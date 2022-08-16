Radiant Opto Electronics : Announce on behalf of the subsidiary, Radiant Opto-Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. allocated surplus
08/16/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Provided by: RADIANT OPTO-ELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/16
Time of announcement
16:37:38
Subject
Announce on behalf of the subsidiary,
Radiant Opto-Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
allocated surplus
Date of events
2022/08/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/16
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends CNY$ 412,572,566.77
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The amount would convert to equivalent US dollars to distribution
for the only investor, Radiant Opto-Electronics (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd..
Radiant Opto-Electronics Corporation published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 08:51:04 UTC.