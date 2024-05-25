Radaan Media Works India Limited is an India-based media and entertainment company. The Company is in the business of production of television/digital content, conducting shows/events, and feature films. The Company operates in the area of producing content for tele-serials/films, digital content, web series, events, game shows and others, producing films, undertaking distribution activities, theatrical plays and setting up training courses comprising acting, dance, martial arts, yoga and others. It has over 8000 television production houses covering 30 languages. It telecasts approximately 500 daily and over 200 weekly television programs. It telecasts programs on various channels in South India, such as Sun TV, KTV, Gemini, Surya, Udaya, ETV and Zee. telecasts serials in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and Gujarati languages. Its programs include Chithi2, Chithi, Chelvi and Vani Rani. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is Radaan Media Ventures Pte Ltd.

Sector Entertainment Production