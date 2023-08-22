Radian Guaranty Inc., the mortgage insurance (MI) subsidiary of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), announced today that Radian MI is now available through Vesta's Loan Origination System (LOS).

“Radian is dedicated to providing highly effective and efficient MI solutions to borrowers throughout the country, and we are pleased to expand the reach of our offerings through this partnership,” said Brien McMahon, chief franchise officer at Radian. “By joining together with Vesta, we will be able to help even more people achieve the American dream of homeownership.”

Vesta's LOS platform will significantly enhance the borrower experience as it empowers Radian customers to receive a Radian rate quote instantly through its seamless interface, which provides access to Radian MI rates and products.

“We are excited to partner with Radian to further enhance our mortgage insurance capabilities and enable a more fully digital mortgage experience,” said Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta. “We look forward to working with them and our mutual customers to provide best-in-class solutions and support.”

ABOUT RADIAN

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit radian.com and homegenius.com to learn more about how Radian and its pioneering homegenius platform are building a smarter future for mortgage and real estate services.

ABOUT VESTA

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment processes, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.usevesta.com or Vesta’s LinkedIn.

