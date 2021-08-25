RADCOM : Q2-21 Earnings Call

are outlined in the presentation and the company's SEC filings. In this conference call, Management will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of the company's financial performance. By excluding certain non-cashstock-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP results provide information helpful in assessing Radcom's core operating performance, and evaluating and comparing our results of operations consistently from period to period. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, included in the quarter's earnings release available on our website. Now, I would like to turn over the call to Eyal. Please go ahead.

Eyal Harari: Thank you, Operator, and thank you all for joining us today. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release stating our second quarter 2021 results. We are pleased with the results. We delivered another solid quarter as we continue to execute the company's strategy and invest in our advanced 5G cloud technology as we engage in a significant higher number of sales opportunities. Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was 9.8 million dollars, representing an eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Additionally, we secured several meaningful orders from our existing customer base during the quarter, increasing our visibility into the second half of 2021. We made progress with the initial deployment at the top tier LATAM operator that we announce in May. This order covers the operator's 4G network with the expectation of expanding to their 5G network in the future. This win was achieved based on our innovative technology and the advanced capabilities of Radcom ACE, which we believe provides significant value to operators as 5G radio automated assurance