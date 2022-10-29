Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Radaan Mediaworks India Limited
  News
  Summary
    RADAAN   INE874F01027

RADAAN MEDIAWORKS INDIA LIMITED

(RADAAN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-28 am EDT
1.350 INR    0.00%
Radaan Mediaworks India : General updates

10/29/2022 | 11:19am EDT
Radaan Mediaworks India Limited

29th October 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Corporate Relationship Department

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Phiroz Jeejheebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Dallal Street,

Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400001

Scrip: RADAAN

Scrip:590070

Dear Sir,

Sub : Compliance Certificate pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depository and Participant) Regulations, 2018

We are enclosing herewith the captioned certificate for quarter ended 30th September 2022, received from our Registrar and Transfer Agent, Ms.Cameo Corporate Services Limited.

Kindly take it in your record.

.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

For Radaan Mediaworks India Limited

AJAY KUMAR RANA

Ajay Kumar Rana

Digitally signed by AJAY KUMAR RANA DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, pseudonym=dbfcce24c57a436998dc373f812964cb, 2.5.4.20=a93aa6900e49b79eac94b7b9c78e30e680aadd 961535f0de1d27678f15285e09, postalCode=757001, st=ODISHA, serialNumber=fd5ffefd7ab6b2d963fa683926d309d5e14 923d470f2e46511908fdfcb31aa96, cn=AJAY KUMAR RANA

Date: 2022.10.29 19:13:47 +05'30'

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

14, Jayammal Road,

Tel: + 91 44 2431 3001/02/03/04/05/06/07

info@radaan.tv

Teynampet, Chennai 600 018

Fax: + 91 44 2431 3008

www.radaan.tv

CIN:L92111TN1999PLC043163

Disclaimer

Radaan Mediaworks India Limited published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 15:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
