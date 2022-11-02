Radian Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results 11/02/2022 | 05:36pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields — GAAP net income of $198 million, or $1.20 per diluted share — — Adjusted diluted net operating income of $1.31 per diluted share — — Return on equity of 20.7% and adjusted net operating return on equity of 22.5% — — Purchased 19.5 million shares, or 11.1% of total shares outstanding of Radian Group common stock year-to-date through October 31st — — Primary mortgage insurance in force increases 7.3% year-over-year to $259 billion — Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $198.3 million, or $1.20 per diluted share. This compares with net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $126.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. Key Financial Highlights Quarter ended ($ in millions, except per-share amounts) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net income (1) $198.3 $201.2 $126.4 Diluted net income per share $1.20 $1.15 $0.67 Consolidated pretax income $255.5 $259.9 $161.6 Adjusted pretax operating income (2) $272.7 $302.0 $160.6 Adjusted diluted net operating income per share (2)(3) $1.31 $1.36 $0.67 Return on equity (1)(4) 20.7 % 19.9 % 11.8 % Adjusted net operating return on equity (2)(3) 22.5 % 23.6 % 11.8 % New Insurance Written (NIW) - mortgage insurance $17,616 $18,935 $26,558 Net premiums earned - mortgage insurance $235.2 $246.9 $236.9 New defaults (5) 9,601 8,009 8,132 Provision for losses - mortgage insurance ($97.5) ($114.2) $16.8 homegenius revenues $25.1 $32.3 $45.1 Book value per share $23.80 $23.63 $23.48 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) value per share (6) ($3.20) ($1.98) $0.84 PMIERs Available Assets (7) $5,358 $5,175 $5,262 PMIERs excess Available Assets (8) $1,628 $1,424 $1,741 Total Holding Company Liquidity (9) $848 $1,048 $1,036 Total investments $5,592 $5,906 $6,658 Primary mortgage insurance in force $259,121 $254,226 $241,575 Percentage of primary loans in default (10) 2.1 % 2.2 % 3.4 % Mortgage insurance loss reserves $478 $589 $888 (1) Net income for the third quarter of 2022 includes a pretax net loss on investments and other financial instruments of $16.3 million, compared with a $41.9 million pretax net loss on investments and other financial instruments in the second quarter of 2022 and a pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. (2) Adjusted results, including adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, are non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G. (3) Calculated using the company’s statutory tax rate of 21%. (4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average stockholders' equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. (5) Represents the number of new defaults reported during the period on loans related to primary mortgage insurance policies. (6) Included in book value per share for each period presented. (7) Represents Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets, calculated in accordance with the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) financial requirements in effect for each date shown. (8) Represents Radian Guaranty’s excess or "cushion" of Available Assets over its Minimum Required Assets, calculated in accordance with the PMIERs financial requirements in effect for each date shown. (9) Represents Radian Group's total liquidity, including available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility. (10) Represents the number of primary loans in default as a percentage of the total number of insured primary loans. Adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $272.7 million, or $1.31 per diluted share. This compares with adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $160.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. Book value per share at September 30, 2022, was $23.80, compared to $23.63 at June 30, 2022, and $23.48 at September 30, 2021. This represents a 1.4% growth in book value per share at September 30, 2022, as compared to September 30, 2021, and includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $(3.20) per share as of September 30, 2022 and $0.84 per share as of September 30, 2021, which, if excluded as of both dates, would represent 19.3% growth for the period. Changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) for the period are primarily from net unrealized losses on investments as a result of an increase in market interest rates during the period. We do not expect to realize these losses given that we have the ability and the expectation to hold these securities until recovery. “Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and cooling of the mortgage and real estate markets, we are pleased to report on another excellent quarter for Radian with net income of $198 million, return on equity of 20.7% and total holding company liquidity of $848 million. Our primary mortgage insurance in force portfolio, which is the main driver of future earnings for our company, grew more than 7% year-over-year to $259 billion and credit performance remained strong,” said Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “We are managing our expense structure to align to today’s operating environment and strategically managing our capital. We believe we are well positioned to continue our mission of ensuring affordable, sustainable and equitable homeownership.” THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS NIW was $17.6 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $18.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022, and $26.6 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Purchase NIW decreased 5.7% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 and decreased 27.3% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Refinances accounted for 1.6% of total NIW in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 2.9% in the second quarter of 2022, and 10.2% in the third quarter of 2021. Of the $17.6 billion in NIW in the third quarter of 2022, 95.5% was written with monthly and other recurring premiums, compared to 95.4% in the second quarter of 2022, and 93.8% in the third quarter of 2021.

Total primary mortgage insurance in force as of September 30, 2022, increased to $259.1 billion, an increase of 1.9% compared to $254.2 billion as of June 30, 2022, and an increase of 7.3% compared to $241.6 billion as of September 30, 2021. The year-over-year change reflects an 11.8% increase in monthly premium policy insurance in force and a 13.2% decline in single premium policy insurance in force. Persistency, which is the percentage of mortgage insurance that remains in force after a twelve-month period, was 75.9% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 71.7% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, and 60.8% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Annualized persistency for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was 81.6%, compared to 79.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 67.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net mortgage insurance premiums earned were $235.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $246.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $236.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Mortgage insurance in force portfolio premium yield was 39.2 basis points in the third quarter of 2022. This compares to 40.0 basis points in the second quarter of 2022, and 40.3 basis points in the third quarter of 2021. The impact of single premium policy cancellations before consideration of reinsurance represented 1.0 basis points of direct premium yield in the third quarter of 2022, 1.1 basis points in the second quarter of 2022, and 4.3 basis points in the third quarter of 2021. Total net mortgage insurance premium yield, which includes the impact of ceded premiums and accrued profit commission, was 36.7 basis points in the third quarter of 2022. This compares to 39.3 basis points in the second quarter of 2022, and 39.6 basis points in the third quarter of 2021. Details regarding premiums earned may be found in Exhibit D.

