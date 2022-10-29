Radaan Mediaworks India : General updates
Radaan Mediaworks India Limited
29
th October 2022
To,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, 5
th Floor
Corporate Relationship Department
Plot No.C/1, G Block
Phiroz Jeejheebhoy Towers
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Dallal Street,
Mumbai - 400051
Mumbai - 400001
Scrip: RADAAN
Scrip:590070
Dear Sir,
Sub : Compliance Certificate pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depository and Participant) Regulations, 2018
We are enclosing herewith the captioned certificate for quarter ended 30
th September 2022, received from our Registrar and Transfer Agent, Ms.Cameo Corporate Services Limited.
Kindly take it in your record.
.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully,
For Radaan Mediaworks India Limited
AJAY KUMAR RANA
Ajay Kumar Rana
Digitally signed by AJAY KUMAR RANA DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, pseudonym=dbfcce24c57a436998dc373f812964cb, 2.5.4.20=a93aa6900e49b79eac94b7b9c78e30e680aadd 961535f0de1d27678f15285e09, postalCode=757001, st=ODISHA, serialNumber=fd5ffefd7ab6b2d963fa683926d309d5e14 923d470f2e46511908fdfcb31aa96, cn=AJAY KUMAR RANA
Date: 2022.10.29 19:13:47 +05'30'
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
14, Jayammal Road,
Tel: + 91 44 2431 3001/02/03/04/05/06/07
info@radaan.tv
Teynampet, Chennai 600 018
Fax: + 91 44 2431 3008
www.radaan.tv
CIN:L92111TN1999PLC043163
Disclaimer
Radaan Mediaworks India Limited published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 15:18:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
