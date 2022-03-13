RADCOM : Q4 and FY 2021 Earnings Call – Full Transcript

Operator:

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Radcom Ltd. Results Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021. All participants are present in a listen-only mode. Following Management's formal presentation, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session.

For operator assistance during the conference, please press star-zero. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, and will be available for replay on the company's website at www.radcom.com later today.

On the call are Eyal Harari, Radcom's CEO, and Hadar Rahav, Radcom's CFO. Please note that Management has prepared a presentation for your reference that will be used during the call. If you have not downloaded it yet, you may do so through the link in the Investor section of Radcom's website at www.radcom.com/investor-relations.

Before we begin, I would like to review the Safe Harbor provision. Forward-looking statements in the conference call involve several risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the company's statements about the 5G market and industry trends and expected increase in standalone 5G launches, the role the company is expected to play in the 5G transformation, sales opportunities, sales cycles and pipeline, the expected impact of currency rates, the company's market position, cash position, potential and expected growth in 2022 and thereafter, its expectations with respect to research and development and sales and marketing expenses as well as grants from the Israel Innovation Authority, the company's expectations with respect to its relationships with Rakuten and AT&T, the potential of the Radcom ACE product and the integration with Microsoft Azure and AWS, its expectation to continue enhancing its software solutions and demand for its solutions, deployment of its 5G solutions in multiple cloud environments and the potential benefits to its clients, its ability to capitalize on the emerging 5G opportunities and win more market share, the potential of the company's long-term vision and the use of artificial intelligence in its products, its expectation that greenfield operators will choose vendors based on innovation and its revenue guidance. The company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

The full Safe Harbor provisions, including risks that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are outlined in the presentation and the company's SEC filings. In this conference call, Management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of the company's financial performance. By excluding certain non-cashstock-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP results provide information helpful in assessing Radcom's core operating performance, and evaluating and comparing our results of operations consistently from period to period.

The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of