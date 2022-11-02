Radian : Q3 2022 Radian Group Earnings Conference Call Slides

All statements in this presentation that address events, developments or results that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In most cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "goal," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "seek," "strategy," "future," "likely" or the negative or other variations on these words and other similar expressions. These statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment where new risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and the forward-looking statements, as well as our prospects as a whole, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation:

the health of the U.S. housing market generally and changes in economic conditions that impact the size of the insurable mortgage market, the credit performance of our insured mortgage portfolio and our business prospects, including more recently, changes resulting from inflationary pressures, the rising interest rate environment and the risk of a recession and higher unemployment rates, as well as other macroeconomic stresses such as those that may arise from the Russia-Ukraine conflict or other geopolitical events or as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;

Radian Guaranty Inc.'s ("Radian Guaranty") ability to remain eligible under the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (the "PMIERs") and other applicable requirements imposed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency and by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the "GSEs") to insure loans purchased by the GSEs;

our ability to maintain an adequate level of capital in our insurance subsidiaries to satisfy current and future regulatory requirements;

changes in the charters or business practices of, or rules or regulations imposed by or applicable to, the GSEs or loans purchased by the GSEs, which may include changes in furtherance of housing policy objectives such as the accessibility and affordability of homeownership for low-andmoderate-income borrowers and underrepresented communities, or changes in the requirements for Radian Guaranty to remain an approved insurer to the GSEs, such as changes in the PMIERs or the GSEs' interpretation and application of the PMIERs or other applicable requirements;