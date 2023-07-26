RKL/SX/2023-24/35

July 12, 2023

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street

Plot no. C/1, G Block

Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 532497

Symbol: RADICO

Sub: Shareholding pattern for the quarter ended 30.06.2023

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 31 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed herewith Shareholding pattern of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2023.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

For Radico Khaitan Limited

Dinesh Kumar

Gupta

Digitally signed by Dinesh Kumar Gupta

Date: 2023.07.11 19:35:50 +05'30'

(Dinesh Kumar Gupta)

Vice President - Legal &

Company Secretary

Email Id:investor@radico.co.in

RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED

Plot No. J-l, Block B-1, Mohan Co-op. Industrial area

Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

Ph: (91-11) 4097 5444/555 Fax: (91-11) 4167 8841-42

Registered Office: Rampur Distillery, Bareilly Road, Rampur-4490l (UP.)

Phones: 0595-2350601/2, 2351703 Fax: 0595-2350008

E-mail: info@radico.co.in, website: www.radicokhaitan.com CIN No-L26941UP1983PLC027278

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Radico Khaitan Limited published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 10:35:07 UTC.