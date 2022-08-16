Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Radiant Opto-Electronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6176   TW0006176001

RADIANT OPTO-ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6176)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-14
100.00 TWD   -0.50%
04:52aRADIANT OPTO ELECTRONICS : Announce on behalf of the subsidiary, Radiant Opto-Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. allocated surplus
PU
04:52aRADIANT OPTO ELECTRONICS : Announce on behalf of the subsidiary, Radiant Opto-Electronics(Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. allocated surplus
PU
07/28RADIANT OPTO ELECTRONICS : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Consolidated Financial reports
PU
Radiant Opto Electronics : Announce on behalf of the subsidiary, Radiant Opto-Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. allocated surplus

08/16/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: RADIANT OPTO-ELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/16 Time of announcement 16:37:38
Subject 
 Announce on behalf of the subsidiary,
Radiant Opto-Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
allocated surplus
Date of events 2022/08/16 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/16
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends CNY$ 412,572,566.77
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The amount would convert to equivalent US dollars to distribution
for the only investor, Radiant Opto-Electronics (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd..

Disclaimer

Radiant Opto-Electronics Corporation published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 08:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 57 099 M 1 902 M 1 902 M
Net income 2022 7 142 M 238 M 238 M
Net cash 2022 20 128 M 671 M 671 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,51x
Yield 2022 8,10%
Capitalization 46 503 M 1 549 M 1 549 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart RADIANT OPTO-ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Radiant Opto-Electronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADIANT OPTO-ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 100,00 TWD
Average target price 119,33 TWD
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pen Jan Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ju Yu Huang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tzu Cheng Huang Independent Director
Yao Chung Chiang Independent Director
Zeng Lunbin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RADIANT OPTO-ELECTRONICS CORPORATION-0.99%1 549
HEXAGON AB-15.63%31 640
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-21.98%22 004
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-8.00%18 836
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-41.30%18 154
GOERTEK INC.-34.73%17 423