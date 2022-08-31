Radico Khaitan : Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider trading

RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING

Introduction

Radico Khaitan Limited (the "Company") on an ongoing basis endeavors to apply best practices in relation to corporate governance requirements. As a part of its efforts, the Company undertakes to regulate, preserve and manage Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and its abuse.

Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") vide its Notification dated January 15, 2015, had issued the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and further amended the same vide its notification dated December 31, 2018 by introducing the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 , further amended in 2020 and last amended on April 26, 2021 with the objective to put in place a framework for prohibition of insider trading in securities and to strengthen the legal framework thereof. The said Regulations prescribes all listed companies to formulate and publish code of conduct with the approval of the Board and to regulate, monitor and report trading of its securities by its designated persons and immediate relatives of designated persons towards achieving compliance with the Regulations, adopting minimum standards as set out in Schedule B of the Regulations, without diluting the provisions of the Regulations in any manner.

In furtherance to the mandates under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Company hereby notifies this code of conduct ("Code of Conduct") effective from April 01, 2019. It is framed to achieve the above mentioned objectives and is to be followed by all Directors, designated persons, their immediate relatives and other connected persons.

Definitions

In this Code, unless the context otherwise requires: