Radian Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
11/02/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
— GAAP net income of $198 million, or $1.20 per diluted share —
— Adjusted diluted net operating income of $1.31 per diluted share —
— Return on equity of 20.7% and adjusted net operating return on equity of 22.5% —
— Purchased 19.5 million shares, or 11.1% of total shares outstanding of Radian Group common stock year-to-date through October 31st —
— Primary mortgage insurance in force increases 7.3% year-over-year to $259 billion —
Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $198.3 million, or $1.20 per diluted share. This compares with net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $126.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.
Key Financial Highlights
Quarter ended
($ in millions, except per-share amounts)
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Net income (1)
$198.3
$201.2
$126.4
Diluted net income per share
$1.20
$1.15
$0.67
Consolidated pretax income
$255.5
$259.9
$161.6
Adjusted pretax operating income (2)
$272.7
$302.0
$160.6
Adjusted diluted net operating income per share (2)(3)
$1.31
$1.36
$0.67
Return on equity (1)(4)
20.7 %
19.9 %
11.8 %
Adjusted net operating return on equity (2)(3)
22.5 %
23.6 %
11.8 %
New Insurance Written (NIW) - mortgage insurance
$17,616
$18,935
$26,558
Net premiums earned - mortgage insurance
$235.2
$246.9
$236.9
New defaults (5)
9,601
8,009
8,132
Provision for losses - mortgage insurance
($97.5)
($114.2)
$16.8
homegenius revenues
$25.1
$32.3
$45.1
Book value per share
$23.80
$23.63
$23.48
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(loss) value per share (6)
($3.20)
($1.98)
$0.84
PMIERs Available Assets (7)
$5,358
$5,175
$5,262
PMIERs excess Available Assets (8)
$1,628
$1,424
$1,741
Total Holding Company Liquidity (9)
$848
$1,048
$1,036
Total investments
$5,592
$5,906
$6,658
Primary mortgage insurance in force
$259,121
$254,226
$241,575
Percentage of primary loans in default (10)
2.1 %
2.2 %
3.4 %
Mortgage insurance loss reserves
$478
$589
$888
(1)
Net income for the third quarter of 2022 includes a pretax net loss on investments and other financial instruments of $16.3 million, compared with a $41.9 million pretax net loss on investments and other financial instruments in the second quarter of 2022 and a pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021.
(2)
Adjusted results, including adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, are non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G.
(3)
Calculated using the company’s statutory tax rate of 21%.
(4)
Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average stockholders' equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.
(5)
Represents the number of new defaults reported during the period on loans related to primary mortgage insurance policies.
(6)
Included in book value per share for each period presented.
(7)
Represents Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets, calculated in accordance with the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) financial requirements in effect for each date shown.
(8)
Represents Radian Guaranty’s excess or "cushion" of Available Assets over its Minimum Required Assets, calculated in accordance with the PMIERs financial requirements in effect for each date shown.
(9)
Represents Radian Group's total liquidity, including available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility.
(10)
Represents the number of primary loans in default as a percentage of the total number of insured primary loans.
Adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $272.7 million, or $1.31 per diluted share. This compares with adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $160.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.
Book value per share at September 30, 2022, was $23.80, compared to $23.63 at June 30, 2022, and $23.48 at September 30, 2021. This represents a 1.4% growth in book value per share at September 30, 2022, as compared to September 30, 2021, and includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $(3.20) per share as of September 30, 2022 and $0.84 per share as of September 30, 2021, which, if excluded as of both dates, would represent 19.3% growth for the period. Changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) for the period are primarily from net unrealized losses on investments as a result of an increase in market interest rates during the period. We do not expect to realize these losses given that we have the ability and the expectation to hold these securities until recovery.
“Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and cooling of the mortgage and real estate markets, we are pleased to report on another excellent quarter for Radian with net income of $198 million, return on equity of 20.7% and total holding company liquidity of $848 million. Our primary mortgage insurance in force portfolio, which is the main driver of future earnings for our company, grew more than 7% year-over-year to $259 billion and credit performance remained strong,” said Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “We are managing our expense structure to align to today’s operating environment and strategically managing our capital. We believe we are well positioned to continue our mission of ensuring affordable, sustainable and equitable homeownership.”
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
NIW was $17.6 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $18.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022, and $26.6 billion in the third quarter of 2021.
Purchase NIW decreased 5.7% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 and decreased 27.3% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Refinances accounted for 1.6% of total NIW in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 2.9% in the second quarter of 2022, and 10.2% in the third quarter of 2021.
Of the $17.6 billion in NIW in the third quarter of 2022, 95.5% was written with monthly and other recurring premiums, compared to 95.4% in the second quarter of 2022, and 93.8% in the third quarter of 2021.
Total primary mortgage insurance in force as of September 30, 2022, increased to $259.1 billion, an increase of 1.9% compared to $254.2 billion as of June 30, 2022, and an increase of 7.3% compared to $241.6 billion as of September 30, 2021. The year-over-year change reflects an 11.8% increase in monthly premium policy insurance in force and a 13.2% decline in single premium policy insurance in force.
