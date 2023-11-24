Radisson Mining Resources Inc. is a Canada-based gold exploration company. The Company is focused on its 100% owned OâBrien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The project hosts the former OâBrien Mine. It has a portfolio of two properties, covering a total area of approximately 7,481 hectares (ha) in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue and Nord-du-Quebec regions of Quebec, Canada. The OâBrien project is located in the Abitibi region in northwestern Quebec, on provincial highway 117, about halfway between the towns of Rouyn-Noranda and Val-dâOr. Its Douay property is located in the province of Quebec, in Douay and Vezza townships. The project lies about 35 kilometers southwest of the town of Matagami. The Company has a 100% interest in the property, which consists of 36 mining claims covering approximately 1,426.93 ha. The property is located in the north central part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Sector Gold