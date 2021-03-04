Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Radian Group Inc.    RDN

RADIAN GROUP INC.

(RDN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Radian : Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for February 2021

03/04/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Radian Guaranty Inc., the mortgage insurance subsidiary of Radian Group Inc., today released monthly operating statistics related to the credit performance of its insured portfolio for the month of February 2021. The information includes total new primary defaults, which include defaults under forbearance programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cures, claims paid and rescissions/denials. The information regarding new defaults and cures is reported to Radian Guaranty from loan servicers. The company considers a loan to be in default for financial statement and internal tracking purposes upon receipt of notification by servicers that a borrower has missed two monthly payments. Default reporting, particularly on a monthly basis, may be affected by several factors, including the date on which the loan servicer’s report is generated and transmitted to Radian Guaranty, the impact of updated information submitted by servicers and the timing of servicing transfers.

 

February 2021

January 2021

December 2020

Beginning Primary Default Inventory (# of loans)

54,488

55,537

57,176

New Defaults

3,873

4,664

4,659

Cures

(5,420)

(5,674)

(6,244)

Claims Paid (1)

(57)

(41)

(44)

Rescissions and Claim Denials, net (2)

(2)

2

(10)

Ending Primary Default Inventory

52,882

54,488

55,537

(1)

Includes those charged to a deductible under pool insurance arrangements, as well as commutations.

(2)

Net of any previous rescissions and claim denials that were reinstated during the period. Such reinstated rescissions and claim denials may ultimately result in a paid claim.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RADIAN GROUP INC.
06:31aRADIAN  : Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for February 2021
BU
02/26RADIAN  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/25SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday
MT
02/25RADIAN GROUP INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/25RADIAN  : Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
02/24RADIAN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24RADIAN  : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
02/22RADIAN  : 2021 Home Prices Pick Up Right Where 2020 Left Off, Radian Home Price ..
BU
02/19RADIAN GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/18RADIAN  : Plans to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across the Mortgage and Rea..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 351 M - -
Net income 2021 538 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,48x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 4 050 M 4 050 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart RADIAN GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Radian Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADIAN GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 25,77 $
Last Close Price 21,13 $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard G. Thornberry Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Franklin Hall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Herbert Wender Non-Executive Chairman
Howard Bernard Culang Independent Director
Lisa Wolfson Hess Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RADIAN GROUP INC.4.10%4 050
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC24.17%40 654
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES6.23%38 011
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.32%34 924
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION1.21%33 698
SAMPO OYJ8.24%25 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