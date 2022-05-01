Radisson Mining Resources : 2021 annual management discussion and analysis

ANNUAL MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

December 31, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements of the Corporation as at December 31, 2021. The Corporation's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The reporting currency is the Canadian dollar (CAD) and all amounts presented in the MD&A are in Canadian dollars.

This MD&A, dated April 27, 2022, has been prepared in compliance with the provisions of Form 51-102F1 and approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The MD&A contains forward-looking statements that reflect, at the date of the MD&A, the Corporation's expectations, estimates and projections with regard to its operations, the mining industry in general, and the economic environment in which it operates. Although reasonable, the statements entail a certain amount of risk and uncertainty and there is no guarantee that they will prove to be accurate. Consequently, actual results could be materially different from those implied or expressed by these forward-looking statements.

GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The global COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve including the continuing imposition of restrictions on the movement of people and goods, social distancing measures, restrictions on group gatherings, quarantine requirements and contact tracing. The Company has been closely monitoring and taking necessary measures to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its exploration activities. The Company is managing the financial and operational challenges of COVID-19 while rapidly addressing the needs of its employees. The Company continues to work closely with local, provincial, national governments and communities on limiting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its people and business. The Company is continuously monitoring and working on the implementation of sanitary measures recommended by Health Authorities and maintains rigorous COVID-19 prevention protocols.

PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

Radisson has a portfolio of two properties, covering a total area of 7,362 hectares in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Nord-du-Québec regions of Quebec, Canada. Canada's political system is stable, and Quebec has a great deal to offer in terms of tax benefits, access to a qualified workforce and suppliers recognized for their expertise in the mining sector. In April 2022, the Fraser Institute ranked Quebec 6th in the world for its attractiveness investment for mining development. Radisson's primary project, the O'Briengold project, is located along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break, which has hosted the majority of gold deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Properties in Quebec

(as at December 31, 2021)

Property Number of Claims Area (hectare) Mineralization Interest Douay 30 1,523 Gold 100% O'Brien 120 5,839 Gold 100% Total 150 7,362

O'BRIEN PROJECT

Radisson's main asset, the 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project (including the O'Brien, Kewagama and New

Alger properties), is located halfway between the towns of Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or in the Abitibi-

Témiscamingue region of Quebec. The O'Brien Project comprises 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 ha located 3.7 km to the south-east of the LaRonde Mine (owned by Agnico-Eagle) and approximately 8 km west of the Lapa property (also owned by Agnico-Eagle; historical production of 872,000 ounces). The O'Brien project lies within the Abitibi gold belt, in the Malartic-Cadillac sector, and along the prolific Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break. In August 2020, the Corporation completed the acquisition of the New Alger property, contiguous to the west and to the south of the O'Brien property. This acquisition increased the company's prospective land holdings by 5,201.84 hectares and now covers over 5.2 km of strike along the prolific Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break.

Updated mineral resource estimate on O'Brien Project, July 2019

On March 26, 2019, Radisson contracted 3DGeo-Solution to complete an NI 43-101 resource estimate for the

O'Brien gold project ("O'Brien"). The resource estimate ("MRE") was prepared in accordance with the

National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") by the independent firm 3DGeo-Solution, dated July 15, 2019. The MRE was based on a litho-structural reinterpretation completed in March 2019. The technical report for the MRE was filed on SEDAR on August 29, 2019.

O'Brien Gold Project : NI-43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate1

July 2019

Indicated resources Inferred resources Tonnes Grade (g/t Au) Ounces (Au) Tonnes Grade (g/t Au) Ounces (Au) 5.0 g/t cut off 949,700 9.48 289,400 617,400 7,31 145,000 1)

These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves, as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate was based on:

• A new litho-structural interpretation released in March 2019.

• 16,302 m of additional and historical drilling from F, 36E and Vintage Zones.

Large increases in contained gold ounces and average gold grades.

The new mineral resource estimate resulted in a large increase of contained gold oz per vertical meter as grade and contained ounces increased across all categories at all cut-offs.

New litho-structural model unlocked the "jewellery" box mystery of the high-grade O'Brien mine.

The new structural model has resulted in a much better comprehension of the O'Brien gold project, highlighting a strong compatibility with the historic data and geometry of the Old O'Brien mine, where only 3 veins accounted for 90% of the historic production at an average grade of 15.25 g/t Au.

