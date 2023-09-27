- September 27, 2023
- 9:25 am
The Board of Directors and management of Radio Jamaica Limited, the parent company in the RJRGLEANER Communications Group express thanks and tremendous appreciation to Mr. Carl Domville who upon retiring from office at the end of the company's 75th Annual General Meeting last Thursday, September 21, 2023, did not seek re-election to the Board. Mr. Domville, a chartered accountant, has been a director of Radio Jamaica for over thirty-three (33) years and was the longest serving director at the time of the meeting.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Radio Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2023 14:35:04 UTC.