Persistency, which is the percentage of mortgage insurance that remains in force after a twelve-month period, was 75.9% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 71.7% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, and 60.8% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
Annualized persistency for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was 81.6%, compared to 79.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 67.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Net mortgage insurance premiums earned were $235.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $246.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $236.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Mortgage insurance in force portfolio premium yield was 39.2 basis points in the third quarter of 2022. This compares to 40.0 basis points in the second quarter of 2022, and 40.3 basis points in the third quarter of 2021.
The impact of single premium policy cancellations before consideration of reinsurance represented 1.0 basis points of direct premium yield in the third quarter of 2022, 1.1 basis points in the second quarter of 2022, and 4.3 basis points in the third quarter of 2021.
Total net mortgage insurance premium yield, which includes the impact of ceded premiums and accrued profit commission, was 36.7 basis points in the third quarter of 2022. This compares to 39.3 basis points in the second quarter of 2022, and 39.6 basis points in the third quarter of 2021.
Details regarding premiums earned may be found in Exhibit D.
The mortgage insurance provision for losses was a benefit of $97.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a benefit of $114.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, and a provision of $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.
The decreased benefit in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily related to less favorable development on prior period reserves, as compared to the second quarter of 2022. The benefit compared to the provision recorded in the same quarter prior year is primarily related to more favorable development on prior period reserves, as compared to the third quarter of 2021. All periods were impacted by more favorable trends in cures than originally estimated.
The number of primary delinquent loans was 21,077 as of September 30, 2022, compared to 21,861 as of June 30, 2022, and 33,795 as of September 30, 2021.
The loss ratio in the third quarter of 2022 was (41.5)% compared to (46.2)% in the second quarter of 2022, and 7.1% in the third quarter of 2021.
Total mortgage insurance claims paid were $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, and $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Radian's homegenius segment offers an array of title, real estate and technology products and services to consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, GSEs, real estate brokers and agents.
Total homegenius segment revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $25.1 million, compared to $32.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $45.1 million for the third quarter of 2021.
Adjusted pretax operating loss, our primary segment measure of profitability for the homegenius segment, was $25.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $17.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $5.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Additional details regarding related non-GAAP measures may be found in Exhibits F and G.
Other operating expenses were $91.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $90.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, and $86.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.
The increase in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by an increase in other general operating expenses and a decrease in ceding commissions. Additional details regarding other operating expenses by segment may be found in Exhibit E.
CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE
Radian Group
As of September 30, 2022, Radian Group maintained $572.6 million of available liquidity. Total Holding Company Liquidity, which includes the company’s $275.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility, was $847.6 million as of September 30, 2022.
During the third quarter of 2022, the company repurchased 9.5 million shares of Radian Group common stock at a total cost of $194.1 million, including commissions. This represented 5.7% in the aggregate of total shares outstanding as of the end of the second quarter.
In addition, in October 2022 the Company purchased an additional 49 thousand shares of Radian Group common stock at a total cost of approximately $1.0 million, including commissions. After the repurchases in October, no purchase authority remained available under our most recent repurchase authorization.
On August 10, 2022, Radian Group’s board of directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.20 per share and the dividend was paid on September 1, 2022.
Radian Reinsurance paid an ordinary dividend of $32.5 million to Radian Group in September 2022.
Radian Guaranty
At September 30, 2022, Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets under PMIERs totaled approximately $5.4 billion, resulting in excess available resources or a “cushion” of $1.6 billion, or 44%, over its Minimum Required Assets.
As of September 30, 2022, 68% of Radian Guaranty's primary mortgage insurance risk in force is subject to some form of risk distribution, providing a $1.2 billion reduction of Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs.
As previously announced, consistent with our use of risk distribution strategies to effectively manage capital and proactively mitigate risk, Radian Guaranty entered into a quota share reinsurance arrangement ("2022 QSR Agreement") with a panel of third-party reinsurance providers in the third quarter of 2022. Under the 2022 QSR Agreement, starting July 1, 2022, we began to cede 20% of policies issued between January 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, subject to certain conditions.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Radian believes that adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity (non-GAAP measures) facilitate evaluation of the company’s fundamental financial performance and provide relevant and meaningful information to investors about the ongoing operating results of the company. On a consolidated basis, these measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures of performance. The measures described below have been established in order to increase transparency for the purpose of evaluating the company’s operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with Radian’s competitors.
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments, except for certain investments attributable to our reportable segments; (ii) gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as impairment of internal-use software, gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.
In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information non-GAAP measures for our homegenius segment of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit. Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses is calculated as adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as described above (which is the segment's ASC 280 GAAP measure of operating performance), adjusted to remove the impact of corporate allocations of other operating expenses for the homegenius segment. Adjusted gross profit is further adjusted to remove other operating expenses. In addition, homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit margin are calculated by dividing homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit, respectively, by GAAP total revenue for the homegenius segment. For the homegenius segment, adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses, adjusted gross profit, and the related profit margins are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our homegenius segment.
See Exhibit F or Radian’s website for a description of these items, as well as Exhibit G for reconciliations to the most comparable consolidated GAAP measures.
FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION CONTENTS (Unaudited)
Exhibit A:
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule
Exhibit B:
Net Income Per Share Trend Schedule
Exhibit C:
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Exhibit D:
Net Premiums Earned
Exhibit E:
Segment Information
Exhibit F:
Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule
Exhibit A
2022
2021
(In thousands, except per-share amounts)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Revenues
Net premiums earned
$
240,222
$
253,892
$
254,190
$
261,437
$
249,118
Services revenue
20,146
27,281
29,348
35,693
37,773
Net investment income
51,414
46,957
38,196
37,407
35,960
Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments
(16,252
)
(41,869
)
(29,457
)
3,025
2,098
Other income
659
572
703
805
809
Total revenues
296,189
286,833
292,980
338,367
325,758
Expenses
Provision for losses
(96,964
)
(113,922
)
(83,754
)
(46,219
)
17,305
Policy acquisition costs
5,442
5,940
6,605
7,271
7,924
Cost of services
18,717
22,760
24,753
28,333
30,520
Other operating expenses
91,327
90,495
89,541
80,476
86,479
Interest expense
21,183
20,831
20,846
21,137
21,027
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
1,023
849
849
863
862
Total expenses
40,728
26,953
58,840
91,861
164,117
Pretax income
255,461
259,880
234,140
246,506
161,641
Income tax provision
57,181
58,687
53,009
53,061
35,229
Net income
$
198,280
$
201,193
$
181,131
$
193,445
$
126,412
Diluted net income per share
$
1.20
$
1.15
$
1.01
$
1.07
$
0.67
Selected Mortgage Key Ratios
2022
2021
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Loss ratio (1)
(41.5
)%
(46.2
)%
(34.3
)%
(18.6
)%
7.1
%
Expense ratio (2)
26.1
%
26.2
%
27.2
%
25.6
%
28.6
%
(1)
Calculated as provision for losses on a GAAP basis expressed as a percentage of net premiums earned.
(2)
Calculated as operating expenses (which include policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses, as well as allocated corporate operating expenses) on a GAAP basis expressed as a percentage of net premiums earned.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Income Per Share Trend Schedule
Exhibit B
The calculation of basic and diluted net income per share was as follows.
2022
2021
(In thousands, except per-share amounts)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Net income—basic and diluted
$
198,280
$
201,193
$
181,131
$
193,445
$
126,412
Average common shares outstanding—basic
162,506
173,705
176,816
179,500
186,741
Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation arrangements (1)
2,232
1,714
2,263
1,628
1,301
Adjusted average common shares outstanding—diluted
164,738
175,419
179,079
181,128
188,042
Basic net income per share
$
1.22
$
1.16
$
1.02
$
1.08
$
0.68
Diluted net income per share
$
1.20
$
1.15
$
1.01
$
1.07
$
0.67
(1)
The following number of shares of our common stock equivalents issued under our share-based compensation arrangements were not included in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share because they would be anti-dilutive.
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Shares of common stock equivalents
—
189
—
35
—
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Exhibit C
September 30,
June 30
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(In thousands, except per-share amounts)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Investments
$
5,591,881
$
5,906,147
$
6,334,950
$
6,513,542
$
6,658,487
Cash
54,701
135,262
131,853
151,145
154,709
Restricted cash
1,107
561
1,651
1,475
1,866
Accrued investment income
38,596
35,774
35,531
32,812
33,258
Accounts and notes receivable
174,041
166,380
142,579
124,016
166,730
Reinsurance recoverables
30,569
39,876
55,015
67,896
76,048
Deferred policy acquisition costs
17,920
16,983
16,383
16,317
16,823
Property and equipment, net
75,740
74,874
75,275
75,086
74,170
Goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, net
16,873
17,895
18,744
19,593
20,456
Prepaid federal income taxes
526,123
466,123
354,123
354,123
313,123
Other assets
458,292
414,412
449,642
483,180
525,938
Total assets
$
6,985,843
$
7,274,287
$
7,615,746
$
7,839,185
$
8,041,608
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Unearned premiums
$
285,290
$
298,991
$
312,013
$
329,090
$
348,322
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense
483,664
594,808
727,247
828,642
893,155
Senior notes
1,412,473
1,411,458
1,410,458
1,409,473
1,408,502
FHLB advances
153,550
184,284
148,983
150,983
172,649
Reinsurance funds withheld
218,777
223,649
225,363
228,078
290,502
Net deferred tax liability
335,374
324,866
324,004
337,509
286,957
Other liabilities
358,665
305,269
320,114
296,614
383,585
Total liabilities
3,247,793
3,343,325
3,468,182
3,580,389
3,783,672
Common stock
176
186
193
194
200
Treasury stock
(930,396
)
(930,284
)
(920,958
)
(920,798
)
(920,355
)
Additional paid-in capital
1,513,615
1,698,490
1,871,763
1,878,372
2,012,870
Retained earnings
3,656,870
3,491,675
3,326,119
3,180,935
3,012,997
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(502,215
)
(329,105
)
(129,553
)
120,093
152,224
Total stockholders’ equity
3,738,050
3,930,962
