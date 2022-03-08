Radico Khaitan : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

RKL/SX/2021-22/95

March 08, 2022

Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Scrip Code: 532497 Scrip Code: RADICO

Subject: Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that ESOP Compensation Committee of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. March 08, 2022, granted 40,000 stock options to the eligible employee(s) of the Company under Employees Stock Options Scheme, 2006. The brief details of the stock options granted as necessitated vide SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure 1.

