Radaan Mediaworks India Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 118.7 million compared to INR 59.23 million a year ago. Net income was INR 32.38 million compared to INR 21.98 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.7 compared to INR 0.41 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.7 compared to INR 0.41 a year ago.
For the full year, revenue was INR 213.75 million compared to INR 124.54 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 4.51 million compared to INR 16.89 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01 compared to INR 0.31 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01 compared to INR 0.31 a year ago.