4,147,564
4,258,796
4,257,936
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
6,985,843
$
7,274,287
$
7,615,746
$
7,839,185
$
8,041,608
Shares outstanding
157,058
166,388
174,648
175,421
181,336
Book value per share
$
23.80
$
23.63
$
23.75
$
24.28
$
23.48
Debt to capital ratio (1)
27.4
%
26.4
%
25.4
%
24.9
%
24.9
%
Risk to capital ratio-Radian Guaranty only
11.1:1
11.9:1
12.1:1
11.1:1
11.4:1
(1)
Calculated as senior notes divided by senior notes and stockholders' equity.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Premiums Earned
Exhibit D
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Premiums earned
Direct - Mortgage
Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations
$
250,140
$
249,936
$
243,600
$
248,704
$
239,786
Single Premium Policy cancellations
6,705
6,894
14,696
20,530
25,592
Total direct - Mortgage
256,845
256,830
258,296
269,234
265,378
Assumed - Mortgage (1)
1,211
1,539
1,331
1,470
1,683
Ceded - Mortgage
Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations
(38,879
)
(28,565
)
(27,339
)
(28,333
)
(27,662
)
Single Premium Policy cancellations (2)
(1,844
)
(1,965
)
(4,192
)
(5,905
)
(7,338
)
Profit commission - other (3)
17,864
19,070
17,078
13,199
4,806
Total ceded premiums - Mortgage (4)
(22,859
)
(11,460
)
(14,453
)
(21,039
)
(30,194
)
Net premiums earned - Mortgage
235,197
246,909
245,174
249,665
236,867
Net premiums earned - homegenius
5,025
6,983
9,016
11,772
12,251
Net premiums earned
$
240,222
$
253,892
$
254,190
$
261,437
$
249,118
(1)
Represents premiums from our participation in certain credit risk transfer programs.
(2)
Includes the impact of related profit commissions.
(3)
The amounts represent the profit commission on the Single Premium QSR Program and 2022 QSR Agreement, excluding the impact of Single Premium Policy cancellations.
(4)
See Exhibit K for additional information on ceded premiums for our various reinsurance programs.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
Exhibit E (page 1 of 6)
Summarized financial information concerning our operating segments as of and for the periods indicated is as follows. For a definition of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and homegenius adjusted gross profit, along with reconciliations to consolidated GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(In thousands)
Mortgage
homegenius
All Other (1)
Inter-
segment (2)
Total
Net premiums written (3)
$
235,076
$
5,025
$
—
$
—
$
240,101
Decrease in unearned premiums
121
—
—
—
121
Net premiums earned
235,197
5,025
—
—
240,222
Services revenue
405
19,812
—
(71
)
20,146
Net investment income
44,842
246
6,326
—
51,414
Other income
589
—
70
—
659
Total
281,033
25,083
6,396
(71
)
312,441
Provision for losses
(97,493
)
435
—
94
(96,964
)
Policy acquisition costs
5,442
—
—
—
5,442
Cost of services
373
18,344
—
—
18,717
Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (4)
23,396
26,285
3,444
(165
)
52,960
Interest expense (5)
21,183
—
—
—
21,183
Total
(47,099
)
45,064
3,444
(71
)
1,338
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses
328,132
(19,981
)
2,952
—
311,103
Allocation of corporate operating expenses
32,457
5,555
371
—
38,383
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss)
$
295,675
$
(25,536
)
$
2,581
$
—
$
272,720
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(In thousands)
Mortgage
homegenius
All Other (1)
Inter-
segment (2)
Total
Net premiums written (3)
$
228,116
$
12,251
$
—
$
—
$
240,367
Decrease in unearned premiums
8,751
—
—
—
8,751
Net premiums earned
236,867
12,251
—
—
249,118
Services revenue
5,027
32,805
27
(86
)
37,773
Net investment income
32,158
35
3,767
—
35,960
Other income
607
—
202
—
809
Total
274,659
45,091
3,996
(86
)
323,660
Provision for losses
16,794
540
—
(29
)
17,305
Policy acquisition costs
7,924
—
—
—
7,924
Cost of services
3,865
26,646
9
—
30,520
Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (4)
25,866
18,544
2,623
(57
)
46,976
Interest expense (5)
21,027
—
—
—
21,027
Total
75,476
45,730
2,632
(86
)
123,752
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses
199,183
(639
)
1,364
—
199,908
Allocation of corporate operating expenses
33,963
4,918
378
—
39,259
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss)
$
165,220
$
(5,557
)
$
986
$
—
$
160,649
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
Exhibit E (page 2 of 6)
(1)
All Other activities include: (i) income (losses) from assets held by our holding company; (ii) related general corporate operating expenses not attributable or allocated to our reportable segments; and (iii) certain investments in new business opportunities, including activities and investments associated with Radian Mortgage Capital, and other immaterial activities.
(2)
Includes immaterial inter-segment services revenue for our homegenius segment and immaterial inter-segment provision for losses and other operating expenses for our Mortgage segment.
(3)
Net of ceded premiums written under under our quota share and excess-of-loss reinsurance agreements. See Exhibit K for additional information.
(4)
Does not include impairment of long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss).
