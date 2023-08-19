The board of directors of Radiant Cash Management Services Limited have recommended final dividend of INR 2 per equity share of INR 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The dividend as recommended by the board of directors, if declared at the annual general meeting will be held on September 11, 2023, will be paid on or after September 19, 2023, to those Members, whose names appear on the Register of Members in respect of shares held in physical form as well as in respect of shares held in electronic form as per the details received from the depositories for this purpose as at the close of the business hours on September 04, 2023.