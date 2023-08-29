1
THE O'BRIEN MINE: RICHEST MINE BY GRADE IN QUEBEC
Historical production of 587,121 oz
from 1926 - 1957
1.2M tonnes at 15.25 Au g/t1
SUSTAINABILITY AND ESG VALUES AT RDS
•
•
•
•
•
We understand that Radisson is part of a broader socio-economiceco-system and has an important role in helping build a sustainable future with the smallest footprint possible.
We focus on Stakeholder Management and are actively creating a shared value model that fosters a positive working relationship to bring mutual benefits to all stakeholders and shareholders.
Safety is our first priority for everyone involved with our projects. We are proud to share that in 2022 we had no HSEC accidents or incidents.
The environment in which we operate is precious. RDS is working towards completing its Ecologo© certification targeted for Q4, 2023.
As RDS moves forward, it will update and complete its policies and systems, to be aligned with best-in-class practices.
CAPITALIZATION
$41.1 Million
Market Capitalization
As of August 25, 2023
Management & Insiders, 9.6%, including Michael Gentile (6.8%)
$3.6 Million
Cash Position
Estimated as of August 25, 2023
295.8 Million
Shares Outstanding
As of August 25, 2023
Institutional Investors, 17.4%
(including, Konwave AG, US Global,
CDPQ)
1
Private Investors, 31.8%
Public Float, 38.2%
Marshall Precious Metals, 3.0%
Analyst Coverage
Ryan Hanley
Felix Shafigullin
(647) 252-5607
(647) 428-8293
HanleyR@lb-securities.ca
fshafigullin@viiicapital.com
Target Price: $0.55
Target Price: $0.35
