Radient Technologies Inc. Announces First Shipment of Tunaaaaroom Xtracts (TRX) Products to BC and Alberta, Provides Update on Launch of Additional Brands

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2021) - Radient Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RTI) (OTC Pink: RDDTF) ("Radient" or the "Company"), a commercial manufacturer of diverse, novel and high-quality cannabis extracts and packaged products, is pleased to announce that it has completed its first shipment of Tunaaaaroom Xtracts ("TRX") products to British Columbia and the Yukon. TRX products are now sold through provincially-licensed retailers in a total of 5 provinces, including the Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.

Subsequent to its first shipment of TRX products to British Columbia, Radient has received a follow up order for the same products to be shipped to retailers in BC.

On December 8th 2020, Radient announced it had signed a licensing agreement with Tunaaaaroom to manufacture and distribute a wide range of premium cannabis extracts targeting cannabis consumers, to be sold across Canada under the Tunaaaaroon Xtracts brand.

Launch of New Tunaaaaroom SKUs This Summer

Due to the successful sales performance of TRX products, Radient and Tunaaaaroom will be launching a new line of SKUs including; live resin vape carts, caviar, THCa dimonds, and several other products expected to come to market this summer.

Update on Progress of Atomic Eh Brand

Radient is pleased to announce that its licensing partner brand, Atomic Eh, has now been successfully onboarded into Saskatchewan, Alberta, BC, and New Brunswick provincial distributors. The Company expects to ship its first products for the Atomic Eh brand late summer, and is working with Atomic Eh to get products onboarded in every province in Canada by the end of July.

On May 3rd 2021, Radient signed a definitive licensing Agreement (the "Agreement") with Atomic Eh to launch its first cannabis brand targeting under-served indigenous communities. Radient is working exclusively with Atomic Eh to roll out cannabis 2.0 products, including BHO extracts, vape cartridges, dry flower, edibles, and solventless extracts using Radient's distribution channels. According to the Agreement, Radient will manufacture between 25,000 - 50,000 units of product per month, to be sold under the Atomic Eh brand, providing Radient with additional product offerings on retail shelf space.

Radient CEO Harry Kuara commented, "We are very pleased that Radient's Tunaaaaroom branded products are now available in more Canadian provinces, increasing our footprint and customer touchpoints. Additionally, the successful sales performance of our TRX products in BC and Saskatchewan indicates that our high-quality products appeal to cannabis consumers. Our partnerships with Tunaaaaroom and Atomic Eh allow us to generate revenue while expanding our brand profile with the launch of additional SKUs in the coming months."

About Radient

Radient Technologies is a commercial manufacturer of diverse, novel and high-quality cannabis extracts and packaged products. Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Radient also has a science lab that is focused on innovation with expertise in formulations and technologies offering unique solutions in the cannabis and wellness space. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

