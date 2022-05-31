Radico Khaitan : Policy for Determining Material Subsidiaries

POLICY FOR DETERMINING MATERIAL SUBSIDIARIES

BACKGROUND

Regulation 16(1)(c) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") provides that listed company needs to formulate a Policy for Determining Material Subsidiaries.

Further, Regulation 46(2)(h) of the SEBI Listing Regulations provides that the listed company shall publish such policy on its website.

OBJECTIVES

This Policy is framed and adopted to determine the Material Subsidiary(ies) of the Company and to provide the Governance Framework for such Subsidiary(ies). In determining whether or not a subsidiary of the Company is or has become a material subsidiary, the Company shall be guided by and follow this Policy and the applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations. Where there is a conflict between this Policy and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations shall prevail in making such determination.

"Subsidiary" shall mean as defined under Section 2(87) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.

CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING "MATERIAL SUBSIDIARY"

A subsidiary of the Company shall be considered 'Material' if the income or net worth of the subsidiary exceeds 10% of the consolidated income or net worth respectively, of the Company and its subsidiaries in the immediately preceding accounting year.

GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORK