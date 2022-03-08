Radico Khaitan : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Subject: Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that ESOP Compensation Committee of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. March 08, 2022, granted 40,000 stock options to the eligible employee(s) of the Company under Employees Stock Options Scheme, 2006. The brief details of the stock options granted as necessitated vide SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure 1.
Request you to kindly take the above on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Radico Khaitan Limited
DINESH KUMAR GUPTA
Digitally signed by DINESH KUMAR GUPTA
Date: 2022.03.08 15:56:07 +05'30'
(Dinesh Kumar Gupta)
VP - Legal & Company Secretary
Email Id:investor@radico.co.in
Radico Khaitan Limited
Plot No. J-l, Block B-1, Mohan Co-op. Industrial area
Radico Khaitan Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 11:42:06 UTC.