- July 28, 2023
- 4:19 pm
In keeping with Rule 410A of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Rules, this is to advise that the Board of Directors of Radio Jamaica Limited intends to consider a recommendation for dividend payment at a meeting scheduled for Thursday, August 3, 2023.
Disclaimer
Radio Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 21:28:50 UTC.