The mortgage insurance provision for losses was a benefit of $97.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a benefit of $114.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, and a provision of $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decreased benefit in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily related to less favorable development on prior period reserves, as compared to the second quarter of 2022. The benefit compared to the provision recorded in the same quarter prior year is primarily related to more favorable development on prior period reserves, as compared to the third quarter of 2021. All periods were impacted by more favorable trends in cures than originally estimated. The number of primary delinquent loans was 21,077 as of September 30, 2022, compared to 21,861 as of June 30, 2022, and 33,795 as of September 30, 2021. The loss ratio in the third quarter of 2022 was (41.5)% compared to (46.2)% in the second quarter of 2022, and 7.1% in the third quarter of 2021. Total mortgage insurance claims paid were $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, and $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Radian's homegenius segment offers an array of title, real estate and technology products and services to consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, GSEs, real estate brokers and agents. Total homegenius segment revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $25.1 million, compared to $32.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $45.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted pretax operating loss, our primary segment measure of profitability for the homegenius segment, was $25.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $17.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $5.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Additional details regarding related non-GAAP measures may be found in Exhibits F and G.

Other operating expenses were $91.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $90.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, and $86.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by an increase in other general operating expenses and a decrease in ceding commissions. Additional details regarding other operating expenses by segment may be found in Exhibit E.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE Radian Group As of September 30, 2022, Radian Group maintained $572.6 million of available liquidity. Total Holding Company Liquidity, which includes the company’s $275.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility, was $847.6 million as of September 30, 2022.

During the third quarter of 2022, the company repurchased 9.5 million shares of Radian Group common stock at a total cost of $194.1 million, including commissions. This represented 5.7% in the aggregate of total shares outstanding as of the end of the second quarter.

In addition, in October 2022 the Company purchased an additional 49 thousand shares of Radian Group common stock at a total cost of approximately $1.0 million, including commissions. After the repurchases in October, no purchase authority remained available under our most recent repurchase authorization.

On August 10, 2022, Radian Group’s board of directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.20 per share and the dividend was paid on September 1, 2022.

Radian Reinsurance paid an ordinary dividend of $32.5 million to Radian Group in September 2022. Radian Guaranty At September 30, 2022, Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets under PMIERs totaled approximately $5.4 billion, resulting in excess available resources or a “cushion” of $1.6 billion, or 44%, over its Minimum Required Assets.

As of September 30, 2022, 68% of Radian Guaranty's primary mortgage insurance risk in force is subject to some form of risk distribution, providing a $1.2 billion reduction of Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs.