(5)
Relates to interest on our borrowing and financing activities including our Senior Notes issued by our holding company and FHLB borrowings made by our mortgage insurance subsidiaries.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
Exhibit E (page 3 of 6)
Mortgage
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Net premiums written (1)
$
235,076
$
248,645
$
248,360
$
238,529
$
228,116
(Increase) decrease in unearned premiums
121
(1,736
)
(3,186
)
11,136
8,751
Net premiums earned
235,197
246,909
245,174
249,665
236,867
Services revenue
405
2,105
4,552
4,560
5,027
Net investment income
44,842
40,197
34,017
33,916
32,158
Other income
589
572
703
661
607
Total
281,033
289,783
284,446
288,802
274,659
Provision for losses (2)
(97,493
)
(114,179
)
(84,193
)
(46,560
)
16,794
Policy acquisition costs
5,442
5,940
6,605
7,271
7,924
Cost of services
373
1,960
3,383
3,710
3,865
Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (2) (3)
23,396
25,474
23,755
23,365
25,866
Interest expense (4)
21,183
20,831
20,846
21,137
21,027
Total (2)
(47,099
)
(59,974
)
(29,604
)
8,923
75,476
Adjusted pretax operating income before allocated corporate operating expenses
328,132
349,757
314,050
279,879
199,183
Allocation of corporate operating expenses
32,457
33,237
36,209
33,305
33,963
Adjusted pretax operating income
$
295,675
$
316,520
$
277,841
$
246,574
$
165,220
homegenius
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Net premiums earned
$
5,025
$
6,983
$
9,016
$
11,772
$
12,251
Services revenue (2)
19,812
25,261
24,878
31,177
32,805
Net investment income
246
99
18
255
35
Net gains (losses) on investments
—
—
—
1,509
—
Total (2)
25,083
32,343
33,912
44,713
45,091
Provision for losses
435
309
481
369
540
Cost of services
18,344
20,800
21,370
24,615
26,646
Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (3)
26,285
23,205
20,287
16,998
18,544
Total
45,064
44,314
42,138
41,982
45,730
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses
(19,981
)
(11,971
)
(8,226
)
2,731
(639
)
Allocation of corporate operating expenses
5,555
5,719
5,280
4,847
4,918
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss)
$
(25,536
)
$
(17,690
)
$
(13,506
)
$
(2,116
)
$
(5,557
)
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
Exhibit E (page 4 of 6)
All Other(5)
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Services revenue
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
30
$
27
Net investment income
6,326
6,661
4,161
3,236
3,767
Other income
70
—
—
144
202
Total
6,396
6,661
4,161
3,410
3,996
Cost of services
—
—
—
8
9
Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (3)
3,444
3,077
3,142
2,422
2,623
Total
3,444
3,077
3,142
2,430
2,632
Adjusted pretax operating income before allocated corporate operating expenses
2,952
3,584
1,019
980
1,364
Allocation of corporate operating expenses
371
381
406
373
378
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss)
$
2,581
$
3,203
$
613
$
607
$
986
(1)
Net of ceded premiums written under under our quota share and excess-of-loss reinsurance agreements. See Exhibit K for additional information.
(2)
Includes immaterial inter-segment services revenue for our homegenius segment and immaterial inter-segment provision for losses and other operating expenses for our Mortgage segment.
(3)
Does not include impairment of long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss).
(4)
Relates to interest on our borrowing and financing activities including our Senior Notes issued by our holding company and FHLB borrowings made by our mortgage insurance subsidiaries.
(5)
All Other activities include: (i) income (losses) from assets held by our holding company; (ii) related general corporate operating expenses not attributable or allocated to our reportable segments; and (iii) certain investments in new business opportunities, including activities and investments associated with Radian Mortgage Capital, and other immaterial activities.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
Exhibit E (page 5 of 6)
Supplemental Other Operating Expense Information by Segment
Mortgage
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Other operating expenses by type
Salaries and other base employee expenses
$
23,824
$
24,420
$
22,189
$
23,610
$
22,685
Variable and share-based incentive compensation
10,186
11,524
16,697
12,649
17,143
Other general operating expenses
26,116
25,611
25,027
25,290
25,639
Ceding commissions
(4,273
)
(2,844
)
(3,949
)
(4,879
)
(5,638
)
Total
$
55,853
$
58,711
$
59,964
$
56,670
$
59,829
homegenius
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Other operating expenses by type
Salaries and other base employee expenses
$
14,079
$
12,187
$
10,375
$
7,993
$
6,975
Variable and share-based incentive compensation
3,753
4,776
5,522
4,678
6,238
Other general operating expenses
12,158
10,162
8,571
7,851
7,982
Title agent commissions
1,850
1,799
1,099
1,323
2,267
Total
$
31,840
$
28,924
$
25,567
$
21,845
$
23,462
All Other
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Other operating expenses by type
Salaries and other base employee expenses
$
753
$
1,726
$
1,613
$
1,001
$
1,158
Variable and share-based incentive compensation
1,427
709
953
874
1,144
Other general operating expenses
1,635
1,023
982
920
699
Total
$
3,815
$
3,458
$
3,548
$
2,795
$
3,001
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
Exhibit E (page 6 of 6)
Inter-segment
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Other operating expenses by type
Other general operating expenses
$
(165
)
$
(33
)
$
(40
)
$
(46
)
$
(57
)
Total
$
(165
)
$
(33
)
$
(40
)
$
(46
)
$
(57
)
Total
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Other operating expenses by type
Salaries and other base employee expenses
$
38,656
$
38,333
$
34,177
$
32,604
$
30,818
Variable and share-based incentive compensation
15,366
17,009
23,172
18,201
24,525
Other general operating expenses
39,744
36,763
34,540
34,015
34,263
Ceding commissions
(4,273
)
(2,844
)
(3,949
)
(4,879
)
(5,638
)
Title agent commissions
1,850
1,799
1,099
1,323
2,267
Total
$
91,343
$
91,060
$
89,039
$
81,264
$
86,235
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit F (page 1 of 2)
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the traditional GAAP financial measures, we have presented “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity,”which are non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, among our key performance indicators to evaluate our fundamental financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the Company’s business performance is evaluated by both management and the board of directors. These measures have been established in order to increase transparency for the purposes of evaluating our operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with our peers. Although on a consolidated basis “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe these measures aid in understanding the underlying performance of our operations. Our senior management, including our Chief Executive Officer (Radian’s chief operating decision maker), uses adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as our primary measure to evaluate the fundamental financial performance of the Company’s business segments and to allocate resources to the segments.
