Radian Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields — Primary mortgage insurance in force increases 5% year-over-year to $261.5 billion — — Total revenues increase 6% year-over-year to $311 million — — Total holding company liquidity grows to $1.2 billion, including benefit from $100 million ordinary dividend paid by Radian Guaranty — — PMIERs excess Available Assets of $1.7 billion (or 44% over the Minimum Required Assets) — — GAAP net income of $158 million, or $0.98 per diluted share — — Adjusted diluted net operating income of $0.98 per share — — Return on equity of 15.7% — Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, of $158 million, or $0.98 per diluted share. This compares with net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, of $181 million, or $1.01 per diluted share. Key Financial Highlights Quarter ended ($ in millions, except per-share amounts) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Total revenues (1) $311 $315 $293 Net income (1) $158 $162 $181 Diluted net income per share $0.98 $1.01 $1.01 Consolidated pretax income $204 $203 $234 Adjusted pretax operating income (2) $200 $213 $265 Adjusted diluted net operating income per share (2) (3) $0.98 $1.05 $1.17 Return on equity (1) (4) 15.7% 17.0% 17.2% Adjusted net operating return on equity (2) (3) 15.7% 17.6% 19.9% New Insurance Written (NIW) - mortgage insurance $11,261 $12,859 $18,655 Net premiums earned - mortgage insurance $231 $230 $245 New defaults 10,624 10,735 9,393 Provision for losses - mortgage insurance ($17) ($44) ($84) homegenius revenues $13 $19 $34 Book value per share $26.23 $24.95 $23.75 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) value per share (5) ($2.47) ($2.91) ($0.74) PMIERs Available Assets (6) $5,651 $5,553 $5,102 PMIERs excess Available Assets (7) $1,740 $1,727 $1,560 Total Holding Company Liquidity (8) $1,231 $1,178 $1,282 Total investments $5,838 $5,693 $6,335 Primary mortgage insurance in force $261,450 $260,994 $248,951 Percentage of primary loans in default (9) 2.1% 2.2% 2.6% Mortgage insurance loss reserves $400 $421 $722 (1) Total revenues and net income for the first quarter of 2023 includes a pretax net gain of $6 million on investments and other financial instruments compared with a pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments of $7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a pretax net loss on investments and other financial instruments of $29 million for the first quarter of 2022. (2) Adjusted results, including adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, are non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G. (3) Calculated using the company’s statutory tax rate of 21%. (4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average stockholders' equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. (5) Included in book value per share for each period presented. (6) Represents Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets, calculated in accordance with the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) financial requirements in effect for each date shown. (7) Represents Radian Guaranty’s excess or “cushion” of Available Assets over its Minimum Required Assets, calculated in accordance with the PMIERs financial requirements in effect for each date shown. (8) Represents Radian Group's total liquidity, including available capacity under its $275 million unsecured revolving credit facility. (9) Represents the number of primary loans in default as a percentage of the total number of insured primary loans. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $158 million, or $0.98 per diluted share. This compares with net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, of $181 million, or $1.01 per diluted share. Adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $200 million, or $0.98 per diluted share. This compares with adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, of $265 million, or $1.17 per diluted share. Book value per share at March 31, 2023, was $26.23, compared to $24.95 at December 31, 2022, and $23.75 at March 31, 2022. This represents a 10% growth in book value per share at March 31, 2023, as compared to March 31, 2022, and includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $(2.47) per share as of March 31, 2023, and $(0.74) per share as of March 31, 2022, which, if excluded as of both dates, would represent 17% growth for the period. The change in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) since March 31, 2022, is primarily from net unrealized losses on investments as a result of an increase in market interest rates. “We kicked off the year with another solid quarter for Radian, increasing book value per share by 10% year-over-year to $26.23, generating net income of $158 million and delivering return on equity of 15.7%. Our primary mortgage insurance in force, which is the main driver of future earnings for our company, grew 5% year-over-year and our cure rate on defaulted loans reached the second highest level in 15 years during the first quarter of 2023,” said Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “We continue to strategically manage capital by maintaining strong holding company liquidity and PMIERs cushion, repurchasing shares opportunistically and paying the highest yielding dividend in the industry.” FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS NIW was $11.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $12.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $18.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Purchase NIW decreased 13% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased 36% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Refinances accounted for 2% of total NIW in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 9% in the first quarter of 2022. Total primary mortgage insurance in force as of March 31, 2023, increased to $261.5 billion, relatively flat as compared to $261.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, and an increase of 5% compared to $249.0 billion as of March 31, 2022. The year-over-year change reflects an 8% increase in monthly premium policy insurance in force and a 12% decline in single premium policy insurance in force. Persistency, which is the percentage of mortgage insurance that remains in force after a twelve-month period, was 82% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 80% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and 68% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022. Annualized persistency for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was 84%, compared to 84% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 77% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Net mortgage insurance premiums earned were $231 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $230 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $245 million for the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage insurance in force portfolio premium yield was 38.5 basis points in the first quarter of 2023. This compares to 38.1 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 39.6 basis points in the first quarter of 2022. The impact of single premium policy cancellations before consideration of reinsurance represented 0.8 basis points of direct premium yield in the first quarter of 2023, 0.9 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 2.4 basis points in the first quarter of 2022. Total net mortgage insurance premium yield, which includes the impact of ceded premiums and accrued profit commission, was 35.4 basis points in the first quarter of 2023. This compares to 35.4 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 39.6 basis points in the first quarter of 2022. Details regarding premiums earned may be found in Exhibit D.