As previously announced, consistent with our use of risk distribution strategies to effectively manage capital and proactively mitigate risk, Radian Guaranty entered into a quota share reinsurance arrangement ("2022 QSR Agreement") with a panel of third-party reinsurance providers in the third quarter of 2022. Under the 2022 QSR Agreement, starting July 1, 2022, we began to cede 20% of policies issued between January 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, subject to certain conditions. CONFERENCE CALL Radian will discuss third quarter 2022 financial results in a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast live on the company’s website at https://radian.com/who-we-are/for-investors/webcasts or at www.radian.com. The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the conference call dial-in instructions below. Please note that there is a new process to access the call via telephone. The call may be accessed via telephone by registering for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call). A digital replay of the webcast will be available on Radian’s website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year at https://radian.com/who-we-are/for-investors/webcasts. In addition to the information provided in the company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which is expected to be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Radian's website at www.radian.com, under Investors. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Radian believes that adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity (non-GAAP measures) facilitate evaluation of the company’s fundamental financial performance and provide relevant and meaningful information to investors about the ongoing operating results of the company. On a consolidated basis, these measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures of performance. The measures described below have been established in order to increase transparency for the purpose of evaluating the company’s operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with Radian’s competitors. Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments, except for certain investments attributable to our reportable segments; (ii) gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as impairment of internal-use software, gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information non-GAAP measures for our homegenius segment of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit. Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses is calculated as adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as described above (which is the segment's ASC 280 GAAP measure of operating performance), adjusted to remove the impact of corporate allocations of other operating expenses for the homegenius segment. Adjusted gross profit is further adjusted to remove other operating expenses. In addition, homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit margin are calculated by dividing homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit, respectively, by GAAP total revenue for the homegenius segment. For the homegenius segment, adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses, adjusted gross profit, and the related profit margins are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our homegenius segment. See Exhibit F or Radian’s website for a description of these items, as well as Exhibit G for reconciliations to the most comparable consolidated GAAP measures. ABOUT RADIAN Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, real estate and technology products and services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services. FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION CONTENTS (Unaudited) Exhibit A: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule Exhibit B: Net Income Per Share Trend Schedule Exhibit C: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Exhibit D: Net Premiums Earned Exhibit E: Segment Information Exhibit F: Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit G: Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit H: Mortgage Supplemental Information New Insurance Written Exhibit I: Mortgage Supplemental Information Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit J: Mortgage Supplemental Information Claims and Reserves, Default Statistics Exhibit K: Mortgage Supplemental Information Reinsurance Programs Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule Exhibit A 2022 2021 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 240,222 $ 253,892 $ 254,190 $ 261,437 $ 249,118 Services revenue 20,146 27,281 29,348 35,693 37,773 Net investment income 51,414 46,957 38,196 37,407 35,960 Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments (16,252 ) (41,869 ) (29,457 ) 3,025 2,098 Other income 659 572 703 805 809 Total revenues 296,189 286,833 292,980 338,367 325,758 Expenses Provision for losses (96,964 ) (113,922 ) (83,754 ) (46,219 ) 17,305 Policy acquisition costs 5,442 5,940 6,605 7,271 7,924 Cost of services 18,717 22,760 24,753 28,333 30,520 Other operating expenses 91,327 90,495 89,541 80,476 86,479 Interest expense 21,183 20,831 20,846 21,137 21,027 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 1,023 849 849 863 862 Total expenses 40,728 26,953 58,840 91,861 164,117 Pretax income 255,461 259,880 234,140 246,506 161,641 Income tax provision 57,181 58,687 53,009 53,061 35,229 Net income $ 198,280 $ 201,193 $ 181,131 $ 193,445 $ 126,412 Diluted net income per share $ 1.20 $ 1.15 $ 1.01 $ 1.07 $ 0.67 Selected Mortgage Key Ratios 2022 2021 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Loss ratio (1) (41.5 )% (46.2 )% (34.3 )% (18.6 )% 7.1 % Expense ratio (2) 26.1 % 26.2 % 27.2 % 25.6 % 28.6 % (1) Calculated as provision for losses on a GAAP basis expressed as a percentage of net premiums earned. (2) Calculated as operating expenses (which include policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses, as well as allocated corporate operating expenses) on a GAAP basis expressed as a percentage of net premiums earned. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Income Per Share Trend Schedule Exhibit B The calculation of basic and diluted net income per share was as follows. 2022 2021 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Net income—basic and diluted $ 198,280 $ 201,193 $ 181,131 $ 193,445 $ 126,412 Average common shares outstanding—basic 162,506 173,705 176,816 179,500 186,741 Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation arrangements (1) 2,232 1,714 2,263 1,628 1,301 Adjusted average common shares outstanding—diluted 164,738 175,419 179,079 181,128 188,042 Basic net income per share $ 1.22 $ 1.16 $ 1.02 $ 1.08 $ 0.68 Diluted net income per share $ 1.20 $ 1.15 $ 1.01 $ 1.07 $ 0.67 (1) The following number of shares of our common stock equivalents issued under our share-based compensation arrangements were not included in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share because they would be anti-dilutive. 2022 2021 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Shares of common stock equivalents — 189 — 35 — Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Exhibit C September 30, June 30 March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per-share amounts) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Assets Investments $ 5,591,881 $ 5,906,147 $ 6,334,950 $ 6,513,542 $ 6,658,487 Cash 54,701 135,262 131,853 151,145 154,709 Restricted cash 1,107 561 1,651 1,475 1,866 Accrued investment income 38,596 35,774 35,531 32,812 33,258 Accounts and notes receivable 174,041 166,380 142,579 124,016 166,730 Reinsurance recoverables 30,569 39,876 55,015 67,896 76,048 Deferred policy acquisition costs 17,920 16,983 16,383 16,317 16,823 Property and equipment, net 75,740 74,874 75,275 75,086 74,170 Goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, net 16,873 17,895 18,744 19,593 20,456 Prepaid federal income taxes 526,123 466,123 354,123 354,123 313,123 Other assets 458,292 414,412 449,642 483,180 525,938 Total assets $ 6,985,843 $ 7,274,287 $ 7,615,746 $ 7,839,185 $ 8,041,608 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Unearned premiums $ 285,290 $ 298,991 $ 312,013 $ 329,090 $ 348,322 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense 483,664 594,808 727,247 828,642 893,155 Senior notes 1,412,473 1,411,458 1,410,458 1,409,473 1,408,502 FHLB advances 153,550 184,284 148,983 150,983 172,649 Reinsurance funds withheld 218,777 223,649 225,363 228,078 290,502 Net deferred tax liability 335,374 324,866 324,004 337,509 286,957 Other liabilities 358,665 305,269 320,114 296,614 383,585 Total liabilities 3,247,793 3,343,325 3,468,182 3,580,389 3,783,672 Common stock 176 186 193 194 200 Treasury stock (930,396 ) (930,284 ) (920,958 ) (920,798 ) (920,355 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,513,615 1,698,490 1,871,763 1,878,372 2,012,870 Retained earnings 3,656,870 3,491,675 3,326,119 3,180,935 3,012,997 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (502,215 ) (329,105 ) (129,553 ) 120,093 152,224 Total stockholders’ equity 3,738,050 3,930,962 4,147,564 4,258,796 4,257,936 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,985,843 $ 7,274,287 $ 7,615,746 $ 7,839,185 $ 8,041,608 Shares outstanding 157,058 166,388 174,648 175,421 181,336 Book value per share $ 23.80 $ 23.63 $ 23.75 $ 24.28 $ 23.48 Debt to capital ratio (1) 27.4 % 26.4 % 25.4 % 24.9 % 24.9 % Risk to capital ratio-Radian Guaranty only 11.1:1 11.9:1 12.1:1 11.1:1 11.4:1 (1) Calculated as senior notes divided by senior notes and stockholders' equity. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Premiums Earned Exhibit D 2022 2021 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Premiums earned Direct - Mortgage Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations $ 250,140 $ 249,936 $ 243,600 $ 248,704 $ 239,786 Single Premium Policy cancellations 6,705 6,894 14,696 20,530 25,592 Total direct - Mortgage 256,845 256,830 258,296 269,234 265,378 Assumed - Mortgage (1) 1,211 1,539 1,331 1,470 1,683 Ceded - Mortgage Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations (38,879 ) (28,565 ) (27,339 ) (28,333 ) (27,662 ) Single Premium Policy cancellations (2) (1,844 ) (1,965 ) (4,192 ) (5,905 ) (7,338 ) Profit commission - other (3) 17,864 19,070 17,078 13,199 4,806 Total ceded premiums - Mortgage (4) (22,859 ) (11,460 ) (14,453 ) (21,039 ) (30,194 ) Net premiums earned - Mortgage 235,197 246,909 245,174 249,665 236,867 Net premiums earned - homegenius 5,025 6,983 9,016 11,772 12,251 Net premiums earned $ 240,222 $ 253,892 $ 254,190 $ 261,437 $ 249,118 (1) Represents premiums from our participation in certain credit risk transfer programs. (2) Includes the impact of related profit commissions. (3) The amounts represent the profit commission on the Single Premium QSR Program and 2022 QSR Agreement, excluding the impact of Single Premium Policy cancellations. (4) See Exhibit K for additional information on ceded premiums for our various reinsurance programs. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 1 of 6) Summarized financial information concerning our operating segments as of and for the periods indicated is as follows. For a definition of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and homegenius adjusted gross profit, along with reconciliations to consolidated GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G. Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands) Mortgage homegenius All Other (1) Inter-

segment (2) Total Net premiums written (3) $ 235,076 $ 5,025 $ — $ — $ 240,101 Decrease in unearned premiums 121 — — — 121 Net premiums earned 235,197 5,025 — — 240,222 Services revenue 405 19,812 — (71 ) 20,146 Net investment income 44,842 246 6,326 — 51,414 Other income 589 — 70 — 659 Total 281,033 25,083 6,396 (71 ) 312,441 Provision for losses (97,493 ) 435 — 94 (96,964 ) Policy acquisition costs 5,442 — — — 5,442 Cost of services 373 18,344 — — 18,717 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (4) 23,396 26,285 3,444 (165 ) 52,960 Interest expense (5) 21,183 — — — 21,183 Total (47,099 ) 45,064 3,444 (71 ) 1,338 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses 328,132 (19,981 ) 2,952 — 311,103 Allocation of corporate operating expenses 32,457 5,555 371 — 38,383 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ 295,675 $ (25,536 ) $ 2,581 $ — $ 272,720 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands) Mortgage homegenius All Other (1) Inter-

