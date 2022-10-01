Radient Technologies : 2022 Year End Financials Statements

Radient Technologies Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements Years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Contents Page Consolidated statements of financial position 5 Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss 6 Consolidated statements of cash flows 7 Consolidated statements of changes in equity 8 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 9 - 50

Independent Auditor's Report To the Shareholders of Radient Technologies Inc. Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Radient Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2022, and the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, consolidated statements of changes in cash flows and consolidated statements of shareholders' deficit for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2022and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Other matter The consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2021, were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on September 30, 2021. We have audited the restatement to the consolidated financial statements as at March 31, 2021, as described in note 3 (share-based payments) to the consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, such restatement is appropriate and has been properly applied. We were not engaged to audit, review or apply any procedures to the 2021 consolidated financial statements (restated) of the Company other than with respect to the restatement described above and accordingly, we do not express an opinion or any other form or assurance on the 2021 consolidated financial statements (restated) taken as a whole. Material uncertainty related to going concern We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss during the year ended March 31, 2022 and, as of that date, the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets. The Company is also in breach of Page 1

certain terms of its liabilities and has been provided with demand notices related to certain liabilities. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that material uncertainties exist that cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Other information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. Page 2