Radio Jamaica Limited is engaged in the operation of a free-to-air television station, cable television stations, radio stations and publication of news in print and digital media. The Company operates through three segments: Audio visual, Audio, and Print and other. The Audio visual segment consists of the operations of the Company's free-to-air television station and its cable stations. The Audio segment consists of the operations of the Company's radio stations. The Print and other segment consists of the operations of the Company's print and multi-media entities. The Company's subsidiaries include Television Jamaica Limited, Multi-Media Jamaica Limited, Media Plus Limited, Reggae Entertainment Television Limited, The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited, The Gleaner Company (UK) Limited and Gleaner Media (Canada) Inc.

Sector Broadcasting