segment (2) Total Net premiums written (3) $ 228,116 $ 12,251 $ — $ — $ 240,367 Decrease in unearned premiums 8,751 — — — 8,751 Net premiums earned 236,867 12,251 — — 249,118 Services revenue 5,027 32,805 27 (86 ) 37,773 Net investment income 32,158 35 3,767 — 35,960 Other income 607 — 202 — 809 Total 274,659 45,091 3,996 (86 ) 323,660 Provision for losses 16,794 540 — (29 ) 17,305 Policy acquisition costs 7,924 — — — 7,924 Cost of services 3,865 26,646 9 — 30,520 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (4) 25,866 18,544 2,623 (57 ) 46,976 Interest expense (5) 21,027 — — — 21,027 Total 75,476 45,730 2,632 (86 ) 123,752 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses 199,183 (639 ) 1,364 — 199,908 Allocation of corporate operating expenses 33,963 4,918 378 — 39,259 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ 165,220 $ (5,557 ) $ 986 $ — $ 160,649 Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 2 of 6) (1) All Other activities include: (i) income (losses) from assets held by our holding company; (ii) related general corporate operating expenses not attributable or allocated to our reportable segments; and (iii) certain investments in new business opportunities, including activities and investments associated with Radian Mortgage Capital, and other immaterial activities. (2) Includes immaterial inter-segment services revenue for our homegenius segment and immaterial inter-segment provision for losses and other operating expenses for our Mortgage segment. (3) Net of ceded premiums written under under our quota share and excess-of-loss reinsurance agreements. See Exhibit K for additional information. (4) Does not include impairment of long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss). (5) Relates to interest on our borrowing and financing activities including our Senior Notes issued by our holding company and FHLB borrowings made by our mortgage insurance subsidiaries. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 3 of 6) Mortgage 2022 2021 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Net premiums written (1) $ 235,076 $ 248,645 $ 248,360 $ 238,529 $ 228,116 (Increase) decrease in unearned premiums 121 (1,736 ) (3,186 ) 11,136 8,751 Net premiums earned 235,197 246,909 245,174 249,665 236,867 Services revenue 405 2,105 4,552 4,560 5,027 Net investment income 44,842 40,197 34,017 33,916 32,158 Other income 589 572 703 661 607 Total 281,033 289,783 284,446 288,802 274,659 Provision for losses (2) (97,493 ) (114,179 ) (84,193 ) (46,560 ) 16,794 Policy acquisition costs 5,442 5,940 6,605 7,271 7,924 Cost of services 373 1,960 3,383 3,710 3,865 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (2) (3) 23,396 25,474 23,755 23,365 25,866 Interest expense (4) 21,183 20,831 20,846 21,137 21,027 Total (2) (47,099 ) (59,974 ) (29,604 ) 8,923 75,476 Adjusted pretax operating income before allocated corporate operating expenses 328,132 349,757 314,050 279,879 199,183 Allocation of corporate operating expenses 32,457 33,237 36,209 33,305 33,963 Adjusted pretax operating income $ 295,675 $ 316,520 $ 277,841 $ 246,574 $ 165,220 homegenius 2022 2021 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Net premiums earned $ 5,025 $ 6,983 $ 9,016 $ 11,772 $ 12,251 Services revenue (2) 19,812 25,261 24,878 31,177 32,805 Net investment income 246 99 18 255 35 Net gains (losses) on investments — — — 1,509 — Total (2) 25,083 32,343 33,912 44,713 45,091 Provision for losses 435 309 481 369 540 Cost of services 18,344 20,800 21,370 24,615 26,646 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (3) 26,285 23,205 20,287 16,998 18,544 Total 45,064 44,314 42,138 41,982 45,730 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses (19,981 ) (11,971 ) (8,226 ) 2,731 (639 ) Allocation of corporate operating expenses 5,555 5,719 5,280 4,847 4,918 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ (25,536 ) $ (17,690 ) $ (13,506 ) $ (2,116 ) $ (5,557 ) Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 4 of 6) All Other (5) 2022 2021 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Services revenue $ — $ — $ — $ 30 $ 27 Net investment income 6,326 6,661 4,161 3,236 3,767 Other income 70 — — 144 202 Total 6,396 6,661 4,161 3,410 3,996 Cost of services — — — 8 9 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (3) 3,444 3,077 3,142 2,422 2,623 Total 3,444 3,077 3,142 2,430 2,632 Adjusted pretax operating income before allocated corporate operating expenses 2,952 3,584 1,019 980 1,364 Allocation of corporate operating expenses 371 381 406 373 378 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ 2,581 $ 3,203 $ 613 $ 607 $ 986 (1) Net of ceded premiums written under under our quota share and excess-of-loss reinsurance agreements. See Exhibit K for additional information. (2) Includes immaterial inter-segment services revenue for our homegenius segment and immaterial inter-segment provision for losses and other operating expenses for our Mortgage segment. (3) Does not include impairment of long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss). (4) Relates to interest on our borrowing and financing activities including our Senior Notes issued by our holding company and FHLB borrowings made by our mortgage insurance subsidiaries. (5) All Other activities include: (i) income (losses) from assets held by our holding company; (ii) related general corporate operating expenses not attributable or allocated to our reportable segments; and (iii) certain investments in new business opportunities, including activities and investments associated with Radian Mortgage Capital, and other immaterial activities. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 5 of 6) Supplemental Other Operating Expense Information by Segment Mortgage 2022 2021 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Other operating expenses by type Salaries and other base employee expenses $ 23,824 $ 24,420 $ 22,189 $ 23,610 $ 22,685 Variable and share-based incentive compensation 10,186 11,524 16,697 12,649 17,143 Other general operating expenses 26,116 25,611 25,027 25,290 25,639 Ceding commissions (4,273 ) (2,844 ) (3,949 ) (4,879 ) (5,638 ) Total $ 55,853 $ 58,711 $ 59,964 $ 56,670 $ 59,829 homegenius 2022 2021 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Other operating expenses by type Salaries and other base employee expenses $ 14,079 $ 12,187 $ 10,375 $ 7,993 $ 6,975 Variable and share-based incentive compensation 3,753 4,776 5,522 4,678 6,238 Other general operating expenses 12,158 10,162 8,571 7,851 7,982 Title agent commissions 1,850 1,799 1,099 1,323 2,267 Total $ 31,840 $ 28,924 $ 25,567 $ 21,845 $ 23,462 All Other 2022 2021 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Other operating expenses by type Salaries and other base employee expenses $ 753 $ 1,726 $ 1,613 $ 1,001 $ 1,158 Variable and share-based incentive compensation 1,427 709 953 874 1,144 Other general operating expenses 1,635 1,023 982 920 699 Total $ 3,815 $ 3,458 $ 3,548 $ 2,795 $ 3,001 Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 6 of 6) Inter-segment 2022 2021 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Other operating expenses by type Other general operating expenses $ (165 ) $ (33 ) $ (40 ) $ (46 ) $ (57 ) Total $ (165 ) $ (33 ) $ (40 ) $ (46 ) $ (57 ) Total 2022 2021 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Other operating expenses by type Salaries and other base employee expenses $ 38,656 $ 38,333 $ 34,177 $ 32,604 $ 30,818 Variable and share-based incentive compensation 15,366 17,009 23,172 18,201 24,525 Other general operating expenses 39,744 36,763 34,540 34,015 34,263 Ceding commissions (4,273 ) (2,844 ) (3,949 ) (4,879 ) (5,638 ) Title agent commissions 1,850 1,799 1,099 1,323 2,267 Total $ 91,343 $ 91,060 $ 89,039 $ 81,264 $ 86,235 Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Exhibit F (page 1 of 2)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to the traditional GAAP financial measures, we have presented “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity,” which are non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, among our key performance indicators to evaluate our fundamental financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the Company’s business performance is evaluated by both management and the board of directors. These measures have been established in order to increase transparency for the purposes of evaluating our operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with our peers. Although on a consolidated basis “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe these measures aid in understanding the underlying performance of our operations. Our senior management, including our Chief Executive Officer (Radian’s chief operating decision maker), uses adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as our primary measure to evaluate the fundamental financial performance of the Company’s business segments and to allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments, except for certain investments attributable to our reportable segments; (ii) gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as impairment of internal-use software, gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. Although adjusted pretax operating income (loss) excludes certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent those that are: (i) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities or (ii) not expected to result in an economic impact equal to the amount reflected in pretax income (loss). These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below. (1) Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile and overall market cycles. Unrealized gains and losses arise primarily from changes in the market value of our investments that are classified as trading or equity securities. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in realized economic gains or losses. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized and unrealized gains or losses and changes in fair value of other financial instruments. Except for certain investments attributable to our reportable segments, we do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities. (2) Loss on extinguishment of debt. Gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt and losses incurred to purchase our debt prior to maturity are discretionary activities that are undertaken in order to take advantage of market opportunities to strengthen our financial and capital positions; therefore, we do not view these activities as part of our operating performance. Such transactions do not reflect expected future operations and do not provide meaningful insight regarding our current or past operating trends. (3) Amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets. Amortization of acquired intangible assets represents the periodic expense required to amortize the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. Acquired intangible assets are also periodically reviewed for potential impairment, and impairment adjustments are made whenever appropriate. We do not view these charges as part of the operating performance of our primary activities. (4) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items. Includes activities that we do not view to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities, such as: (i) impairment of internal-use software and other long-lived assets; (ii) gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business; and (iii) acquisition-related income and expenses. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Exhibit F (page 2 of 2) In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information non-GAAP measures for our homegenius segment of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit. Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses is calculated as adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as described above (which is the segment's ASC 280 GAAP measure of operating performance), adjusted to remove the impact of corporate allocations of other operating expenses for the homegenius segment. Adjusted gross profit is further adjusted to remove other operating expenses. In addition, homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit margin are calculated by dividing homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit, respectively, by GAAP total revenue for the homegenius segment. For the homegenius segment, adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses, adjusted gross profit, and the related profit margins are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our homegenius segment. See Exhibit G for the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures, consolidated pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and return on equity to our non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, respectively. Exhibit G also contains the reconciliation of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) to adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit for the homegenius segment. Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and homegenius adjusted gross profit should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss), or in the case of the homegenius non-GAAP measures, for homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity and homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses, homegenius adjusted gross profit, homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses or homegenius adjusted gross profit margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 1 of 3) Reconciliation of Consolidated Pretax Income to Adjusted Pretax Operating Income 2022 2021 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Consolidated pretax income $ 255,461 $ 259,880 $ 234,140 $ 246,506 $ 161,641 Less reconciling income (expense) items Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments (1) (16,252 ) (41,869 ) (29,457 ) 1,516 2,098 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets (1,023 ) (849 ) (849 ) (863 ) (862 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (2) 16 565 (502 ) 788 (244 ) Total adjusted pretax operating income (3) $ 272,720 $ 302,033 $ 264,948 $ 245,065 $ 160,649 (1) For the fourth quarter of 2021, excludes $1.5 million in net gains on investments attributable to our homegenius segment and included in adjusted pretax operating income (loss) for that reportable segment. (2) The amounts for all the periods presented are included in other operating expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations in Exhibit A and primarily relate to impairments of other long-lived assets. (3) Total adjusted pretax operating income consists of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) for each reportable segment and All Other activities as follows. 2022 2021 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) Mortgage segment $ 295,675 $ 316,520 $ 277,841 $ 246,574 $ 165,220 homegenius segment (25,536 ) (17,690 ) (13,506 ) (2,116 ) (5,557 ) All Other activities 2,581 3,203 613 607 986 Total adjusted pretax operating income $ 272,720 $ 302,033 $ 264,948 $ 245,065 $ 160,649 Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 2 of 3) Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Operating Income Per Share 2022 2021 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Diluted net income per share $ 1.20 $ 1.15 $ 1.01 $ 1.07 $ 0.67 Less per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments (0.10 ) (0.24 ) (0.16 ) 0.01 0.01 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — — Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (1) 0.02 0.05 0.03 — — Difference between statutory and effective tax rates (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items (0.11 ) (0.21 ) (0.16 ) — — Adjusted diluted net operating income per share (1) $ 1.31 $ 1.36 $ 1.17 $ 1.07 $ 0.67 (1) Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included. Reconciliation of Return on Equity to Adjusted Net Operating Return on Equity (1) 2022 2021 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Return on equity (1) 20.7 % 19.9 % 17.2 % 18.2 % 11.8 % Less impact of reconciling income (expense) items (2) Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments (1.7 ) (4.1 ) (2.8 ) 0.1 0.2 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items — 0.1 — 0.1 — Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (3) 0.4 0.9 0.6 — — Difference between statutory and effective tax rates (0.4 ) (0.5 ) (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Impact of reconciling income (expense) items (1.8 ) (3.7 ) (2.7 ) — — Adjusted net operating return on equity (3) 22.5 % 23.6 % 19.9 % 18.2 % 11.8 % (1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income (loss) by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. (2) Annualized, as a percentage of average stockholders’ equity. (3) Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 3 of 3) Reconciliation of homegenius Adjusted Pretax Operating Income (Loss) to homegenius Adjusted Gross Profit 2022 2021 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ (25,536 ) $ (17,690 ) $ (13,506 ) $ (2,116 ) $ (5,557 ) Less reconciling income (expense) items Allocation of corporate operating expenses (5,555 ) (5,719 ) (5,280 ) (4,847 ) (4,918 ) Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses (19,981 ) (11,971 ) (8,226 ) 2,731 (639 ) Less reconciling income (expense) items Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (26,285 ) (23,205 ) (20,287 ) (16,998 ) (18,544 ) homegenius adjusted gross profit $ 6,304 $ 11,234 $ 12,061 $ 19,729 $ 17,905 On a consolidated basis, “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are measures not determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, “homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses","homegenius adjusted gross profit," “homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses” and “homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin" are also non-GAAP measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss), or in the case of the homegenius non-GAAP measures, for homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses, homegenius adjusted gross profit, homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses or homegenius adjusted gross profit margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. See Exhibit F for additional information on our consolidated non-GAAP financial measures. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - New Insurance Written Exhibit H 2022 2021 ($ in millions) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 New insurance written ("NIW") $ 17,616 $ 18,935 $ 18,655 $ 23,710 $ 26,558 Total borrower-paid NIW 99.1 % 99.2 % 99.2 % 99.4 % 99.2 % NIW by premium type Direct monthly and other recurring premiums 95.5 % 95.4 % 94.5 % 93.5 % 93.8 % Borrower-paid 4.3 4.4 5.3 6.3 6.0 Lender-paid 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 Direct single premiums 4.5 4.6 5.5 6.5 6.2 Total NIW 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % NIW for purchases 98.4 % 97.1 % 91.4 % 91.1 % 89.8 % NIW for refinances 1.6 % 2.9 % 8.6 % 8.9 % 10.2 % NIW by FICO score (1) >=740 63.3 % 59.6 % 57.1 % 53.8 % 56.0 % 680-739 28.5 32.3 35.7 36.9 34.9 620-679 8.2 8.1 7.2 9.3 9.1 Total NIW 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % NIW by LTV 95.01% and above 18.3 % 17.7 % 14.6 % 16.3 % 12.1 % 90.01% to 95.00% 37.1 39.9 42.0 41.9 46.7 85.01% to 90.00% 28.0 26.7 29.4 28.4 26.5 85.00% and below 16.6 15.7 14.0 13.4 14.7 Total NIW 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % (1) For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of NIW by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit I September 30, June 30 March 31, December 31, September 30, ($ in millions) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Primary insurance in force $ 259,121 $ 254,226 $ 248,951 $ 245,972 $ 241,575 Primary risk in force ("RIF") $ 65,288 $ 63,770 $ 62,036 $ 60,913 $ 59,421 Primary RIF by premium type Direct monthly and other recurring premiums 86.4 % 85.6 % 84.9 % 83.9 % 82.7 % Direct single premiums (1) 13.6 % 14.4 % 15.1 % 16.1 % 17.3 % Primary RIF by FICO score (2) >=740 57.5 % 57.2 % 56.9 % 56.9 % 57.3 % 680-739 34.5 34.9 35.1 35.0 34.8 620-679 7.6 7.5 7.5 7.6 7.4 <=619 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.5 Total Primary 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Primary RIF by LTV 95.01% and above 16.8 % 16.1 % 15.5 % 15.1 % 14.6 % 90.01% to 95.00% 48.4 48.7 48.9 48.9 48.9 85.01% to 90.00% 27.2 27.4 27.6 27.7 27.8 85.00% and below 7.6 7.8 8.0 8.3 8.7 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Primary RIF by policy year 2008 and prior 3.7 % 4.0 % 4.3 % 4.7 % 5.2 % 2009 - 2016 7.4 8.3 9.3 10.8 12.5 2017 3.5 3.9 4.3 4.9 5.7 2018 3.7 4.1 4.6 5.2 6.1 2019 7.1 7.7 8.6 9.7 11.4 2020 23.0 25.0 27.2 29.2 