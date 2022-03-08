Log in
    532497   INE944F01028

RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED

(532497)
  Report
03-06
851.25 INR   +0.40%
06:43aRADICO KHAITAN : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
02/11RADICO KHAITAN : Q3 FY2022 Earning Call Transcripts
PU
02/04RADICO KHAITAN : Form ISR-4
PU
Radico Khaitan : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

03/08/2022 | 06:43am EST
RKL/SX/2021-22/95

March 08, 2022

Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street

Plot no. C/1, G Block

Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 532497

Scrip Code: RADICO

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject: Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that ESOP Compensation Committee of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. March 08, 2022, granted 40,000 stock options to the eligible employee(s) of the Company under Employees Stock Options Scheme, 2006. The brief details of the stock options granted as necessitated vide SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure 1.

Request you to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Radico Khaitan Limited

DINESH KUMAR GUPTA

Digitally signed by DINESH KUMAR GUPTA

Date: 2022.03.08 15:56:07 +05'30'

(Dinesh Kumar Gupta)

VP - Legal & Company Secretary

Email Id: investor@radico.co.in

Radico Khaitan Limited

Plot No. J-l, Block B-1, Mohan Co-op. Industrial area

Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

Ph: (91-11) 4097 5444/555 Fax: (91-11) 4167 8841-42

Registered Office: Bareilly Road, Rampur-4490l (UP.)

Phones: 0595-2350601/2, 2351703 Fax: 0595-2350008

E-mail: info@radico.co.in, website: www.radicokhaitan.com

CIN No-L26941UP1983PLC027276

ANNEXURE -1

Sr. No.

Particulars

ESOP Scheme 2006

1

Brief details of options granted

Grant of 40,000 Employees' Stock

Options on March 08, 2022

2

Whether the scheme is in terms of SEBI

Yes

(SBEB) Regulations, 2014 (if applicable)

3

Total number of shares covered by these

40,000 equity shares of face value of

options

Rs.2/- each.

(Each stock option confers upon the

option holder the right to subscribe for 1

(one) fully paid equity share of the

Company).

4

Pricing formula/ Exercise price

Rs.723.14

ESOP are granted at a 15% discount to the

latest available closing price i.e. price as

on March 07, 2022, quoted on the National

Stock Exchange of India Limited

5

Options vested/Vesting schedule

ESOPs shall vest to employees as under-

For employees, who has completed one

year of service with the Company on grant

date -

∙ 33% upon first year of grant date and

balance equally over next 3 years.

For employees, who has not completed

once year of service with the Company on

grant date -

∙ 25% each year over next 4 years.

6

Time within which options may be exercised

3 years from the vesting date

(Exercise Period)

7

Option exercised

Not Applicable

8

Money realized by exercise of options

Not Applicable

9

The total no. of shares arising as a result of

Not Applicable

exercise of option

10

Options lapsed

Not Applicable

11

Variations of terms of options

Not Applicable

12

Brief details of significant terms

Vesting of Options is subject to a

minimum vesting period of one year and

maximum vesting period of 4 years from

the date of grant as per Employees Stock

Options Scheme 2006.

13

Subsequent changes or cancellation or

Not Applicable

exercise of such options

14

Diluted earnings per share pursuant to issue

Not Applicable

of equity shares on exercise of options