The mortgage insurance provision for losses was a benefit of $17 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to benefits of $44 million and $84 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2022, respectively. All periods benefited from significant favorable reserve development on prior period defaults, particularly in 2022, due to more favorable trends in cures than originally estimated. The decreased benefit in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022 was primarily related to less favorable development on prior period reserves, as the remaining number of defaults and loss reserve balance continues to decline. The number of primary delinquent loans was 20,748 as of March 31, 2023, compared to 21,913 as of December 31, 2022, and 25,510 as of March 31, 2022. The loss ratio in the first quarter of 2023 was (7.3)% compared to (18.9)% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and (34.3)% in the first quarter of 2022. Total mortgage insurance claims paid were $3 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Radian's homegenius segment offers an array of title, real estate and technology products and services to consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, GSEs, real estate brokers and agents. Total homegenius segment revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $13 million, compared to $19 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $34 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted pretax operating loss, our primary segment measure of profitability for the homegenius segment, was $23 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $31 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $14 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Other operating expenses were $83 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $110 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $90 million in the first quarter of 2022. Other operating expenses decreased in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022, which were elevated primarily due to impairments to our lease-related assets and severance and related expenses previously reported and recognized in that quarter. Our expense reduction actions taken during 2022 helped to lower the level of our expenses in the first quarter of 2023. Additional details regarding other operating expenses by segment may be found in Exhibit E.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE Radian Group As of March 31, 2023, Radian Group maintained $956 million of available liquidity. Total holding company liquidity, which includes the company’s $275 million unsecured revolving credit facility, was $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2023.

During the first quarter of 2023, the company repurchased 716 thousand shares of Radian Group common stock at a total cost of $15 million, including commissions.

In addition, in April 2023 the company purchased an additional 229 thousand shares of Radian Group common stock at a total cost of $5 million, including commissions. After the repurchases in April, purchase authority of up to $280 million remained available under this program.

As previously announced, on February 15, 2023, Radian Group’s board of directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.225 per share, an increase of 12.5% from the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend was paid on March 15, 2023. Radian Guaranty In March 2023, Radian Guaranty paid an ordinary dividend to Radian Group of $100 million. Radian Guaranty expects to pay between $200 million to $300 million of additional ordinary dividends to Radian Group during the remainder of 2023, based on current performance expectations.

A digital replay of the webcast will be available on Radian’s website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year at https://radian.com/who-we-are/for-investors/webcasts. In addition to the information provided in the company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which is expected to be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Radian's website at www.radian.com, under Investors. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Radian believes that adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity (non-GAAP measures) facilitate evaluation of the company’s fundamental financial performance and provide relevant and meaningful information to investors about the ongoing operating results of the company. On a consolidated basis, these measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures of performance. The measures described below have been established in order to increase transparency for the purpose of evaluating the company’s operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with Radian’s competitors. Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments, except for certain investments and other financial instruments attributable to our reportable segments and All Other activities; (ii) gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as impairment of internal-use software, gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information non-GAAP measures for our homegenius segment of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit. Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses is calculated as adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as described above (which is the segment's ASC 280 GAAP measure of operating performance), adjusted to remove the impact of corporate allocations of other operating expenses for the homegenius segment. Adjusted gross profit is further adjusted to remove other operating expenses. For the homegenius segment, adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our homegenius segment. See Exhibit F or Radian’s website for a description of these items, as well as Exhibit G for reconciliations to the most comparable consolidated GAAP measures. ABOUT RADIAN Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com and homegenius.com to learn more about how Radian and its pioneering homegenius platform are building a smarter future for mortgage and real estate services. FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION CONTENTS (Unaudited) Exhibit A: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule Exhibit B: Net Income Per Share Trend Schedule Exhibit C: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Exhibit D: Net Premiums Earned Exhibit E: Segment Information Exhibit F: Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit G: Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit H: Mortgage Supplemental Information - New Insurance Written Exhibit I: Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit J: Mortgage Supplemental Information - Default, Reserves and Claim Statistics Exhibit K: Mortgage Supplemental Information - Reinsurance Programs Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule Exhibit A 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 233,238 $ 232,827 $ 240,222 $ 253,892 $ 254,190 Services revenue 10,984 15,441 20,146 27,281 29,348 Net investment income 59,221 59,091 51,414 46,957 38,196 Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 5,585 6,845 (16,252 ) (41,869 ) (29,457 ) Other income 1,592 520 659 572 703 Total revenues 310,620 314,724 296,189 286,833 292,980 Expenses Provision for losses (16,929 ) (43,599 ) (96,964 ) (113,922 ) (83,754 ) Policy acquisition costs 6,293 5,931 5,442 5,940 6,605 Cost of services 10,398 16,128 18,717 22,760 24,753 Other operating expenses 83,269 109,785 91,327 90,495 89,541 Interest expense 22,207 21,594 21,183 20,831 20,846 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 1,371 1,587 1,023 849 849 Total expenses 106,609 111,426 40,728 26,953 58,840 Pretax income 204,011 203,298 255,461 259,880 234,140 Income tax provision 46,254 40,968 57,181 58,687 53,009 Net income $ 157,757 $ 162,330 $ 198,280 $ 201,193 $ 181,131 Diluted net income per share $ 0.98 $ 1.01 $ 1.20 $ 1.15 $ 1.01 Selected Mortgage Key Ratios 2023 2022 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Loss ratio (1) (7.3 )% (18.9 )% (41.5 )% (46.2 )% (34.3 )% Expense ratio (2) 25.9 % 27.3 % 26.1 % 26.2 % 27.2 % (1) For our Mortgage segment, calculated as provision for losses expressed as a percentage of net premiums earned. See Exhibit E for additional information. (2) For our Mortgage segment, calculated as operating expenses, (which consist of policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses, as well as allocated corporate operating expenses), expressed as a percentage of net premiums earned. See Exhibit E for additional information. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Income Per Share Trend Schedule Exhibit B The calculation of basic and diluted net income per share is as follows. 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Net income—basic and diluted $ 157,757 $ 162,330 $ 198,280 $ 201,193 $ 181,131 Average common shares outstanding—basic 158,304 158,357 162,506 173,705 176,816 Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation arrangements (1) 3,045 2,450 2,232 1,714 2,263 Adjusted average common shares outstanding—diluted 161,349 160,807 164,738 175,419 179,079 Basic net income per share $ 1.00 $ 1.03 $ 1.22 $ 1.16 $ 1.02 Diluted net income per share $ 0.98 $ 1.01 $ 1.20 $ 1.15 $ 1.01 (1) The following number of shares of our common stock equivalents issued under our share-based compensation arrangements were not included in the calculation of diluted net income per share because they would be anti-dilutive. 2023 2022 (In thousands) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Shares of common stock equivalents 25 — — 189 — Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Exhibit C March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30 March 31, (In thousands, except per-share amounts) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Assets Investments $ 5,837,892 $ 5,693,491 $ 5,591,881 $ 5,906,147 $ 6,334,950 Cash 50,167 56,183 54,701 135,262 131,853 Restricted cash 577 377 1,107 561 1,651 Accrued investment income 42,567 40,093 38,596 35,774 35,531 Accounts and notes receivable 129,565 119,834 174,041 166,380 142,579 Reinsurance recoverable 24,396 25,633 30,569 39,876 55,015 Deferred policy acquisition costs 18,236 18,460 17,920 16,983 16,383 Property and equipment, net 72,111 70,981 75,740 74,874 75,275 Goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, net 13,914 15,285 16,873 17,895 18,744 Prepaid federal income taxes 596,368 596,368 526,123 466,123 354,123 Other assets 418,609 427,024 458,292 414,412 449,642 Total assets $ 7,204,402 $ 7,063,729 $ 6,985,843 $ 7,274,287 $ 7,615,746 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Unearned premiums $ 257,735 $ 271,479 $ 285,290 $ 298,991 $ 312,013 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense 405,651 426,843 483,664 594,808 727,247 Senior notes 1,414,549 1,413,504 1,412,473 1,411,458 1,410,458 Other borrowings 121,642 155,822 153,550 184,284 148,983 Reinsurance funds withheld 153,099 152,067 218,777 223,649 225,363 Net deferred tax liability 455,517 391,083 335,374 324,866 324,004 Other liabilities 289,731 333,604 358,665 305,269 320,114 Total liabilities 3,097,924 3,144,402 3,247,793 3,343,325 3,468,182 Common stock 176 176 176 186 193 Treasury stock (931,313 ) (930,643 ) (930,396 ) (930,284 ) (920,958 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,515,852 1,519,641 1,513,615 1,698,490 1,871,763 Retained earnings 3,908,396 3,786,952 3,656,870 3,491,675 3,326,119 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (386,633 ) (456,799 ) (502,215 ) (329,105 ) (129,553 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,106,478 3,919,327 3,738,050 3,930,962 4,147,564 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,204,402 $ 7,063,729 $ 6,985,843 $ 7,274,287 $ 7,615,746 Shares outstanding 156,547 157,056 157,058 166,388 174,648 Book value per share $ 26.23 $ 24.95 $ 23.80 $ 23.63 $ 23.75 Debt to capital ratio (1) 25.6 % 26.5 % 27.4 % 26.4 % 25.4 % Risk to capital ratio-Radian Guaranty only 10.6:1 10.7:1 11.1:1 11.9:1 12.1:1 (1) Calculated as senior notes divided by senior notes and stockholders' equity. