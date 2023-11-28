Official RADIAN GROUP INC. press release

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that its annual “Opens Doors Opens Hearts” fundraising campaign generated $216,090 to benefit the MBA Opens Doors Foundation, which provides mortgage and rental assistance to those caring for a critically ill or injured child.

This year, more than 200 donors contributed more than $108,045 to the “Opens Doors Opens Hearts” campaign, exceeding the fundraising goal set by the company. All funds raised as part of the campaign are being matched by Radian to amplify the impact.

“We are filled with gratitude for each and every person who joined us in supporting the MBA Opens Doors Foundation, which provides critical aid to families in times of need,” said Radian Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “The impressive success of this year’s fundraising campaign is a testament to the extraordinary generosity of Radian’s employees and their friends, families, and business partners, and we are so appreciative of everyone who joined the effort. On this Giving Tuesday, we thank you for coming together to support families across the country who are facing incredibly difficult challenges.”

Created by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) in 2011, the MBA Opens Doors Foundation helps vulnerable families with critically ill or injured children stay in their homes while a child is in treatment. Through its Home Grant Program, it provides families in need of mortgage or rental payment assistance with monthly grants of up to $2,000. Radian is a longstanding supporter of the Foundation.

Since 2018, Radian has hosted an annual fundraising campaign to benefit the MBA Opens Doors Foundation. To date, Radian’s annual fundraiser initiative has generated more than $880,000 in support for the organization. The fundraising effort has grown year-over-year, raising 40% more in donations in 2023 than in 2022.

In 2019, the company helped the MBA Opens Doors Foundation launch an alliance with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) with a $400,000 commitment over four years. In 2023, Radian committed an additional $500,000 over five years.

Additionally, for more than a decade, Radian has been a lead sponsor of Concert MBA, a benefit concert and auction for the MBA Opens Doors Foundation that has brought artists including Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, OneRepublic, Five for Fighting’s John Ondrasik, and Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker to the Annual MBA Convention.

Radian’s Corporate Citizenship Program

Radian’s Corporate Citizenship Program was developed to encourage and support the generosity and community involvement of its employees. Since its inception, the program—through both company and employee contributions—has provided significant financial support to charities across the country. The program consists of three components:

Corporate Contributions – Charitable contributions made by Radian to non-profit organizations, which include direct corporate contributions and sponsorship of charitable events.

– Charitable contributions made by Radian to non-profit organizations, which include direct corporate contributions and sponsorship of charitable events. Matching Gifts – Charitable contributions made by Radian to a non-profit organization that mirror donations made by employees to the same organization.

– Charitable contributions made by Radian to a non-profit organization that mirror donations made by employees to the same organization. Community Connection – Radian’s community-based program, Radian Connected, offers employees an opportunity to serve their local communities through volunteerism.

The company also holds an annual holiday giving campaign, Radian Gives, and this year the company’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are spearheading the curation of causes that will be championed at radiangives.com.

Radian’s commitment to charitable work is a component of its broader Corporate Responsibility Program, which focuses on supporting the company’s commitment to environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, equity, sustainability and other public policy matters relevant to the company and its operations. This program aligns with Radian’s company-wide commitment to continue to be a responsible corporate citizen with a positive impact in the community.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit radian.com and homegenius.com to learn more about how Radian and its pioneering homegenius platform are building a smarter future for mortgage and real estate services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231128981692/en/