Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Radiant Logistics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLGT   US75025X1000

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

(RLGT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
7.250 USD   -0.55%
05:45pRADIANT LOGISTICS : Company Announcements
PU
06/24RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.(NYSEAM : RLGT) added to Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.(NYSEAM : RLGT) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Radiant Logistics : Company Announcements

08/08/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Radiant Logistics, Inc. today announced that it has secured a new $200.0 million syndicated secured revolving credit facility (the "Secured Facility") to replace its existing $150.0 million revolving facility. The Secured Facility enhances the Company's financial flexibility, providing increased capacity to fund future acquisitions, capital expenditures or for other corporate purposes, including, if warranted at the time, the repurchase of the Company's common stock.

Read More

Disclaimer

Radiant Logistics Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 21:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
05:45pRADIANT LOGISTICS : Company Announcements
PU
06/24RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.(NYSEAM : RLGT) added to Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.(NYSEAM : RLGT) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.(NYSEAM : RLGT) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
06/24RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.(NYSEAM : RLGT) added to Russell 2000 Growth-Defensive Index
CI
06/24RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.(NYSEAM : RLGT) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.(NYSEAM : RLGT) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.(NYSEAM : RLGT) added to Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.(NYSEAM : RLGT) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
05/10RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 415 M - -
Net income 2022 34,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 353 M 353 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 671
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Radiant Logistics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,29 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 71,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bohn H. Crain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd E. Macomber Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Treasurer
Mark Rowe Senior Vice President-Technology
Richard P. Palmieri Independent Director
Michael Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.0.00%353
JD LOGISTICS, INC.-40.34%12 272
CRYOPORT, INC.-33.41%1 910
ID LOGISTICS GROUP-15.24%1 798
WINCANTON PLC6.39%580
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)-11.15%534