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Premiums Earned Exhibit D 2023 2022 (In thousands) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Premiums earned Direct - Mortgage Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations $ 251,166 $ 247,880 $ 250,140 $ 249,936 $ 243,600 Single Premium Policy cancellations 5,361 5,756 6,705 6,894 14,696 Total direct - Mortgage 256,527 253,636 256,845 256,830 258,296 Assumed - Mortgage (1) — (56 ) 1,211 1,539 1,331 Ceded - Mortgage Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations (35,526 ) (35,773 ) (38,879 ) (28,565 ) (27,339 ) Single Premium Policy cancellations (2) (1,472 ) (1,676 ) (1,844 ) (1,965 ) (4,192 ) Profit commission - other (3) 11,921 13,802 17,864 19,070 17,078 Total ceded premiums - Mortgage (4) (25,077 ) (23,647 ) (22,859 ) (11,460 ) (14,453 ) Net premiums earned - Mortgage 231,450 229,933 235,197 246,909 245,174 Net premiums earned - homegenius 1,788 2,894 5,025 6,983 9,016 Net premiums earned $ 233,238 $ 232,827 $ 240,222 $ 253,892 $ 254,190 (1) Represents premiums from our participation in certain credit risk transfer programs. We discontinued our participation in these programs in December 2022 by novating these insurance policies to an unrelated third-party reinsurer. (2) Includes the impact of related profit commissions. (3) The amounts represent the profit commission on the Single Premium QSR Program and 2022 QSR Agreement, excluding the impact of Single Premium Policy cancellations. (4) See Exhibit K for additional information on ceded premiums for our various reinsurance programs. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 1 of 6) Summarized financial information concerning our operating segments as of and for the periods indicated is as follows. For a definition of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and homegenius adjusted gross profit, along with reconciliations to consolidated GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (In thousands) Mortgage homegenius All Other (1) Inter-segment (2) Total Net premiums written (3) $ 229,419 $ 1,788 $ — $ — $ 231,207 (Increase) decrease in unearned premiums 2,031 — — — 2,031 Net premiums earned 231,450 1,788 — — 233,238 Services revenue 336 10,743 — (95 ) 10,984 Net investment income 46,497 430 12,294 — 59,221 Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments — — 80 — 80 Other income 1,587 — 5 — 1,592 Total 279,870 12,961 12,379 (95 ) 305,115 Provision for losses (16,864 ) (65 ) — — (16,929 ) Policy acquisition costs 6,293 — — — 6,293 Cost of services 241 10,157 — — 10,398 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (4) 18,806 21,252 518 (5) (95 ) 40,481 Interest expense 22,130 — 77 — 22,207 Total 30,606 31,344 595 (95 ) 62,450 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses 249,264 (18,383 ) 11,784 — 242,665 Allocation of corporate operating expenses 34,829 4,658 3,315 (5) — 42,802 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ 214,435 $ (23,041 ) $ 8,469 $ — $ 199,863 Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 2 of 6) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (In thousands) Mortgage homegenius All Other (1) Inter-segment (2) Total Net premiums written (3) $ 248,360 $ 9,016 $ — $ — $ 257,376 (Increase) decrease in unearned premiums (3,186 ) — — — (3,186 ) Net premiums earned 245,174 9,016 — — 254,190 Services revenue 4,552 24,878 — (82 ) 29,348 Net investment income 34,017 18 4,161 — 38,196 Other income 703 — — — 703 Total 284,446 33,912 4,161 (82 ) 322,437 Provision for losses (84,193 ) 481 — (42 ) (83,754 ) Policy acquisition costs 6,605 — — — 6,605 Cost of services 3,383 21,370 — — 24,753 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (4) 23,755 20,287 3,142 (40 ) 47,144 Interest expense 20,846 — — — 20,846 Total (29,604 ) 42,138 3,142 (82 ) 15,594 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses 314,050 (8,226 ) 1,019 — 306,843 Allocation of corporate operating expenses 36,209 5,280 406 — 41,895 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ 277,841 $ (13,506 ) $ 613 $ — $ 264,948 (1) All Other activities include: (i) income (losses) from assets held by our holding company; (ii) related general corporate operating expenses not attributable or allocated to our reportable segments; and (iii) certain investments in new business opportunities, including activities and investments associated with Radian Mortgage Capital, and other immaterial activities. (2) Includes immaterial inter-segment revenue for our homegenius segment and immaterial inter-segment expenses for our Mortgage segment and All Other activities. (3) Net of ceded premiums written under our quota share and excess-of-loss reinsurance agreements. See Exhibit K for additional information. (4) Does not include impairment of long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss). (5) In the first quarter of 2023, as a one-time adjustment, we reclassified $2.9 million in cumulative expenses previously reflected in the All Other results as direct other operating expenses to allocated corporate operating expenses. