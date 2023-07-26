Radico Khaitan Limited published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 10:35:07 UTC.
Radico Khaitan Limited manufactures alcohol and alcoholic products. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of alcoholic products, such as Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and country liquor. It offers various brands, such as Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Royal Crafted Whisky, Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka - Gold, Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka - Vanilla, Magic Moments Vodka, Magic Moments Verve, After Dark Premium Whisky, Morpheus Blue XO Brandy, Morpheus XO Brandy, 8PM Premium Black Whisky, 8PM Whisky, 1965 The Spirit of Victory Premium XXX Rum, Pluton Bay Rum, Whytehall Premium Brandy, Regal Talons Premium Grain Whisky, Old Admiral Brandy and Contessa Rum. It has two distillery campuses located in India. It operates a total of over 33 bottling units across India, including five owned and operated by the Company. It also operates approximately 75,000 retail outlets and 8,000 on-premises shops.