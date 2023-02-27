RADCOM Drives Cost Savings for 5G Network Operations with AI-Powered Analytics for Automation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM), today introduced its latest Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven use case to drive automated network management while saving costs and enhancing the end-user experiences. RADCOM's Virtualized Network Operations Center (vNOC), enabled by the latest version of the RADCOM ACE solution, redefines network operations through extensive automation and 5G analytics.

The vNOC powered by AI-driven analytics resolves customer-affecting issues through anomaly detection and automatic root cause analysis, drastically improving the first-time resolution rate. This helps drive down costs and make network teams more efficient while improving customer services. AI-driven analytics can also intelligently monitor and enhance premium services like roaming, private networks, video streaming Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Internet of Things (IoT), and Voice over New-Radio (VoNR) while saving significant operational costs.

"5G network complexity has increased the need for automation and advanced AI-driven analytics," said Rami Amit, Chief Technology Officer, and Head of Product at RADCOM. "We continue to innovate and develop our RADCOM ACE solution by adding more automation and AI-powered insights without manual intervention. Our AI-powered analytics helps operators automate their network and service operations centers and save CAPEX/OPEX through proactive optimization."

The latest version of RADCOM ACE delivers comprehensive Machine Learning (ML) based 5G network diagnostics, extensive root cause analysis automation, and proactive network insights, identifying and resolving network anomalies to boost NOC/SOC operations. It offers operators an ML-based approach for the Network Operations Center/Security Operation Center (NOC/SOC), highlighting network degradations and drastically reducing time to resolution while streamlining workflows for engineering teams.

By using General Adversarial Networks (GAN), RADCOM ACE unlocks the power of generative AI for network analytics and improves the proactive analytics that feeds the vNOC. The solution generates synthetic data as an alternative to real network data to train and strengthen AI models for advanced 5G use cases and deliver new use cases.

Some of the new use cases offered by the virtual network operations center platform include the following:

Saves OPEX and reduces mean time to resolution by using AI-powered analytics that detects anomalies and automates operational workflows for 5G.

Optimizes proactively premium service quality for roaming, RAN, IoT, FWA, VoNR, VoLTE, and more.

Integrates assurance into the public cloud to automate end-to-end service and network lifecycle management while improving the service quality.

Visit the RADCOM booth at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2, 2023, in Hall 2, Booth 2B75.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Contact:

Hadar Rahav

CFO

+972-77-774-5011

hadar.rahav@radcom.com

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "expect," "believe," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses potential benefits of RADCOM's vNOC and RADCOM ACE, it uses forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.