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 3 of 6) Mortgage 2023 2022 (In thousands) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Net premiums written (1) $ 229,419 $ 227,791 $ 235,076 $ 248,645 $ 248,360 (Increase) decrease in unearned premiums 2,031 2,142 121 (1,736 ) (3,186 ) Net premiums earned 231,450 229,933 235,197 246,909 245,174 Services revenue 336 328 405 2,105 4,552 Net investment income 46,497 52,165 44,842 40,197 34,017 Other income 1,587 512 589 572 703 Total 279,870 282,938 281,033 289,783 284,446 Provision for losses (2) (16,864 ) (43,509 ) (97,493 ) (114,179 ) (84,193 ) Policy acquisition costs 6,293 5,931 5,442 5,940 6,605 Cost of services 241 235 373 1,960 3,383 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (2) (3) 18,806 20,131 23,396 25,474 23,755 Interest expense 22,130 21,580 21,183 20,831 20,846 Total (2) 30,606 4,368 (47,099 ) (59,974 ) (29,604 ) Adjusted pretax operating income before allocated corporate operating expenses 249,264 278,570 328,132 349,757 314,050 Allocation of corporate operating expenses 34,829 36,663 32,457 33,237 36,209 Adjusted pretax operating income $ 214,435 $ 241,907 $ 295,675 $ 316,520 $ 277,841 homegenius 2023 2022 (In thousands) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Net premiums earned $ 1,788 $ 2,894 $ 5,025 $ 6,983 $ 9,016 Services revenue (2) 10,743 15,207 19,812 25,261 24,878 Net investment income 430 366 246 99 18 Other income (2) — 170 — — — Total (2) 12,961 18,637 25,083 32,343 33,912 Provision for losses (65 ) (90 ) 435 309 481 Cost of services 10,157 15,893 18,344 20,800 21,370 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (3) 21,252 27,998 26,285 23,205 20,287 Total 31,344 43,801 45,064 44,314 42,138 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses (18,383 ) (25,164 ) (19,981 ) (11,971 ) (8,226 ) Allocation of corporate operating expenses 4,658 6,302 5,555 5,719 5,280 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ (23,041 ) $ (31,466 ) $ (25,536 ) $ (17,690 ) $ (13,506 ) Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 4 of 6) All Other (4) 2023 2022 (In thousands) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Net investment income $ 12,294 $ 6,560 $ 6,326 $ 6,661 $ 4,161 Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 80 47 — — — Other income 5 8 70 — — Total 12,379 6,615 6,396 6,661 4,161 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (2) (3) 518 (5) 3,606 3,444 3,077 3,142 Interest expense 77 14 — — — Total (2) 595 3,620 3,444 3,077 3,142 Adjusted pretax operating income before allocated corporate operating expenses 11,784 2,995 2,952 3,584 1,019 Allocation of corporate operating expenses 3,315 (5) 420 371 381 406 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ 8,469 $ 2,575 $ 2,581 $ 3,203 $ 613 (1) Net of ceded premiums written under our quota share and excess-of-loss reinsurance agreements. See Exhibit K for additional information. (2) Includes immaterial inter-segment revenue for our homegenius segment and immaterial inter-segment expenses for our Mortgage segment and All Other activities. (3) Does not include impairment of long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss). (4) All Other activities include: (i) income (losses) from assets held by our holding company; (ii) related general corporate operating expenses not attributable or allocated to our reportable segments; and (iii) certain investments in new business opportunities, including activities and investments associated with Radian Mortgage Capital, and other immaterial activities. (5) In the first quarter of 2023, as a one-time adjustment, we reclassified $2.9 million in cumulative expenses previously reflected in the All Other results as direct other operating expenses to allocated corporate operating expenses. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 5 of 6) Supplemental Other Operating Expense Information by Segment Mortgage 2023 2022 (In thousands) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Other operating expenses by type Salaries and other base employee expenses $ 22,377 $ 28,059 $ 23,824 $ 24,420 $ 22,189 Variable and share-based incentive compensation 13,306 10,419 10,186 11,524 16,697 Other general operating expenses 22,580 23,414 26,116 25,611 25,027 Ceding commissions (4,628 ) (5,098 ) (4,273 ) (2,844 ) (3,949 ) Total $ 53,635 $ 56,794 $ 55,853 $ 58,711 $ 59,964 homegenius 2023 2022 (In thousands) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Other operating expenses by type Salaries and other base employee expenses $ 10,494 $ 17,403 $ 13,403 $ 12,187 $ 10,375 Variable and share-based incentive compensation 4,700 4,148 4,429 4,776 5,522 Other general operating expenses 10,019 11,670 12,158 10,162 8,571 Title agent commissions 697 1,079 1,850 1,799 1,099 Total $ 25,910 $ 34,300 $ 31,840 $ 28,924 $ 25,567 All Other 2023 2022 (In thousands) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Other operating expenses by type Salaries and other base employee expenses $ 2,193 $ 1,529 $ 1,429 $ 1,726 $ 1,613 Variable and share-based incentive compensation 267 755 751 709 953 Other general operating expenses 1,373 1,742 1,635 1,023 982 Total $ 3,833 $ 4,026 $ 3,815 $ 3,458 $ 3,548 Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 6 of 6) Inter-segment 2023 2022 (In thousands) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Other operating expenses by type Other general operating expenses $ (95 ) $ (264 ) $ (165 ) $ (33 ) $ (40 ) Total $ (95 ) $ (264 ) $ (165 ) $ (33 ) $ (40 ) Total 2023 2022 (In thousands) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Other operating expenses by type Salaries and other base employee expenses $ 35,064 $ 46,991 $ 38,656 $ 38,333 $ 34,177 Variable and share-based incentive compensation 18,273 15,322 15,366 17,009 23,172 Other general operating expenses 33,877 36,562 39,744 36,763 34,540 Ceding commissions (4,628 ) (5,098 ) (4,273 ) (2,844 ) (3,949 ) Title agent commissions 697 1,079 1,850 1,799 1,099 Total $ 83,283 $ 94,856 (1) $ 91,343 $ 91,060 $ 89,039 (1) Includes $11.7 million of severance and related expenses, including $10.4 million of severance expense in salaries and other base employee expenses, $0.6 million of related share-based compensation in variable and share-based incentive compensation, and $0.7 million of outplacement costs in other general operating expenses. