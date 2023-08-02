RADCOM Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

● All-time quarterly revenue record of $12.4 million

● 5-year high diluted EPS

TEL AVIV, Israel - August 2, 2023 − RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Eyal Harari, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This quarter, we achieved several all-time financial records and continued investing in our solutions to drive future growth. Revenues for the second quarter were $12.4 million, the 16th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.

"We significantly improved our bottom line, achieving net income for the second quarter and first six months of 2023 that hit a 5-year high (on both GAAP and non-GAAP basis). The improvements in our profitability KPIs continued our strong momentum and are driven by strong execution and revenue increase.

"Last month, we announced the launch of our 5G assurance solution on Google Cloud as we continue integrating our solution with leading public cloud providers. Launching on Google Cloud will extend our market availability to further potential customers and offer a leading 5G assurance solution to simplify 5G rollouts. Additionally, as previously announced, we completed the acquisition of Continual Ltd. during the quarter. We believe that adding Continual's core assets will enrich our solution and create new opportunities for RADCOM in top-tier customers.

Mr. Harari concluded, "We remain confident in our ability to cross the $50 million annual revenue threshold and scale up to a mid-size software company for the first time in the Company's history in 2023 and deliver a fourth consecutive year of growth. Therefore, we are reiterating the 2023 revenue guidance of $50 million to $53 million."

Second quarter 2023 financial highlights:

● Total revenue for the second quarter was $12.4 million, compared to $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

● GAAP net income for the second quarter was $0.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.3 million, or a loss of $0.09 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.

● Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $2.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $0.02 million or $0.001 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.

● As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $78.3 million and no debt.

First six months of 2023 financial highlights:

● Total revenue for the first six months was $24.4 million, compared to $21.8 million in the first six months of 2022.

● GAAP net income for the first six months was $1.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.8 million, or a loss of $0.13 per diluted share for the first six months of 2022.

● Non-GAAP net income for the first six months was $3.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $0.6 million or $0.04 per diluted share for the first six months of 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time (3:30 pm Israel Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions. To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972

From other locations: +972-3-918-0644

For those unable to listen to the call, a replay of the conference call will be available a few hours later in the investor relations section on the Company's website at https://radcom.com/investor-relations/.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed, acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2023 revenue guidance, the potential to scale up to a mid-size software company, extend RADCOM's market availability to further potential customers, and offer a leading 5G assurance solution to simplify 5G rollouts, the expectation that adding Continual's core assets will create new opportunities for RADCOM, its momentum and potential growth, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.



RADCOM LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 12,372 $ 11,127 $ 24,395 $ 21,751 Cost of revenues 3,480 3,178 6,828 6,015 Gross profit 8,892 7,949 17,567 15,736 Research and development, gross 4,952 5,349 9,721 10,908 Less - royalty-bearing participation 180 197 442 415 Research and development, net 4,772 5,152 9,279 10,493 Sales and marketing 3,351 2,879 6,664 5,784 General and administrative 1,215 1,007 2,444 2,028 Total operating expenses 9,338 9,038 18,387 18,305 Operating loss (446 ) (1,089 ) (820 ) (2,569 ) Financial income (loss), net 1,260 (130 ) 2,286 817 Income (loss) before taxes on income 814 (1,219 ) 1,466 (1,752 ) Taxes on income (33 ) (31 ) (64 ) (90 ) Net income (loss) $ 781 $ (1,250 ) $ 1,402 $ (1,842 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share $ 0.05 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per ordinary share 15,063,112 14,462,749 14,977,743 14,408,524 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share 15,658,748 14,462,749 15,614,553 14,408,524

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 8,892 $ 7,949 $ 17,567 $ 15,736 Stock-based compensation 74 99 163 191 Amortization of intangible assets 43 - 43 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 9,009 $ 8,048 $ 17,773 $ 15,927 GAAP research and development, net $ 4,772 $ 5,152 $ 9,279 $ 10,493 Stock-based compensation 536 643 1,081 1,254 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 4,236 $ 4,509 $ 8,198 $ 9,239 GAAP sales and marketing $ 3,351 $ 2,879 $ 6,664 $ 5,784 Stock-based compensation 328 357 636 664 Amortization of intangible assets 21 - 21 - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 3,002 $ 2,522 $ 6,007 $ 5,120 GAAP general and administrative $ 1,215 $ 1,007 $ 2,444 $ 2,028 Stock-based compensation 249 166 514 362 Acquisition related expenses 37 - 37 - Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 929 $ 841 $ 1,893 $ 1,666 GAAP total operating expenses $ 9,338 $ 9,038 $ 18,387 $ 18,305 Stock-based compensation 1,113 1,166 2,231 2,280 Amortization of intangible assets 21 - 21 - Acquisition related expenses 37 - 37 - Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 8,167 $ 7,872 $ 16,098 $ 16,025 GAAP operating loss $ (446 ) $ (1,089 ) $ (820 ) $ (2,569 ) Stock-based compensation 1,187 1,265 2,394 2,472 Amortization of intangible assets 64 - 64 - Acquisition related expenses 37 - 37 - Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 842 $ 176 $ 1,675 $ (97 )

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income $ 814 $ (1,219 ) $ 1,466 $ (1,752 ) Stock-based compensation 1,187 1,265 2,394 2,472 Amortization of intangible assets 64 - 64 - Acquisition related expenses 66 - 66 - Non-GAAP income before taxes on income $ 2,131 $ 46 $ 3,990 $ 720 GAAP net income (loss) $ 781 $ (1,250 ) $ 1,402 $ (1,842 ) Stock-based compensation 1,187 1,265 2,394 2,472 Amortization of intangible assets 64 - 64 - Acquisition related expenses 66 - 66 - Non-GAAP net income $ 2,098 $ 15 $ 3,926 $ 630 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.05 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.13 ) Stock-based compensation 0.08 0.09 0.16 0.17 Amortization of intangible assets (* ) - (* ) - Acquisition related expenses (* ) - (* ) - Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.13 (* ) $ 0.25 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share 15,658,748 14,878,438 15,614,553 14,843,215

(*) Less than $ 0.01

RADCOM LTD.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars)

As of As of June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,409 $ 9,527 Short-term bank deposits 42,901 64,130 Trade receivables, net 10,111 11,074 Inventories 396 795 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,409 1,928 Total Current Assets 90,226 87,454 Non-Current Assets Long-term bank deposits - 4,002 Severance pay fund 3,278 3,524 Other long-term receivables 1,995 2,557 Property and equipment, net 884 1,010 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,946 2,457 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,146 - Total Non-Current Assets 11,249 13,550 Total Assets $ 101,475 $ 101,004 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Trade payables $ 1,433 $ 2,708 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 4,359 7,037 Employee and payroll accruals 4,663 5,198 Operating lease liabilities 949 1,024 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 8,391 6,829 Total Current Liabilities 19,795 22,796 Non-Current Liabilities Accrued severance pay 3,859 3,973 Operating lease liabilities 917 1,452 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 675 - Total Non-Current Liabilities 5,451 5,425 Total Liabilities $ 25,246 $ 28,221 Shareholders' Equity Share capital $ 724 $ 706 Additional paid-in capital 150,985 148,610 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,259 ) (2,908 ) Accumulated deficit (72,221 ) (73,625 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 76,229 72,783 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 101,475 $ 101,004