32.1 2021 30.6 32.1 34.0 35.5 27.0 2022 21.0 14.9 7.7 — — Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Persistency Rate (12 months ended) 75.9 % 71.7 % 68.0 % 64.3 % 60.8 % Persistency Rate (quarterly, annualized) (3) 81.6 % (4) 79.8 % 76.9 % (4) 71.7 % 67.5 % (1) Borrower-paid Single Premium Policies were 7.9%, 8.1%, 8.4%, 8.5% and 8.8% of primary RIF for the periods indicated, respectively. (2) For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary RIF by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores. (3) The Persistency Rate on a quarterly, annualized basis is calculated based on loan-level detail for the quarter ending as of the date shown. It may be impacted by seasonality or other factors, including the level of refinance activity during the applicable periods and may not be indicative of full-year trends. (4) The Persistency Rate was reduced by an increase in cancellations of Single Premium Policies due to increased cancellations identified by our ongoing servicer monitoring process for Single Premium Policies. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Claims and Reserves, Default Statistics Exhibit J 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Net claims paid (1) Primary claims paid $ 3,606 $ 3,659 $ 5,153 $ 4,300 $ 5,330 Pool and other (420 ) (396 ) (415 ) (462 ) 991 Subtotal 3,186 3,263 4,738 3,838 6,321 Impact of commutations and settlements (2) 1,317 — — 6,549 3,915 Total net claims paid $ 4,503 $ 3,263 $ 4,738 $ 10,387 $ 10,236 Total average net primary claims paid (1) (3) $ 45.1 $ 41.6 $ 41.6 $ 47.8 $ 42.0 Average direct primary claims paid (3) (4) $ 45.2 $ 41.9 $ 42.1 $ 49.1 $ 43.2 (1) Includes the impact of reinsurance recoveries and LAE. (2) Includes payments to commute mortgage insurance coverage on certain performing and non-performing loans. (3) Calculated without giving effect to the impact of commutations and settlements. (4) Before reinsurance recoveries. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, ($ in thousands, except per default amounts) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Reserve for losses by category (1) Mortgage reserves Primary case reserves $ 454,726 $ 562,436 $ 691,090 $ 790,380 $ 851,151 LAE 11,443 14,147 17,367 19,859 21,400 IBNR 2,229 2,424 2,539 2,886 3,788 Total primary reserves 468,398 579,007 710,996 813,125 876,339 Total pool reserves 9,175 9,756 10,330 9,826 11,413 Total 1st lien reserves 477,573 588,763 721,326 822,951 887,752 Other 174 184 184 185 269 Total Mortgage reserves 477,747 588,947 721,510 823,136 888,021 homegenius reserves 5,917 5,861 5,737 5,506 5,134 Total reserves $ 483,664 $ 594,808 $ 727,247 $ 828,642 $ 893,155 Primary reserve per primary default excluding IBNR and other $ 22,122 $ 26,380 $ 27,776 $ 27,884 $ 25,822 (1) Includes ceded losses on reinsurance transactions, which are expected to be recovered and are included in the reinsurance recoverables reported in our condensed consolidated balance sheets. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Default Statistics Primary Insurance Number of insured loans 1,004,305 998,520 994,721 999,203 998,408 Number of loans in default 21,077 21,861 25,510 29,061 33,795 Percentage of loans in default 2.10 % 2.19 % 2.56 % 2.91 % 3.38 % Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Reinsurance Programs Exhibit K 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 2022 and 2012 QSR Agreements (1) Ceded premiums written (2) $ 10,363 $ 253 $ 306 $ 381 $ 491 % of premiums written 4.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.2 % Ceded premiums earned $ 4,036 $ 360 $ 491 $ 584 $ 753 % of premiums earned 1.5 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.3 % Ceding commissions written $ 1,359 $ 80 $ 96 $ 119 $ 152 Ceding commissions earned (3) $ 1,609 $ 127 $ 537 $ 582 $ 492 Profit commission $ 4,008 $ — $ — $ — $ — Ceded losses $ (235 ) $ (917 ) $ (720 ) $ (358 ) $ (170 ) Single Premium QSR Program Ceded premiums written (2) $ (19,303 ) $ (21,806 ) $ (22,386 ) $ (8,051 ) $ (1,795 ) % of premiums written (7.7 )% (8.6 )% (8.9 )% (3.1 )% (0.7 )% Ceded premiums earned $ (3,465 ) $ (8,297 ) $ (3,731 ) $ 2,532 $ 12,752 % of premiums earned (1.3 )% (3.1 )% (1.4 )% 0.9 % 4.6 % Ceding commissions written $ (6,400 ) $ (6,664 ) $ (9,250 ) $ (8,351 ) $ (8,013 ) Ceding commissions earned (3) $ 3,153 $ 3,287 $ 4,586 $ 5,706 $ 6,595 Profit commission $ 16,074 $ 21,447 $ 22,075 $ 20,290 $ 13,630 Ceded losses $ (9,049 ) $ (14,120 ) $ (11,868 ) $ (7,582 ) $ 1,053 Excess-of-Loss Program Ceded premiums written $ 18,114 $ 18,151 $ 16,164 $ 20,508 $ 15,434 % of premiums written 7.3 % 7.2 % 6.4 % 7.9 % 6.1 % Ceded premiums earned $ 22,184 $ 19,292 $ 17,588 $ 17,817 $ 16,581 % of premiums earned 8.4 % 7.3 % 6.5 % 6.3 % 5.9 % Ceded RIF (4) Single Premium QSR Program $ 4,273,500 $ 4,665,020 $ 4,855,228 $ 5,228,037 $ 5,439,056 Excess-of-Loss Program 1,940,126 2,076,121 2,199,919 2,295,954 1,873,426 2022 QSR Agreement 2,710,247 — — — — 2012 QSR Agreements 160,106 175,046 186,930 207,106 232,539 Total Ceded RIF $ 9,083,979 $ 6,916,187 $ 7,242,077 $ 7,731,097 $ 7,545,021 PMIERs impact - reduction in Minimum Required Assets Excess-of-Loss Program $ 732,895 $ 785,705 $ 881,917 $ 995,171 $ 659,151 Single Premium QSR Program 243,911 268,847 286,706 314,183 328,339 2022 QSR Agreement 189,408 — — — — 2012 QSR Agreements 9,310 10,226 11,214 12,541 14,116 Total PMIERs impact $ 1,175,524 $ 1,064,778 $ 1,179,837 $ 1,321,895 $ 1,001,606 (1) Beginning with the third quarter of 2022, includes the impact of the 2022 QSR Agreement. (2) Net of profit commission. (3) Includes amounts reported in policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses. See Exhibit E for details. (4) Included in primary RIF. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS All statements in this press release that address events, developments or results that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In most cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “seek,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely” or the negative or other variations on these words and other similar expressions. These statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment where new risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and the forward-looking statements, as well as our prospects as a whole, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the health of the U.S. housing market generally and changes in economic conditions that impact the size of the insurable mortgage market, the credit performance of our insured mortgage portfolio and our business prospects, including more recently, changes resulting from inflationary pressures, the rising interest rate environment and the risk of a recession and higher unemployment rates, as well as other macroeconomic stresses such as those that may arise from the Russia-Ukraine conflict or other geopolitical events or as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;

