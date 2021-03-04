Radian : Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for February 2021

Radian Guaranty Inc., the mortgage insurance subsidiary of Radian Group Inc., today released monthly operating statistics related to the credit performance of its insured portfolio for the month of February 2021. The information includes total new primary defaults, which include defaults under forbearance programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cures, claims paid and rescissions/denials. The information regarding new defaults and cures is reported to Radian Guaranty from loan servicers. The company considers a loan to be in default for financial statement and internal tracking purposes upon receipt of notification by servicers that a borrower has missed two monthly payments. Default reporting, particularly on a monthly basis, may be affected by several factors, including the date on which the loan servicer’s report is generated and transmitted to Radian Guaranty, the impact of updated information submitted by servicers and the timing of servicing transfers.

February 2021 January 2021 December 2020 Beginning Primary Default Inventory (# of loans) 54,488 55,537 57,176 New Defaults 3,873 4,664 4,659 Cures (5,420) (5,674) (6,244) Claims Paid (1) (57) (41) (44) Rescissions and Claim Denials, net (2) (2) 2 (10) Ending Primary Default Inventory 52,882 54,488 55,537

(1) Includes those charged to a deductible under pool insurance arrangements, as well as commutations. (2) Net of any previous rescissions and claim denials that were reinstated during the period. Such reinstated rescissions and claim denials may ultimately result in a paid claim.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005084/en/