Radico Khaitan is delighted to announce that Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky has been awarded the Best World Whisky in the 2023 edition of the prestigious John Barleycorn Awards.

The John Barleycorn Awards, known for rewarding excellence in the spirits industry, has recognised the exceptional quality and unique characteristics of Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky. Rampur’s innovative approach to the ageing process distinguishes it from other world whiskies. The Himalayas provide polar opposite climate conditions throughout the year with the flavour of the famous Indian Summer giving Rampur an added dimension and depth. The malt interacts extensively with the cask, resulting in maturation almost four times faster than in Scotland.

Sanjeev Banga, President of International Business at Radico Khaitan Ltd, and the creator of the iconic Rampur range of whiskies says, “Our position as possibly the only Indian company in the industry with products such as Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin and Sangam World Malt Whisky in the super-luxury space, alongside international alcohol companies is testament to their quality. The global availability of our products, coupled with the admiration and recommendations from top experts including this latest achievement in the John Barleycorn Awards, stands as proof of our unwavering commitment to product quality and consumer satisfaction.” Banga further added that Rampur Asava will soon be available for Whisky aficionados in the Indian domestic market.

In emphasising the global significance of Indian whisky, Kunal Madan, Vice President of International Business at Radico Khaitan added, “India commands a staggering 48 percent share of the global whisky market. While the majority stays within our borders, the efforts of producers like us have successfully introduced our exceptional Indian whiskies to markets such as the US and UK. In a landscape dominated by only a handful of Indian whiskies, Rampur has earned its place as one of the most highly regarded brands. This recognition reinforces the impact of our journey, guided by quality and innovation, beyond national borders.”

The Rampur range, including Rampur Select, Rampur PX Sherry Cask, Rampur Double Cask, Rampur Asava, Rampur Signature Reserve, Rampur Jugalbandi Series, and Rampur Trigun Indian Single Malt Whiskies, exemplifies Radico Khaitan's commitment to excellence and diversity in the world whisky category.

Radico Khaitan Limited is among the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of IMFL in India. Earlier known as Rampur Distillery Company, Radico Khaitan commenced its operations in 1943.

The Company has distilleries in Rampur and Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, and one in Aurangabad, Maharashtra which is a 36% joint venture. The Company has a total owned capacity of 320 million litres and operates 41 bottling units (5 owned, 28 contract and 8 royalty bottling units) spread across the country.