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit F (page 1 of 2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to the traditional GAAP financial measures, we have presented “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity,” which are non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, among our key performance indicators to evaluate our fundamental financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way our business performance is evaluated by both management and by our board of directors. These measures have been established in order to increase transparency for the purposes of evaluating our operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with our peers. Although on a consolidated basis adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe these measures aid in understanding the underlying performance of our operations. Our senior management, including our Chief Executive Officer (Radian’s chief operating decision maker), uses adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as our primary measure to evaluate the fundamental financial performance of our business segments and to allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments, except for certain investments and other financial instruments attributable to our reportable segments and All Other activities; (ii) gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as impairment of internal-use software, gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. Although adjusted pretax operating income (loss) excludes certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent those that are: (i) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities or (ii) not expected to result in an economic impact equal to the amount reflected in pretax income (loss). These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below. (1) Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile and overall market cycles. Unrealized gains and losses arise primarily from changes in the market value of our investments that are classified as trading or equity securities. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in realized economic gains or losses.



Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized and unrealized gains or losses and changes in fair value of other financial instruments. Except for certain investments and other financial instruments attributable to our reportable segments and All Other activities, we do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities. (2) Gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt. Gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt and losses incurred to purchase our debt prior to maturity are discretionary activities that are undertaken in order to take advantage of market opportunities to strengthen our financial and capital positions; therefore, we do not view these activities as part of our operating performance. Such transactions do not reflect expected future operations and do not provide meaningful insight regarding our current or past operating trends. (3) Amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets. Amortization of acquired intangible assets represents the periodic expense required to amortize the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. Acquired intangible assets are also periodically reviewed for potential impairment, and impairment adjustments are made whenever appropriate. We do not view these charges as part of the operating performance of our primary activities. (4) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items. Includes activities that we do not view to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities, such as: (i) impairment of internal-use software and other long-lived assets; (ii) gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business; and (iii) acquisition-related income and expenses. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit F (page 2 of 2) In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information non-GAAP measures for our homegenius segment of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit. Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses is calculated as adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as described above (which is the segment's ASC 280 GAAP measure of operating performance), adjusted to remove the impact of corporate allocations of other operating expenses for the homegenius segment. Adjusted gross profit is further adjusted to remove other operating expenses. For the homegenius segment, adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our homegenius segment. See Exhibit G for the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures, consolidated pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and return on equity to our non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, respectively. Exhibit G also contains the reconciliation of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) to adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit for the homegenius segment. Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and homegenius adjusted gross profit should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss), or in the case of the homegenius non-GAAP measures, for homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and homegenius adjusted gross profit may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 1 of 3) Reconciliation of Consolidated Pretax Income to Adjusted Pretax Operating Income 2023 2022 (In thousands) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Consolidated pretax income $ 204,011 $ 203,298 $ 255,461 $ 259,880 $ 234,140 Less reconciling income (expense) items Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments (1) 5,505 6,798 (16,252 ) (41,869 ) (29,457 ) Amortization of other acquired intangible assets (1,371 ) (1,587 ) (1,023 ) (849 ) (849 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (2) 14 (14,929 ) 16 565 (502 ) Total adjusted pretax operating income (3) $ 199,863 $ 213,016 $ 272,720 $ 302,033 $ 264,948 (1) Excludes certain net gains (losses), if any, on investments and other financial instruments that are attributable to specific operating segments and therefore included in adjusted pretax operating income (loss). (2) The amounts for all the periods presented are included in other operating expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations in Exhibit A and primarily relate to impairments of other long-lived assets. (3) Total adjusted pretax operating income consists of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) for each reportable segment and All Other activities as follows. 2023 2022 (In thousands) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) Mortgage segment $ 214,435 $ 241,907 $ 295,675 $ 316,520 $ 277,841 homegenius segment (23,041 ) (31,466 ) (25,536 ) (17,690 ) (13,506 ) All Other activities 8,469 2,575 2,581 3,203 613 Total adjusted pretax operating income $ 199,863 $ 213,016 $ 272,720 $ 302,033 $ 264,948 Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 2 of 3) Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Operating Income Per Share 2023 2022 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Diluted net income per share $ 0.98 $ 1.01 $ 1.20 $ 1.15 $ 1.01 Less per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 0.03 0.04 (0.10 ) (0.24 ) (0.16 ) Amortization of other acquired intangible assets (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items — (0.09 ) — — — Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (1) (0.01 ) 0.01 0.02 0.05 0.03 Difference between statutory and effective tax rates (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items — (0.04 ) (0.11 ) (0.21 ) (0.16 ) Adjusted diluted net operating income per share (1) $ 0.98 $ 1.05 $ 1.31 $ 1.36 $ 1.17 (1) Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included. Reconciliation of Return on Equity to Adjusted Net Operating Return on Equity (1) 2023 2022 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Return on equity (1) 15.7 % 17.0 % 20.7 % 19.9 % 17.2 % Less impact of reconciling income (expense) items (2) Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 0.5 0.7 (1.7 ) (4.1 ) (2.8 ) Amortization of other acquired intangible assets (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items — (1.6 ) — 0.1 — Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (3) (0.1 ) 0.2 0.4 0.9 0.6 Difference between statutory and effective tax rates (0.3 ) 0.3 (0.4 ) (0.5 ) (0.4 ) Impact of reconciling income (expense) items — (0.6 ) (1.8 ) (3.7 ) (2.7 ) Adjusted net operating return on equity (3) 15.7 % 17.6 % 22.5 % 23.6 % 19.9 % (1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. (2) Annualized, as a percentage of average stockholders’ equity. (3) Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 3 of 3) Reconciliation of homegenius Adjusted Pretax Operating Income (Loss) to homegenius Adjusted Gross Profit 2023 2022 (In thousands) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ (23,041 ) $ (31,466 ) $ (25,536 ) $ (17,690 ) $ (13,506 ) Less reconciling income (expense) items Allocation of corporate operating expenses (4,658 ) (6,302 ) (5,555 ) (5,719 ) (5,280 ) Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses (18,383 ) (25,164 ) (19,981 ) (11,971 ) (8,226 ) Less reconciling income (expense) items Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (21,252 ) (27,998 ) (26,285 ) (23,205 ) (20,287 ) homegenius adjusted gross profit $ 2,869 $ 2,834 $ 6,304 $ 11,234 $ 12,061 On a consolidated basis, “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are measures not determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, “homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses" and "homegenius adjusted gross profit" are also non-GAAP measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss), or in the case of the homegenius non-GAAP measures, for homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and homegenius adjusted gross profit may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. See Exhibit F for additional information on our consolidated non-GAAP financial measures. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - New Insurance Written Exhibit H 2023 2022 ($ in millions) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 New insurance written (“NIW”) $ 11,261 $ 12,859 $ 17,616 $ 18,935 $ 18,655 Total borrower-paid NIW 99.4 % 99.3 % 99.1 % 99.2 % 99.2 % NIW by premium type Direct monthly and other recurring premiums 94.9 % 94.8 % 95.5 % 95.4 % 94.5 % Direct single premiums (1) 5.1 % 5.2 % 4.5 % 4.6 % 5.5 % NIW for purchases 97.6 % 98.3 % 98.4 % 97.1 % 91.4 % NIW for refinances 2.4 % 1.7 % 1.6 % 2.9 % 8.6 % NIW by FICO score (2) >=740 60.7 % 59.4 % 63.3 % 59.6 % 57.1 % 680-739 32.8 33.1 28.5 32.3 35.7 620-679 6.5 7.5 8.2 8.1 7.2 Total NIW 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % NIW by LTV 95.01% and above 17.7 % 15.5 % 18.3 % 17.7 % 14.6 % 90.01% to 95.00% 40.2 40.8 37.1 39.9 42.0 85.01% to 90.00% 28.7 29.7 28.0 26.7 29.4 85.00% and below 13.4 14.0 16.6 