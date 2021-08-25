RADCOM : Q2-21 Earnings Call

Operator: Ladies and Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Radcom Ltd. Results Conference Call for the Second Quarter of 2021. All participants are present in a listen-only mode. Following Management's formal presentation, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session. For operator assistance during the conference, please press star- zero. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, and will be available for replay on the company's website at www.radcom.com later today. On the call are Eyal Harari, Radcom's CEO, and Amir Hai, Radcom's CFO. Please note that Management has prepared a presentation for your reference that will be used during the call. If you have not downloaded it yet, you may do so through the link in the Investor section of Radcom's website at www.radcom.com/investor-relations. Before we begin, I would like to review the Safe Harbor provision. Forward-looking statements in the conference call involve several risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the company's statements about its visibility into the second half of 2021, its sales pipeline, momentum, demand for its products, and new requests and potential expansion of opportunities. The company's continued investment in technology and R&D expectations regarding the 5G market size and trends in industry investments and spending, the company's expectations with respect to the digital trend in telecom, the company's market position, cash position, potential and expected growth, the company's expectation with respect to its relationships with Rakuten and AT&T, its potential expansion with a top tier LATAM operator, the potential for additional grants from the Israel Innovation Authority, the potential for additional partnerships with top cloud providers in the future, and its revenue guidance. The company does not undertake to update forward- looking statements. The full Safe Harbor provisions, including risks that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements
Now, I would like to turn over the call to Eyal. Please go ahead.
Eyal Harari: Thank you, Operator, and thank you all for joining us today. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release stating our second quarter 2021 results. We are pleased with the results. We delivered another solid quarter as we continue to execute the company's strategy and invest in our advanced 5G cloud technology as we engage in a significant higher number of sales opportunities. Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was 9.8 million dollars, representing an eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Additionally, we secured several meaningful orders from our existing customer base during the quarter, increasing our visibility into the second half of 2021. We made progress with the initial deployment at the top tier LATAM operator that we announce in May. This order covers the operator's 4G network with the expectation of expanding to their 5G network in the future. This win was achieved based on our innovative technology and the advanced capabilities of Radcom ACE, which we believe provides significant value to operators as 5G radio automated assurance
platform. We are pleased with our progress as we remain focused on delivering on our commitments and expanding these relationships. We continue to invest strategically in R&D, announcing last week our enriched AI-driven insights. We introduce a new innovative AI solution as part of Radcom ACE. This solution automatically analyze millions of data sessions in real time and can reveal underlying network faults that otherwise would be unlikely to be identified quickly in 5G networks. This solution helps operator overcome the challenges of operating complex, multi-vendor networks and ensure the quality of services. I am proud of our team worldwide for their dedication and commitment to advancing our cloud technology and delivering on our customer commitments. Even with the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the telecom industry is moving forward. There has been a massive culture shift towards the digital, and more and more people are adopting new technologies and communication tools. As a result, operator worldwide are operating their existing networks or building new networks to keep pace with this trend. We believe that this trend will positively impact the future of our business. We see a ramp-up in 5G activity for new network infrastructure contracts to partnerships between telecom operators and large-scale cloud providers, creating a favorable environment for our solutions. As mentioned before, 5G has multiple phases. In the first phase, compatible handsets connect to both 5G and 4G radios, joining the subscriber to the same existing 4G network. This is known as non- standalone 5G. Today, we are still at this stage of 5G. The second phase is known as standalone 5G. Operators will deploy an entirely new network core in this network environment and with new assurance solutions to monitor more advanced services like network slicing, and edge deployments. There are early signs of standalone 5G opportunities, but the critical mass is still at the early stage of this transition. We expect to see
some early adopters begin the multi-stage process of choosing their assurance solutions during 2021 and beyond. Over the next five years, operators are projected to invest more than 1.1 trillion dollars in their networks. According to a report from GSMA Intelligence, about 80% of that will be for 5G. We are already noticing new 5G use cases such as edge computing, network slicing and private networks, evolving as operators request them in the tender process. We are well equipped to handle these new requests due to our solution's cloud-native architecture, that delivers automation and advanced 5G capabilities. As one of the industry's first standalone 5G assurance contracts, Radcom continues to provide Rakuten Mobile with critical service assurance for delivering next-generation mobile experiences. In May, Rakuten Mobile announced that it had achieved 80% population coverage for its network rollout in Japan. Rakuten also plan to launch its standalone 5G services in 2021, so it has already started deploying its standalone network, which Radcom ACE intelligently monitors. During the second quarter, industry analysts Analysys Mason published a case study about Radcom's innovative deployments at Rakuten Mobile, stating the importance of our solution in supporting their journey as they are building the world's first fully virtualized end-to-end network. Radcom solution provides end-to-end service and subscriber visibility, all in a cloud- native environment. Our solution also enables the use of artificial intelligence for automation, which was one of Rakuten Mobile critical requirements. We are delighted with the progress in our partnership with Rakuten. We have developed our solution using the latest cloud-based deployment processes to provide state-of-the-art software releases as their network continually evolves. In addition, we are testing new features without affecting live services, which provides Rakuten Mobile the confidence to roll out rapid changes in its network. As noted in the case
