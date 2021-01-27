Log in
RADIAN GROUP INC.

RADIAN GROUP INC.

(RDN)
Radian : Named to Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index For Third Consecutive Year

01/27/2021 | 04:31pm EST
Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that it has been selected for the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a global index of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. Radian is one of 380 companies – headquartered in 44 countries and spanning 11 sectors – to be selected for this year’s index, from a pool of more than 11,700 companies.

“Radian is proud to be included in this grouping of world-leading companies that are committed to building gender equality in the workplace,” said Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “Being selected for the third consecutive year reflects our dedication to creating a more diverse and equitable company, and we are committed to further progress in the years to come.”

The GEI measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand. Companies are rated on both their level of disclosure of gender-related data and their performance in each of these categories.

“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets.”

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate. Radian was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

More information about Radian’s corporate responsibility initiatives can be found at https://radian.com/who-we-are/corporate-responsibility. To learn more about the GEI, please visit the GEI website.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.


EPS Revisions