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments, except for certain investments attributable to our reportable segments; (ii) gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as impairment of internal-use software, gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.
Although adjusted pretax operating income (loss) excludes certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent those that are: (i) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities or (ii) not expected to result in an economic impact equal to the amount reflected in pretax income (loss). These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below.
(1)
Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile and overall market cycles. Unrealized gains and losses arise primarily from changes in the market value of our investments that are classified as trading or equity securities. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in realized economic gains or losses.
Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized and unrealized gains or losses and changes in fair value of other financial instruments. Except for certain investments attributable to our reportable segments, we do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities.
(2)
Loss on extinguishment of debt. Gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt and losses incurred to purchase our debt prior to maturity are discretionary activities that are undertaken in order to take advantage of market opportunities to strengthen our financial and capital positions; therefore, we do not view these activities as part of our operating performance. Such transactions do not reflect expected future operations and do not provide meaningful insight regarding our current or past operating trends.
(3)
Amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets. Amortization of acquired intangible assets represents the periodic expense required to amortize the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. Acquired intangible assets are also periodically reviewed for potential impairment, and impairment adjustments are made whenever appropriate. We do not view these charges as part of the operating performance of our primary activities.
(4)
Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items. Includes activities that we do not view to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities, such as: (i) impairment of internal-use software and other long-lived assets; (ii) gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business; and (iii) acquisition-related income and expenses.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit F (page 2 of 2)
In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information non-GAAP measures for our homegenius segment of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit. Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses is calculated as adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as described above (which is the segment's ASC 280 GAAP measure of operating performance), adjusted to remove the impact of corporate allocations of other operating expenses for the homegenius segment. Adjusted gross profit is further adjusted to remove other operating expenses. In addition, homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit margin are calculated by dividing homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit, respectively, by GAAP total revenue for the homegenius segment. For the homegenius segment, adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses, adjusted gross profit, and the related profit margins are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our homegenius segment.
See Exhibit G for the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures, consolidated pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and return on equity to our non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, respectively. Exhibit G also contains the reconciliation of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) to adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and adjusted gross profit for the homegenius segment.
Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses and homegenius adjusted gross profit should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss), or in the case of the homegenius non-GAAP measures, for homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity and homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses, homegenius adjusted gross profit, homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses or homegenius adjusted gross profit margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Consolidated Pretax Income to Adjusted Pretax Operating Income
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Consolidated pretax income
$
255,461
$
259,880
$
234,140
$
246,506
$
161,641
Less reconciling income (expense) items
Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments (1)
(16,252
)
(41,869
)
(29,457
)
1,516
2,098
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
(1,023
)
(849
)
(849
)
(863
)
(862
)
Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (2)
16
565
(502
)
788
(244
)
Total adjusted pretax operating income (3)
$
272,720
$
302,033
$
264,948
$
245,065
$
160,649
(1)
For the fourth quarter of 2021, excludes $1.5 million in net gains on investments attributable to our homegenius segment and included in adjusted pretax operating income (loss) for that reportable segment.
(2)
The amounts for all the periods presented are included in other operating expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations in Exhibit A and primarily relate to impairments of other long-lived assets.
(3)
Total adjusted pretax operating income consists of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) for each reportable segment and All Other activities as follows.
Reconciliation of homegenius Adjusted Pretax Operating Income (Loss) to homegenius Adjusted Gross Profit
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss)
$
(25,536
)
$
(17,690
)
$
(13,506
)
$
(2,116
)
$
(5,557
)
Less reconciling income (expense) items
Allocation of corporate operating expenses
(5,555
)
(5,719
)
(5,280
)
(4,847
)
(4,918
)
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses
(19,981
)
(11,971
)
(8,226
)
2,731
(639
)
Less reconciling income (expense) items
Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses
(26,285
)
(23,205
)
(20,287
)
(16,998
)
(18,544
)
homegenius adjusted gross profit
$
6,304
$
11,234
$
12,061
$
19,729
$
17,905
On a consolidated basis, “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are measures not determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, “homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses","homegenius adjusted gross profit," “homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses” and “homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin" are also non-GAAP measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss), or in the case of the homegenius non-GAAP measures, for homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss).
Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, homegenius adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses, homegenius adjusted gross profit, homegenius adjusted pretax operating margin before allocated corporate operating expenses or homegenius adjusted gross profit margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. See Exhibit F for additional information on our consolidated non-GAAP financial measures.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Mortgage Supplemental Information - New Insurance Written
Exhibit H
2022
2021
($ in millions)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
New insurance written ("NIW")
$
17,616
$
18,935
$
18,655
$
23,710
$
26,558
Total borrower-paid NIW
99.1
%
99.2
%
99.2
%
99.4
%
99.2
%
NIW by premium type
Direct monthly and other recurring premiums
95.5
%
95.4
%
94.5
%
93.5
%
93.8
%
Borrower-paid
4.3
4.4
5.3
6.3
6.0
Lender-paid
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Direct single premiums
4.5
4.6
5.5
6.5
6.2
Total NIW
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
NIW for purchases
98.4
%
97.1
%
91.4
%
91.1
%
89.8
%
NIW for refinances
1.6
%
2.9
%
8.6
%
8.9
%
10.2
%
NIW by FICO score (1)
>=740
63.3
%
59.6
%
57.1
%
53.8
%
56.0
%
680-739
28.5
32.3
35.7
36.9
34.9
620-679
8.2
8.1
7.2
9.3
9.1
Total NIW
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
NIW by LTV
95.01% and above
18.3
%
17.7
%
14.6
%
16.3
%
12.1
%
90.01% to 95.00%
37.1
39.9
42.0
41.9
46.7
85.01% to 90.00%
28.0
26.7
29.4
28.4
26.5
85.00% and below
16.6
15.7
14.0
13.4
14.7
Total NIW
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
(1)
For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of NIW by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
Exhibit I
September 30,
June 30
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
($ in millions)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Primary insurance in force
$
259,121
$
254,226
$
248,951
$
245,972
$
241,575
Primary risk in force ("RIF")
$
65,288
$
63,770
$
62,036
$
60,913
$
59,421
Primary RIF by premium type
Direct monthly and other recurring premiums
86.4
%
85.6
%
84.9
%
83.9
%
82.7
%
Direct single premiums (1)
13.6
%
14.4
%
15.1
%
16.1
%
17.3
%
Primary RIF by FICO score (2)
>=740
57.5
%
57.2
%
56.9
%
56.9
%
57.3
%
680-739
34.5
34.9
35.1
35.0
34.8
620-679
7.6
7.5
7.5
7.6
7.4
<=619
0.4
0.4
0.5
0.5
0.5
Total Primary
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Primary RIF by LTV
95.01% and above
16.8
%
16.1
%
15.5
%
15.1
%
14.6
%
90.01% to 95.00%
48.4
48.7
48.9
48.9
48.9
85.01% to 90.00%
27.2
27.4
27.6
27.7
27.8
85.00% and below
7.6
7.8
8.0
8.3
8.7
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Primary RIF by policy year
2008 and prior
3.7
%
4.0
%
4.3
%
4.7
%
5.2
%
2009 - 2016
7.4
8.3
9.3
10.8
12.5
2017
3.5
3.9
4.3
4.9
5.7
2018
3.7
4.1
4.6
5.2
6.1
2019
7.1
7.7
8.6
9.7
11.4
2020
23.0
25.0
27.2
29.2
32.1
2021
30.6
32.1
34.0
35.5
27.0
2022
21.0
14.9
7.7
—
—
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Persistency Rate (12 months ended)
75.9
%
71.7
%
68.0
%
64.3
%
60.8
%
Persistency Rate (quarterly, annualized) (3)
81.6
%
(4)
79.8
%
76.9
%
(4)
71.7
%
67.5
%
(1)
Borrower-paid Single Premium Policies were 7.9%, 8.1%, 8.4%, 8.5% and 8.8% of primary RIF for the periods indicated, respectively.
(2)
For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary RIF by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores.
(3)
The Persistency Rate on a quarterly, annualized basis is calculated based on loan-level detail for the quarter ending as of the date shown. It may be impacted by seasonality or other factors, including the level of refinance activity during the applicable periods and may not be indicative of full-year trends.
(4)
The Persistency Rate was reduced by an increase in cancellations of Single Premium Policies due to increased cancellations identified by our ongoing servicer monitoring process for Single Premium Policies.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Mortgage Supplemental Information - Claims and Reserves, Default Statistics
Exhibit J
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Net claims paid (1)
Primary claims paid
$
3,606
$
3,659
$
5,153
$
4,300
$
5,330
Pool and other
(420
)
(396
)
(415
)
(462
)
991
Subtotal
3,186
3,263
4,738
3,838
6,321
Impact of commutations and settlements (2)
1,317
—
—
6,549
3,915
Total net claims paid
$
4,503
$
3,263
$
4,738
$
10,387
$
10,236
Total average net primary claims paid (1) (3)
$
45.1
$
41.6
$
41.6
$
47.8
$
42.0
Average direct primary claims paid (3) (4)
$
45.2
$
41.9
$
42.1
$
49.1
$
43.2
(1)
Includes the impact of reinsurance recoveries and LAE.
