  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Radiant Logistics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLGT   US75025X1000

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

(RLGT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
6.140 USD   -2.54%
05:09pRadiant Logistics : Financial Notices
PU
04:58pRadiant Logistics : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20pEarnings Flash (RLGT) RADIANT LOGISTICS Posts Q3 EPS $0.17
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Radiant Logistics : Financial Notices

05/10/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
Call Scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at 4:30 PM Eastern

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Radiant Logistics Inc. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 21:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 149 M - -
Net income 2023 19,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 297 M 297 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 824
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Radiant Logistics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,30 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bohn H. Crain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd E. Macomber Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Treasurer
Mark Rowe Senior Vice President-Technology
Richard P. Palmieri Lead Independent Director
Michael Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.23.77%297
JD LOGISTICS, INC.-19.18%9 493
ID LOGISTICS GROUP1.12%1 687
CRYOPORT, INC.27.95%998
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)-15.73%438
WINCANTON PLC-33.68%347
