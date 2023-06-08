Radico Khaitan : Intimation for Grant of ESOP

RKL/SX/2023-24/23

June 08, 2023

BSE Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Dalal Street Plot no. C/1, G Block Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 532497 Scrip Code: RADICO

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and subject to the provisions of the SEBI (Share-Based Employee Benefits & Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, we wish to inform you that Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee of the Company have, on June 07, 2023, approved the grant of 2,15,000 Stock Options to the eligible employees of the Company under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2006. The brief details of the Stock Options granted as necessitated vide SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure I.

For Radico Khaitan Limited

(Dinesh Kumar Gupta)

Vice President - Legal &

Company Secretary