(2)
Includes payments to commute mortgage insurance coverage on certain performing and non-performing loans.
(3)
Calculated without giving effect to the impact of commutations and settlements.
(4)
Before reinsurance recoveries.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
($ in thousands, except per default amounts)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Reserve for losses by category (1)
Mortgage reserves
Primary case reserves
$
454,726
$
562,436
$
691,090
$
790,380
$
851,151
LAE
11,443
14,147
17,367
19,859
21,400
IBNR
2,229
2,424
2,539
2,886
3,788
Total primary reserves
468,398
579,007
710,996
813,125
876,339
Total pool reserves
9,175
9,756
10,330
9,826
11,413
Total 1st lien reserves
477,573
588,763
721,326
822,951
887,752
Other
174
184
184
185
269
Total Mortgage reserves
477,747
588,947
721,510
823,136
888,021
homegenius reserves
5,917
5,861
5,737
5,506
5,134
Total reserves
$
483,664
$
594,808
$
727,247
$
828,642
$
893,155
Primary reserve per primary default excluding IBNR and other
$
22,122
$
26,380
$
27,776
$
27,884
$
25,822
(1)
Includes ceded losses on reinsurance transactions, which are expected to be recovered and are included in the reinsurance recoverables reported in our condensed consolidated balance sheets.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Default Statistics
Primary Insurance
Number of insured loans
1,004,305
998,520
994,721
999,203
998,408
Number of loans in default
21,077
21,861
25,510
29,061
33,795
Percentage of loans in default
2.10
%
2.19
%
2.56
%
2.91
%
3.38
%
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Mortgage Supplemental Information - Reinsurance Programs
Exhibit K
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
2022 and 2012 QSR Agreements (1)
Ceded premiums written (2)
$
10,363
$
253
$
306
$
381
$
491
% of premiums written
4.2
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.2
%
Ceded premiums earned
$
4,036
$
360
$
491
$
584
$
753
% of premiums earned
1.5
%
0.1
%
0.2
%
0.2
%
0.3
%
Ceding commissions written
$
1,359
$
80
$
96
$
119
$
152
Ceding commissions earned (3)
$
1,609
$
127
$
537
$
582
$
492
Profit commission
$
4,008
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Ceded losses
$
(235
)
$
(917
)
$
(720
)
$
(358
)
$
(170
)
Single Premium QSR Program
Ceded premiums written (2)
$
(19,303
)
$
(21,806
)
$
(22,386
)
$
(8,051
)
$
(1,795
)
% of premiums written
(7.7
)%
(8.6
)%
(8.9
)%
(3.1
)%
(0.7
)%
Ceded premiums earned
$
(3,465
)
$
(8,297
)
$
(3,731
)
$
2,532
$
12,752
% of premiums earned
(1.3
)%
(3.1
)%
(1.4
)%
0.9
%
4.6
%
Ceding commissions written
$
(6,400
)
$
(6,664
)
$
(9,250
)
$
(8,351
)
$
(8,013
)
Ceding commissions earned (3)
$
3,153
$
3,287
$
4,586
$
5,706
$
6,595
Profit commission
$
16,074
$
21,447
$
22,075
$
20,290
$
13,630
Ceded losses
$
(9,049
)
$
(14,120
)
$
(11,868
)
$
(7,582
)
$
1,053
Excess-of-Loss Program
Ceded premiums written
$
18,114
$
18,151
$
16,164
$
20,508
$
15,434
% of premiums written
7.3
%
7.2
%
6.4
%
7.9
%
6.1
%
Ceded premiums earned
$
22,184
$
19,292
$
17,588
$
17,817
$
16,581
% of premiums earned
8.4
%
7.3
%
6.5
%
6.3
%
5.9
%
Ceded RIF (4)
Single Premium QSR Program
$
4,273,500
$
4,665,020
$
4,855,228
$
5,228,037
$
5,439,056
Excess-of-Loss Program
1,940,126
2,076,121
2,199,919
2,295,954
1,873,426
2022 QSR Agreement
2,710,247
—
—
—
—
2012 QSR Agreements
160,106
175,046
186,930
207,106
232,539
Total Ceded RIF
$
9,083,979
$
6,916,187
$
7,242,077
$
7,731,097
$
7,545,021
PMIERs impact - reduction in Minimum Required Assets
Excess-of-Loss Program
$
732,895
$
785,705
$
881,917
$
995,171
$
659,151
Single Premium QSR Program
243,911
268,847
286,706
314,183
328,339
2022 QSR Agreement
189,408
—
—
—
—
2012 QSR Agreements
9,310
10,226
11,214
12,541
14,116
Total PMIERs impact
$
1,175,524
$
1,064,778
$
1,179,837
$
1,321,895
$
1,001,606
(1)
Beginning with the third quarter of 2022, includes the impact of the 2022 QSR Agreement.
(2)
Net of profit commission.
(3)
Includes amounts reported in policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses. See Exhibit E for details.
(4)
Included in primary RIF.
