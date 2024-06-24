UNITED STATES

Resignation of Director

On June 24, 2024, Mr. Matty Karp resigned from the board of directors of RADCOM Ltd. (the "Board") for personal reasons and not as a result of any disagreement.

Appointment of Director

On June 24, 2024, following the resignation of Mr. Karp, the Board appointed Mr. Sami Totah as a member of the Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Totah has been determined by the Board to be an independent director in accordance with the listing rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Biographical information concerning Mr. Totah appears below:

Mr. Sami Totah has been a General Partner at Viola Growth, a private equity firm investing in the hi-tech arena, from 2008 until 2023. He has extensive knowledge and execution experience in overseeing very large information technology projects and has built an extensive global network with customers, partners, investors and executives. Mr. Totah served on the board of directors of various companies including Itamar Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ITMR) between 2017 and 2021, and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: MGIC), from 2023 until present, as well as private software companies.

