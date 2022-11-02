Radian : Q3 2022 Radian Group Earnings Conference Call Slides
11/02/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
Financial Results Q3 2022
NYSE: RDN
www.radian.com
Safe Harbor Statements
All statements in this presentation that address events, developments or results that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In most cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "goal," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "seek," "strategy," "future," "likely" or the negative or other variations on these words and other similar expressions. These statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment where new risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and the forward-looking statements, as well as our prospects as a whole, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation:
the health of the U.S. housing market generally and changes in economic conditions that impact the size of the insurable mortgage market, the credit performance of our insured mortgage portfolio and our business prospects, including more recently, changes resulting from inflationary pressures, the rising interest rate environment and the risk of a recession and higher unemployment rates, as well as other macroeconomic stresses such as those that may arise from the Russia-Ukraine conflict or other geopolitical events or as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;
changes in the way customers, investors, ratings agencies, regulators or legislators perceive our performance, financial strength and future prospects;
Radian Guaranty Inc.'s ("Radian Guaranty") ability to remain eligible under the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (the "PMIERs") and other applicable requirements imposed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency and by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the "GSEs") to insure loans purchased by the GSEs;
our ability to maintain an adequate level of capital in our insurance subsidiaries to satisfy current and future regulatory requirements;
changes in the charters or business practices of, or rules or regulations imposed by or applicable to, the GSEs or loans purchased by the GSEs, which may include changes in furtherance of housing policy objectives such as the accessibility and affordability of homeownership for low-andmoderate-income borrowers and underrepresented communities, or changes in the requirements for Radian Guaranty to remain an approved insurer to the GSEs, such as changes in the PMIERs or the GSEs' interpretation and application of the PMIERs or other applicable requirements;
the effects of the Enterprise Capital Framework, which establishes a new regulatory capital framework for the GSEs, and which, as finalized, increases the capital requirements for the GSEs, and among other things, could impact the GSEs' operations and pricing as well as the size of the insurable mortgage market, and which may form the basis for future changes to the PMIERs;
changes in the current housing finance system in the United States, including the roles of the Federal Housing Administration (the "FHA"), the GSEs and private mortgage insurers in this system;
our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our risk distribution strategy through the capital markets and traditional reinsurance markets, and to maintain sufficient holding company liquidity to meet our liquidity needs;
our ability to successfully execute and implement our business plans and strategies, including plans and strategies that may require GSE and/or regulatory approvals and licenses, that are subject to complex compliance requirements that we may be unable to satisfy, or that may expose us to new risks, including those that could impact our capital and liquidity positions;
uncertainty from the discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to one or more alternative benchmarks that could cause interest rate volatility and, among other things, impact our investment portfolio, cost of debt and cost of reinsurance through mortgage insurance- linked notes transactions;
risks related to the quality of third-party mortgage underwriting and mortgage servicing;
a decrease in the "Persistency Rates" (the percentage of insurance in force that remains in force over a period of time) of our mortgage insurance on monthly premium products;
competition in the private mortgage insurance industry generally, and more specifically: price competition in our mortgage insurance business, including the prevalence of formulaic, granular risk-based pricing methodologies that are less transparent than historical rate-card-based pricing practices; and competition from the FHA and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as well as from other forms of credit enhancement, such as GSE-sponsored alternatives to traditional mortgage insurance;
U.S. political conditions and legislative and regulatory activity (or inactivity), including the adoption of (or failure to adopt) new laws and regulations, or changes in existing laws and regulations, or the way they are interpreted or applied;
legal and regulatory claims, assertions, actions, reviews, audits, inquiries and investigations that could result in adverse judgments, settlements, fines, injunctions, restitutions or other relief that could require significant expenditures, new or increased reserves or have other effects on our business;
the amount and timing of potential payments or adjustments associated with federal or other tax examinations;
the possibility that we may fail to estimate accurately, especially in the event of an extended economic downturn or a period of extreme market volatility and economic uncertainty, the likelihood, magnitude and timing of losses in establishing loss reserves for our mortgage insurance business or to accurately calculate and/or project our Available Assets and Minimum Required Assets under the PMIERs, which will be impacted by, among other things, the size and mix of our insurance in force, the level of defaults in our portfolio, the reported status of defaults in our portfolio,(including whether they are subject to mortgage forbearance, a repayment plan or a loan modification trial period), the level of cash flow generated by our insurance operations and our risk distribution strategies;
volatility in our financial results caused by changes in the fair value of our assets and liabilities, including with respect to our use of derivatives and within our investment portfolio;
changes in "GAAP" (accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S.) or
"SAPP" (statutory accounting principles and practices including those required or permitted, if applicable, by the insurance departments of the respective states of domicile of our insurance subsidiaries) rules and guidance, or their interpretation;
risks associated with investments to grow our existing businesses, or to pursue new lines of business or new products and services, including our ability and related costs to develop, launch and implement new and innovative technologies and digital products and services, whether these products and services will receive broad customer acceptance or will disrupt existing customer relations, and additional financial risks related to these investments, including required changes in our investment, financing and hedging strategies, risks associated with our increased use of financial leverage, which could expose us to liquidity risks resulting from changes in the fair values of assets, and the risk that we may fail to achieve forecasted results which could result in lower or negative earnings contribution and/or impairment charges associated with intangible assets;
the effectiveness and security of our information technology systems and digital products and services, including the risk that these systems, products or services fail to operate as expected or planned or expose us to cybersecurity or third-party risks, including due to malware, unauthorized access, cyber-attack, ransomware or other similar events;
our ability to attract and retain key employees; and
legal and other limitations on amounts we may receive from our subsidiaries, including dividends or ordinary course distributions under our internal tax- and expense-sharing arrangements.
