Radial Research Corp. is a Canada-based technology company. The Company develops online and download technologies and services, including software, Websites and smartphone applications. The Company is also seeking other opportunities in ecommerce, Internet and smartphone-based technologies. The Company is seeking other opportunities in e-commerce through Zoompages and Chatvertizer. Zoompages, is an e-commerce sales funnel content management system, along with Chatvertizer, a complementary software platform that allows consumer brands to interact with their customers and improve sales capability using an automated platform. Its projects include The Commuter, Good Inc, Trill Bank, and Rental Platform.

Sector Software