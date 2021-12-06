Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Radiant Logistics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLGT   US75025X1000

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

(RLGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/06 11:58:45 am
7.78 USD   +2.23%
11:32aRADIANT LOGISTICS : Company Announcements
PU
10:51aRadiant Logistics Acquires Navegate for $35 Million
MT
09:22aRADIANT LOGISTICS : Acquires Navegate, Inc.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Radiant Logistics : Company Announcements

12/06/2021 | 11:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strengthens International Service Offering with Proprietary Global Trade Management Platform and Operations in Shanghai

Radiant Logistics, Inc. today announced it has acquired Navegate, Inc., a Minnesota based, privately held company that combines its robust digital platform and team's expertise to manage international, cross border, and domestic freight from purchase order to final delivery.

Read More

Disclaimer

Radiant Logistics Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 16:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
11:32aRADIANT LOGISTICS : Company Announcements
PU
10:51aRadiant Logistics Acquires Navegate for $35 Million
MT
09:22aRADIANT LOGISTICS : Acquires Navegate, Inc.
PU
11/23RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters ..
AQ
11/09RADIANT LOGISTICS : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/09RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
11/09Tranche Update on Radiant Logistics, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 4..
CI
11/09Radiant Logistics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September ..
CI
11/09Earnings Flash (RLGT) RADIANT LOGISTICS Posts Q1 EPS $0.21
MT
11/09Earnings Flash (RLGT) RADIANT LOGISTICS Posts Q1 Revenue $286.1M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 032 M - -
Net income 2022 26,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 372 M 372 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 671
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Radiant Logistics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,61 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bohn H. Crain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd E. Macomber Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Treasurer
Mark Rowe Senior Vice President-Technology
Richard P. Palmieri Independent Director
Michael Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.31.21%372
CRYOPORT, INC.41.82%3 127
ID LOGISTICS GROUP50.00%2 164
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.79.87%1 285
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)39.30%644
WINCANTON PLC30.86%550