15.7 14.0 Total NIW 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % (1) Borrower-paid Single Premium Policies were 4.9%, 4.9%, 4.3%, 4.4% and 5.3% NIW for the periods indicated, respectively. (2) For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of NIW by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit I March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Primary insurance in force $ 261,450 $ 260,994 $ 259,121 $ 254,226 $ 248,951 Primary risk in force (“RIF”) $ 66,580 $ 66,094 $ 65,288 $ 63,770 $ 62,036 Primary RIF by premium type Direct monthly and other recurring premiums 87.6 % 87.1 % 86.4 % 85.6 % 84.9 % Direct single premiums (1) 12.4 % 12.9 % 13.6 % 14.4 % 15.1 % Primary RIF by FICO score (2) >=740 57.4 % 57.4 % 57.5 % 57.2 % 56.9 % 680-739 34.6 34.6 34.5 34.9 35.1 620-679 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.5 7.5 <=619 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.5 Total Primary 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Primary RIF by LTV 95.01% and above 17.5 % 17.1 % 16.8 % 16.1 % 15.5 % 90.01% to 95.00% 48.5 48.4 48.4 48.7 48.9 85.01% to 90.00% 27.0 27.2 27.2 27.4 27.6 85.00% and below 7.0 7.3 7.6 7.8 8.0 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Primary RIF by policy year 2008 and prior 3.3 % 3.5 % 3.7 % 4.0 % 4.3 % 2009 - 2017 9.1 10.0 10.9 12.2 13.6 2018 3.3 3.5 3.7 4.1 4.6 2019 6.4 6.7 7.1 7.7 8.6 2020 20.3 21.6 23.0 25.0 27.2 2021 28.6 29.5 30.6 32.1 34.0 2022 24.7 25.2 21.0 14.9 7.7 2023 4.3 — — — — Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Persistency Rate (12 months ended) 81.6 % 79.6 % 75.9 % 71.7 % 68.0 % Persistency Rate (quarterly, annualized) (3) 84.4 % (4) 84.1 % (4) 81.6 % (4) 79.8 % 76.9 % (4) (1) Borrower-paid Single Premium Policies were 7.5%, 7.7%, 7.9%, 8.1% and 8.4% of primary RIF for the periods indicated, respectively. (2) For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary RIF by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores. (3) The Persistency Rate on a quarterly, annualized basis is calculated based on loan-level detail for the quarter ending as of the date shown. It may be impacted by seasonality or other factors, including the level of refinance activity during the applicable periods and may not be indicative of full-year trends. (4) The Persistency Rate was reduced by an increase in cancellations of Single Premium Policies due to increased cancellations identified by our ongoing servicer monitoring process for Single Premium Policies. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Default, Reserves and Claim Statistics Exhibit J March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Default Statistics Primary Insurance Number of insured loans 997,443 1,003,183 1,004,305 998,520 994,721 Number of loans in default 20,748 21,913 21,077 21,861 25,510 Percentage of loans in default 2.1 % 2.2 % 2.1 % 2.2 % 2.6 % March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, ($ in thousands, except per default amounts) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Reserve for losses by category (1) Mortgage reserves Primary case reserves $ 378,992 $ 398,874 $ 454,726 $ 562,436 $ 691,090 LAE 9,535 10,041 11,443 14,147 17,367 IBNR 1,772 2,128 2,229 2,424 2,539 Total primary reserves 390,299 411,043 468,398 579,007 710,996 Total pool reserves 9,379 9,740 9,175 9,756 10,330 Total 1st lien reserves 399,678 420,783 477,573 588,763 721,326 Other 172 172 174 184 184 Total Mortgage reserves 399,850 420,955 477,747 588,947 721,510 homegenius reserves 5,801 5,888 5,917 5,861 5,737 Total reserves $ 405,651 $ 426,843 $ 483,664 $ 594,808 $ 727,247 Primary reserve per primary default excluding IBNR and other $ 18,726 $ 18,661 $ 22,122 $ 26,380 $ 27,776 (1) Includes ceded losses on reinsurance transactions, which are expected to be recovered and are included in the reinsurance recoverables reported in our condensed consolidated balance sheets. 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Net claims paid (1) Primary claims paid $ 3,019 $ 3,821 $ 3,606 $ 3,659 $ 5,153 Pool and other (3 ) (49 ) (420 ) (396 ) (415 ) Subtotal 3,016 3,772 3,186 3,263 4,738 Impact of commutations and settlements (2) — 4,582 1,317 — — Total net claims paid $ 3,016 $ 8,354 $ 4,503 $ 3,263 $ 4,738 Total average net primary claims paid (1) (3) $ 35.5 $ 51.6 $ 45.1 $ 41.6 $ 41.6 Average direct primary claims paid (3) (4) $ 36.1 $ 52.7 $ 45.2 $ 41.9 $ 42.1 (1) Includes the impact of reinsurance recoveries and LAE. (2) Includes payments to commute mortgage insurance coverage on certain performing and non-performing loans. (3) Calculated without giving effect to the impact of commutations and settlements. (4) Before reinsurance recoveries. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Reinsurance Programs Exhibit K 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 2022 and 2012 QSR Agreements (1) Ceded premiums written (2) $ 7,834 $ 6,770 $ 10,363 $ 253 $ 306 % of premiums written 3.2 % 2.8 % 4.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Ceded premiums earned $ 6,745 $ 5,570 $ 4,036 $ 360 $ 491 % of premiums earned 2.6 % 2.2 % 1.5 % 0.1 % 0.2 % Ceding commissions earned (3) $ 2,529 $ 2,128 $ 1,609 $ 127 $ 537 Profit commission $ 4,925 $ 4,433 $ 4,008 $ — $ — Ceded losses $ 1,553 $ 736 $ (235 ) $ (917 ) $ (720 ) Single Premium QSR Program Ceded premiums written (2) $ (9,202 ) $ (11,523 ) $ (19,303 ) $ (21,806 ) $ (22,386 ) % of premiums written (3.8 )% (4.8 )% (7.7 )% (8.6 )% (8.9 )% Ceded premiums earned $ 2,070 $ 114 $ (3,465 ) $ (8,297 ) $ (3,731 ) % of premiums earned 0.8 % — % (1.3 )% (3.1 )% (1.4 )% Ceding commissions earned (3) $ 2,712 $ 3,530 $ 3,153 $ 3,287 $ 4,586 Profit commission $ 8,778 $ 11,159 $ 16,074 $ 21,447 $ 22,075 Ceded losses $ (2,725 ) $ (5,587 ) $ (9,049 ) $ (14,120 )