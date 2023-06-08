Advanced search
    RADICO   INE944F01028

RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED

(RADICO)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  11:58:54 2023-06-08 pm EDT
1206.30 INR   -0.08%
06/08Radico Khaitan : Intimation for Grant of ESOP
PU
06/07Radico Khaitan : Intimation for Investor Meeting - June 07, 2023
PU
05/31Radico Khaitan : Intimation for Investor Meeting - May 31, 2023
PU
Radico Khaitan : Intimation for Grant of ESOP

06/08/2023 | 11:59pm EDT
RKL/SX/2023-24/23

June 08, 2023

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street

Plot no. C/1, G Block

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532497

Scrip Code: RADICO

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and subject to the provisions of the SEBI (Share-Based Employee Benefits & Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, we wish to inform you that Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee of the Company have, on June 07, 2023, approved the grant of 2,15,000 Stock Options to the eligible employees of the Company under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2006. The brief details of the Stock Options granted as necessitated vide SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure I.

We request you to kindly take the above in your records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Radico Khaitan Limited

(Dinesh Kumar Gupta)

Vice President - Legal &

Company Secretary

Email Id: investor@radico.co.in

RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED

Plot No. J-l, Block B-1, Mohan Co-op. Industrial area

Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

Ph: (91-11) 4097 5444/555 Fax: (91-11) 4167 8841-42

Registered Office: Rampur Distillery, Bareilly Road, Rampur-4490l (UP.)

Phones: 0595-2350601/2, 2351703 Fax: 0595-2350008

E-mail: info@radico.co.in, website: www.radicokhaitan.com

CIN No-L26941UP1983PLC027278

Annexure -I

Sr.

Particulars

Details

No.

1

Brief details of options granted

2,15,000 Stock Options on June 07,

2023

  • Whether the scheme is in terms of SEBI Yes Regulations, 2021 (if applicable)

3

Total number of shares covered by these options

2,15,000 Equity Shares

(Each stock option confers upon the

option holder the right to subscribe for 1

(one) fully paid equity share of the

Company).

4

Pricing formula/ Exercise price

Rs. 1,015.37

ESOP are granted at a 15% discount to

the closing price i.e. price as on June 07,

2023, quoted on the National Stock

Exchange of India Limited.

5

Options vested/ Vesting schedule

ESOPs shall vest to employees as under:

For employees, who has completed one

year of service with the Company on

grant date - 33% upon first year of

grant date and balance equally over next

3 years.

For employees, who has not completed

once year of service with the Company

on grant date - 25% each year over next

4 years.

6

Lock in Period

Not Applicable

7

Time within which options may be exercised

3 years from the vesting date

(Exercise Period)

RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED

Plot No. J-l, Block B-1, Mohan Co-op. Industrial area

Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

Ph: (91-11) 4097 5444/555 Fax: (91-11) 4167 8841-42

Registered Office: Rampur Distillery, Bareilly Road, Rampur-4490l (UP.)

Phones: 0595-2350601/2, 2351703 Fax: 0595-2350008

E-mail: info@radico.co.in, website: www.radicokhaitan.com

CIN No-L26941UP1983PLC027278

Disclaimer

Radico Khaitan Limited published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 03:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
