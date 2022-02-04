Log in
    CAKE   CA7503971011

RADIO FUELS ENERGY CORP.

(CAKE)
Radio Fuels Warrants to Commence Trading on the CSE on February 7, 2022 Under the Symbol "CAKE.WT"

02/04/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2022) - Radio Fuels Energy Corp. (CSE: CAKE) (formerly, Mainstream Minerals Corporation) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the common share pursuant warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange effective at the open of business on February 7, 2022, under the symbol "CAKE.WT". A total of 31,903,511 Warrants are outstanding with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per Common Share on or before December 6, 2026, subject to adjustments in certain events. The Warrants were issued and are governed by a warrant indenture (the "Warrant Indenture") dated December 6, 2021 between the Company and Capital Transfer Agency, ULC. A copy of the Warrant Indenture can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Radio Fuels Energy Corp.

The Company is a junior natural resource company focused on acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium deposits, in particular the exploration of its Eco Ridge Property located in the Mining District of Sault St. Marie, Ontario.

For further information, please contact:

Cejay Kim
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (778) 886-1826
Email: cejay.kim@gmail.com

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112815


© Newsfilecorp 2022
