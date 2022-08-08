Radiant Logistics : Company Announcements

Radiant Logistics, Inc. today announced that it has secured a new $200.0 million syndicated secured revolving credit facility (the "Secured Facility") to replace its existing $150.0 million revolving facility. The Secured Facility enhances the Company's financial flexibility, providing increased capacity to fund future acquisitions, capital expenditures or for other corporate purposes, including, if warranted at the time, the repurchase of the Company's common stock.

Read More