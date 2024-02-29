Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced today that it has priced its public offering (the “Offering”) of $625 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Offering is expected to close on March 4, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will pay interest semi-annually on May 15 and November 15, beginning on November 15, 2024, at a rate of 6.200% per year, and will mature on May 15, 2029.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to redeem the Company’s 6.625% senior notes due March 2025. The Company expects to use the balance of the net proceeds, together with cash on hand, for general corporate purposes, which may include funding a portion of the redemption, repurchase or repayment of all or a portion of the Company’s 4.500% senior notes due October 2024. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to, or an offer to purchase, any securities.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers and Academy Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Corp., Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the Offering. The Notes are being offered for sale pursuant to a prospectus and related prospectus supplement that constitute a part of the Company’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Form S-3 on February 24, 2023. Before making an investment, potential investors should first read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, the registration statement and the other documents that the Company filed or will file with the SEC in connection with the Offering. A copy of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the Offering has been filed with the SEC and is available for free on the SEC's website: www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from RBC Capital Markets, LLC toll-free at 1-866-375-6829, or from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security of the Company, nor will there be any sale of any such security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful. The Offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus filed with the SEC.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk.