New litho-structural model helps unlock significant property wide exploration potential along strike and at depth.

Current resources are mostly limited to a vertical depth of approximately 500 m, while drilling has traced mineralization down to vertical depths of more than 1,000 m. Other mines in the area have exceeded depths well below 1,000 m. Currently defined resources are adjacent to the old O'Brien mine where historic production reached a vertical depth of 1,100 metres and that remains untested below.

High-priority resource expansion and exploration drill targets have been defined:

The litho-structural model suggests a repetitive pattern with multiple high-grade trends (similar to structures mined historically at O'Brien) occurring along strike to the east and west of the old O'Brien Mine. The company intends to systematically step out along strike to the east and west of the old O'Brien Mine to confirm and define additional high-grade trends and to expand resources along strike and at depth.

O'Brien Gold Project: MRE 2019 (Comparison with Previous Resources Estimate

(5.00 g/t Au cut-off)

Indicated resources Inferred resources Tonnes Grade (g/t Au) Ounces (Au) Tonnes Grade (g/t Au) Ounces (Au) July 2019 949,700 9.48 289,400 617,400 7.31 145,000 March 2018 624,734 8.30 166,671 416,123 7.21 95,508

1) The independent qualified person for the current 2019 MRE, as defined by NI 43-101, is Kenneth Williamson, M.Sc., P.Geo, of Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution. The effective date of the estimate is July 15th, 2019.

2) The Mineral Resources are classified as Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources and are based on the 2014 CIM Definition Standards.

3) These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

4) Results are presented undiluted

5) Sensitivity was assessed using cut-off grades from 3.00 g/t Au to 7.00 g/t Au. Cut-off grade is function of prevailing market condition (gold price, exchange rates, mining costs, etc) and must therefore be re-evaluated accordingly.

6) Base case cut-off grade of 5.00 g/t Au was established considering the narrow nature of the mineralized zones, a gold price of 1,350.00 US$/oz or 1,755.00 C$/oz using a 1.30 exchange rate, a recovery of 87.4%, a gold selling cost of 5.00 C$/oz, an overall mining cost of 67.50 C$/t, a processing cost of 65.00 C$/t and a G&A / Environmental cost of 32.50 C$/t.

7) High grade capping of 60.00 g/t Au was applied to raw assay grades prior to compositing. Compositing length was established at 1.50 m. Interpolation was realized using an inverse distance cubed (ID3) methodology within a 3m x 3m x 3m cell-size block model.

8) Density data (g/cm3) was set to 2.82 g/cm3 based on available density measurements.

9) A minimum true thickness of 1.5 m was applied for the construction of the mineralized zones model, which consist of 63 different mineralized zones.

10) Following recommendation of Form 43-101F1, the number of metric tons and ounces was rounded to the nearest hundredth. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

11) Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution is not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues that could materially impact the current Mineral Resource Estimate.

*All technical data in relation to the updated resources estimate for its project O'Brien were extracted from Radisson's press release dated July 15, 2019.

OTHER PROPERTIES IN QUEBEC

Although Radisson intends to concentrate its efforts on the O'Brien project, the Corporation previously completed an historical data compilation of the Douay property located in the James Bay territory and conducted an IP geophysical survey in order to define additional exploration targets on the area of the Vezza mine trend located in the northern portion of the property.

EQUITY FINANCING

Financing

Flow-through shares

- In December 2021, the Corporation issued 10,819,629 Quebec flow-through shares at $0.35 per share for total amount of $3,786,870. An amount of $1,514,748 is accounted as "Other liability related to flow-through shares".

- In December 2021, the Corporation issued 4,860,000 Charity flow-through shares at $0.45 per share for total amount of $2,187,000. An amount of $1,166,400 is accounted as "Other liability related to flow-through shares".

- In December 2021, the Corporation issued 2,497,625 Federal flow-through shares at $0.32 per share for total amount of $799,240. An amount of $274,739 is accounted as "Other liability related to flow- through shares".

Options

- During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, 2,075,000 options were exercised for total amount of

$282,124. An amount of $140,776 was recorded as an increase in the share capital under Reserves-Settlement under Equity.

Warrants