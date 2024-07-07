264,000 Equity Shares of Radiowalla Network Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JUL-2024.

July 06, 2024 Share

264,000 Equity Shares of Radiowalla Network Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JUL-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 95 days starting from 3-APR-2024 to 7-JUL-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulations 236 and 238 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the post-Issue Equity Share capital of Company held by Promoters shall be locked in for a period of three years as minimum promoter?s contribution from the date of Allotment.



The entire pre-Issue shareholding of the Promoters, other than the Minimum Promoter?s contribution which is locked in for three years, shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment in this Issue.



Equity Shares Allotted in the Anchor Investor Portion will be locked in for a period of 90 days on fifty per cent of the shares allotted to the anchor investors from the date of allotment, and a lock-in of 30 days on the remaining fifty per cent of the shares allotted to the anchor investors from the date of allotment.