Radisson Mining Resources Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.163326 million compared to CAD 1.26 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to CAD 0.005 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to CAD 0.005 a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.68103 million compared to CAD 1.14 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.002 compared to CAD 0.004 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.002 compared to CAD 0.004 a year ago.
Radisson Mining Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 24, 2023 at 05:19 pm EST
