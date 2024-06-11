Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), announced today that the real estate data and technology company BatchService has teamed up with Radian Settlement Services to provide BatchService’s community of real estate investors and other customers with access to its innovative digital title and home closing platform, titlegenius.

BatchService users can now leverage a transparent, secure, and streamlined solution that provides end-to-end services with real-time updates, exceptional support, and access to competitively priced title services. The offering includes both a feature-rich, easy-to-use digital interface as well as on-demand access to knowledgeable in-market escrow officers, who stand ready to provide individualized support to users at every stage of the process.

“BatchService’s terrific community of real estate professionals deserve access to a seamless, transparent and cost-effective title and closing services solution, so they can help reduce inefficiencies and spend more time on what truly moves the needle for their businesses,” said Mary Dickerson, Radian’s Chief People and Operating Officer. “It has been a pleasure for us to get to work with BatchService and its customers, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to add value to users’ workflows.”

The titlegenius by Radian platform provides a simple, transparent and secure way to order title insurance and closing services online, delivering value for investors, homebuyers and real estate professionals. In addition to offering direct title insurance quotes at mytitlegenius.com, the titlegenius by Radian platform combines Radian’s national title and settlement services footprint with proprietary technology to provide:

Title coverage with competitive rates and no junk fees. Investors have the potential to save up to 25% 1 on average on closing costs in comparison to other providers.

Acquisition and securitization capabilities for real estate investors' portfolios.

The ability to manage closings for all transactions in one place, with real-time status updates as each stage of the closing process is completed.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with Radian in offering the titlegenius product to our robust community of real estate investors and agents,” says Preston Zeller, Chief Growth Officer of BatchService. “Their tech-forward approach and savings potential through the title process aligns well with our values and customers’ needs.”

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, securitization, and title services. Powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk, Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services. Learn more at radian.com.

About BatchService

BatchService is a real estate data and technology company. We provide visibility into real estate assets through real-time property intelligence, empowering real estate professionals to better identify opportunities and directly engage with property owners, investors, and agents. BatchService provides a suite of tools to manage client records, keep data refreshed, evaluate properties, and surface investor insights. Developer-friendly API endpoints fuel innovation for proptech and companies servicing the broader real estate ecosystem. Learn more at batchservice.com.

1 Potential savings may vary. Florida: Radian Instant Rebate is consistent with the Butler Rebate as permitted in the Florida Supreme Court decision Chicago Title Insurance Co. v. Butler, 770 So. 2d 1210, 1221, 2000 Fla. LEXIS 2034, *32. All other states: National averages of competitor standard rates for purchase transactions as of December 2023. Annual Premium for basic policy; coverage and discounts may vary and may not be available in all states and situations. Title insurance is provided and underwritten by Radian Title Insurance Inc., 6100 Oak Tree Blvd, Suite 200, Independence, OH 44131; Tel: 800.362.2305, NAIC#: 51632, CA- License# 5093-0. FL – Title insurance license #51632, AZ – Title Insurer 51632 (not licensed in AK, HI, ID, IA, ME, NH, NJ, VT and WY). Title Services are provided by Radian Title Insurance Inc. and Radian Settlement Services Inc., 1000 GSK Drive, Suite 210, Coraopolis, PA 15108, Tel: 800.646.8258, FL- Non-Resident Title Agency #A271379, AZ- Non-Resident Title Agent #1800016008, both subsidiaries of homegenius Inc..