For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and to subsequent reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which are current only as of the date on which we issued this presentation. We do not intend to, and we disclaim any duty or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or for any other reason.
2
About Us
Radian Group Inc. is a diversified mortgage and real estate business that maintains two reportable segments: mortgage and homegenius
Our mortgage segment providescredit-relatedinsurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance on residentialfirst-lienmortgage loans, as well as contract underwriting and other credit risk management solutions, to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.
Our homegenius segment offers an array of title, real estate and technology products and services to consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, GSEs, real estate brokers and agents.
Our culture is built around a set of core organizational values that we live by, and define who we are as an enterprise:
Innovate for the Future
Deliver the Brand Promise
Our People are the Difference
Create Shareholder Value
Partner to Win
Do What's Right
NYSE: RDN | www.radian.com
3
Q3 2022 Summary Financial Metrics
$198.3 million
Compared to $201.2 million in Q2 2022
and $126.4 million in Q3 2021
Net Income
$1.20
Compared to $1.15 in Q2 2022 and $0.67
Diluted Net Income Per Share
in Q3 2021
$1.31
Compared to $1.36 in Q2 2022 and $0.67
(1)
20.7%
11.8% in Q3 2021
Compared to 19.9% in Q2 2022 and
Return on Average Equity
22.5%
Compared to 23.6% in Q2 2022 and
Adjusted Net Operating Return
11.8% in Q3 2021 (1)
on Average Equity (1)
Adjusted Diluted Net Operating in Q3 2021
Income Per Share (1)
$572.6 million
Compared to $772.5 million as of June 30, 2022 and $768.4 million as of
$23.80
Book Value Per Share
Compared to $23.63 as of June 30, 2022 and $23.48 as of September 30, 2021. This represents a 1.4% growth year-over- year and includes accumulated other
Available Holding Company Liquidity
September 30, 2021
comprehensive income (loss) of $(3.20) per share as of September 30, 2022 and $0.84 per share as of September 30, 2021, which, if excluded as of both dates, would represent 19.3% growth for the period.
$5.6 billion
Compared to $5.9 billion as of June 30,
Investment Portfolio
2022 and $6.7 billion as of
September 30, 2021
Adjusted results, including adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, as used in this presentation, are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of the adjusted results to the comparable GAAP measures and the definitions of adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, see Appendix, Slides 27-31.
4
Q3 2022 Summary Financial Metrics
$259.1 billion
Primary Insurance In Force
Compared to $254.2 billion as of June 30, 2022 and $241.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, reflecting a year- over-year 11.8% increase in monthly premium policies in force, offset by a 13.2% decline in Single Premium Policies in force
$(97.0) million
Provision for Losses
Compared to $(113.9) million in Q2 2022 and $17.3 million in Q3 2021. The decreased benefit as compared to prior quarter is primarily related to a decrease in the positive development on prior period defaults and an increase in the number of new defaults.
$17.6 billion
Compared to $18.9 billion in Q2 2022
New Insurance Written
and $26.6 billion in Q3 2021
$235.2 million
Compared to $246.9 million in Q2 2022
Net Mortgage Premiums Earned
and $236.9 million in Q3 2021
$483.7 million
Reserve for Losses and Loss Adjustment Expense
Compared to $594.8 million as of June 30, 2022 and $893.2 million as of September 30, 2021
$25.1 million
Compared to $32.3 million in Q2 2022
homegenius Revenue
and $45.1 million in Q3 2021
$1.6 billion
PMIERs Excess Available Assets (1)
Compared to $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2022 and $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2021
Represents Radian Guaranty's excess or "cushion" of Available Assets over its Minimum Required Assets (MRA), calculated in accordance with the PMIERs financial requirements in effect for each date shown.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Radian Group Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 21:53:57 UTC.