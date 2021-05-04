Log in
    RDN   US7502361014

RADIAN GROUP INC.

(RDN)
  Report
Radian : Increases Quarterly Dividend by 12 Percent

05/04/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced today that the company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, representing an increase of 12 percent from the previous dividend paid on March 4, 2021. The dividend is payable on June 4, 2021, to stockholders of record as of May 24, 2021.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that address events, developments or results that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In most cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “seek,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely” or the negative or other variations on these words and other similar expressions. These statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment where new risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. Our ability and willingness to declare future dividends is subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation: our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans and to maintain sufficient holding company liquidity to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to successfully execute and implement our business plans and strategies; our ability to maintain an adequate level of capital in our insurance subsidiaries to satisfy existing and future regulatory requirements; changes in economic, market and political conditions that may affect, among other things, our capital resources, liquidity and financial resources. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as other additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 361 M - -
Net income 2021 542 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,89x
Yield 2021 2,02%
Capitalization 4 729 M 4 729 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 90,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard G. Thornberry Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Franklin Hall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Herbert Wender Non-Executive Chairman
Howard Bernard Culang Independent Director
Lisa Wolfson Hess Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RADIAN GROUP INC.21.68%4 729
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC29.56%42 298
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.18%39 377
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION16.56%38 455
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.47%33 253
SAMPO OYJ14.20%26 457
