RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED

POLICY FOR DETERMINATION OF MATERIALITY OF ANY EVENT/ INFORMATION

1. Preface

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Radico Khaitan Limited (the "Company") has adopted the following policy and procedures with regard to determination of Materiality of events or information (the "Policy") which are required to be disclosed to the Stock Exchanges in terms of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations").

This Policy has been formulated in accordance with Clause (ii) of sub-regulation (4) of Regulation 30 ofthe Listing Regulations.

2. Purpose of the Policy

The purpose of this Policy is to determine materiality of events and information based on the criteria specified under clause (i) of sub-regulation (4) of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations and to ensure that the Company shall make disclosure of events / information specified in para A and B of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations to the Stock Exchanges.

3. Criteria for determination of materiality of events / information

The Company shall consider the following criteria as specified in clause (i) of sub-regulation 4 of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations for determination of materiality of events / information.

the omission of an event or information, which is likely to result in discontinuity or alteration of event or information already available publicly; or the omission of an event or information is likely to result in significant market reaction if the said omission came to light at a later date; the omission of an event or information, whose value or the expected impact in terms of value, exceeds the lower of the following: two percent of turnover, as per the last audited consolidated financial statements of the Company; two percent of net worth, as per the last audited consolidated financial

statements of the Company, except in case the arithmetic value of the net worth is negative;

(iii)five percent of the average of absolute value of profit or loss after tax, as per the last three audited consolidated financial statements of the Company.

(d) where the criteria specified above in (a), (b) and (c) are not applicable, an event or