changes in the way customers, investors, ratings agencies, regulators or legislators perceive our performance, financial strength and future prospects;

Radian Guaranty Inc.’s (“Radian Guaranty”) ability to remain eligible under the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (the “PMIERs”) and other applicable requirements imposed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency and by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the “GSEs”) to insure loans purchased by the GSEs;

our ability to maintain an adequate level of capital in our insurance subsidiaries to satisfy current and future regulatory requirements;

changes in the charters or business practices of, or rules or regulations imposed by or applicable to, the GSEs or loans purchased by the GSEs, which may include changes in furtherance of housing policy objectives such as the accessibility and affordability of homeownership for low-and moderate-income borrowers and underrepresented communities, or changes in the requirements for Radian Guaranty to remain an approved insurer to the GSEs, such as changes in the PMIERs or the GSEs’ interpretation and application of the PMIERs or other applicable requirements;

the effects of the Enterprise Capital Framework, which establishes a new regulatory capital framework for the GSEs, and which, as finalized, increases the capital requirements for the GSEs, and among other things, could impact the GSEs' operations and pricing as well as the size of the insurable mortgage market, and which may form the basis for future changes to the PMIERs;

changes in the current housing finance system in the United States, including the roles of the Federal Housing Administration (the "FHA"), the GSEs and private mortgage insurers in this system;

our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our risk distribution strategy through the capital markets and traditional reinsurance markets, and to maintain sufficient holding company liquidity to meet our liquidity needs;

our ability to successfully execute and implement our business plans and strategies, including plans and strategies that may require GSE and/or regulatory approvals and licenses, that are subject to complex compliance requirements that we may be unable to satisfy, or that may expose us to new risks, including those that could impact our capital and liquidity positions;

uncertainty from the discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to one or more alternative benchmarks that could cause interest rate volatility and, among other things, impact our investment portfolio, cost of debt and cost of reinsurance through mortgage insurance-linked notes transactions;

risks related to the quality of third-party mortgage underwriting and mortgage servicing;

a decrease in the “Persistency Rates” (the percentage of insurance in force that remains in force over a period of time) of our mortgage insurance on monthly premium products;

competition in the private mortgage insurance industry generally, and more specifically: price competition in our mortgage insurance business, including the prevalence of formulaic, granular risk-based pricing methodologies that are less transparent than historical rate-card-based pricing practices; and competition from the FHA and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as well as from other forms of credit enhancement, such as GSE-sponsored alternatives to traditional mortgage insurance;

U.S. political conditions and legislative and regulatory activity (or inactivity), including the adoption of (or failure to adopt) new laws and regulations, or changes in existing laws and regulations, or the way they are interpreted or applied;

legal and regulatory claims, assertions, actions, reviews, audits, inquiries and investigations that could result in adverse judgments, settlements, fines, injunctions, restitutions or other relief that could require significant expenditures, new or increased reserves or have other effects on our business;

the amount and timing of potential payments or adjustments associated with federal or other tax examinations;

the possibility that we may fail to estimate accurately, especially in the event of an extended economic downturn or a period of extreme market volatility and economic uncertainty, the likelihood, magnitude and timing of losses in establishing loss reserves for our mortgage insurance business or to accurately calculate and/or project our Available Assets and Minimum Required Assets under the PMIERs, which will be impacted by, among other things, the size and mix of our insurance in force, the level of defaults in our portfolio, the reported status of defaults in our portfolio, (including whether they are subject to mortgage forbearance, a repayment plan or a loan modification trial period), the level of cash flow generated by our insurance operations and our risk distribution strategies;

volatility in our financial results caused by changes in the fair value of our assets and liabilities, including with respect to our use of derivatives and within our investment portfolio;

changes in “GAAP” (accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S.) or “SAPP” (statutory accounting principles and practices including those required or permitted, if applicable, by the insurance departments of the respective states of domicile of our insurance subsidiaries) rules and guidance, or their interpretation;

risks associated with investments to grow our existing businesses, or to pursue new lines of business or new products and services, including our ability and related costs to develop, launch and implement new and innovative technologies and digital products and services, whether these products and services will receive broad customer acceptance or will disrupt existing customer relations, and additional financial risks related to these investments, including required changes in our investment, financing and hedging strategies, risks associated with our increased use of financial leverage, which could expose us to liquidity risks resulting from changes in the fair values of assets, and the risk that we may fail to achieve forecasted results which could result in lower or negative earnings contribution and/or impairment charges associated with intangible assets;

the effectiveness and security of our information technology systems and digital products and services, including the risk that these systems, products or services fail to operate as expected or planned or expose us to cybersecurity or third-party risks, including due to malware, unauthorized access, cyber-attack, ransomware or other similar events;

our ability to attract and retain key employees; and

legal and other limitations on amounts we may receive from our subsidiaries, including dividends or ordinary course distributions under our internal tax- and expense-sharing arrangements. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and to subsequent reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date on which we issued this press release. We do not intend to, and we disclaim any duty or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or for any other reason. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006177/en/

© Business Wire 2022 All news about RADIAN GROUP INC. 05:55p Radian : Q3 2022 Radian Group Earnings Conference Call Slides PU 05:36p Radian Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results BU 05:36p Earnings Flash (RDN) RADIAN GROUP Reports Q3 EPS $1.31 MT 10/26 Radian Recognized as a “Champion of Board Diversity” by Forum of Executive .. BU 10/25 Radian CEO Rick Thornberry Receives Community Champion Award from MBA Opens Doors Found.. BU 10/18 North American Morning Briefing: Mood Remains -2- DJ 10/17 Volatility grows amid conflicting signals 10/17 Keefe Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Radian Group to Outperform From Market Perform, Adjusts.. MT 10/17 Analyst recommendations: Intertek, Lloyds, PPG Industries, Radia.. 10/13 Barclays Adjusts Radian Group's Price Target to $24 from $35, Keeps Overweight Rating MT Analyst Recommendations on RADIAN GROUP INC. 10/17 Keefe Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Radian Group to Outperform From Market Perform, Adjusts.. MT 10/17 Analyst recommendations: Intertek, Lloyds, PPG Industries, Radia.. 10/13 Barclays Adjusts Radian Group's Price Target to $24 from $35, Keeps Overweight Rating MT

Financials (USD) Sales 2022 1 262 M - - Net income 2022 638 M - - Net Debt 2022 - - - P/E ratio 2022 5,61x Yield 2022 3,84% Capitalization 3 368 M 3 368 M - Capi. / Sales 2022 2,67x Capi. / Sales 2023 2,52x Nbr of Employees 1 800 Free-Float 88,5% Chart RADIAN GROUP INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RADIAN GROUP INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 8 Last Close Price 20,84 $ Average target price 25,69 $ Spread / Average Target 23,3%