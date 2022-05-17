Radisson nominates Siri C. Genik as new director

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to report that it has nominated one new independent director, Ms. Siri C. Genik to stand for election at its upcoming annual general meeting ("AGM") on June 16, 2022.



Siri C. Genik has spent over 25 years working on major capital projects around the world and has worked in the Natural Resource and Infrastructure industries. During her career, Siri has developed expertise in Sustainability & ESG, Stakeholder Engagement and Governance, with a strong focus on Project Management and Strategic Supply Chain. Siri currently runs BRIDGE©, a boutique advisory firm, providing strategic support to Boards and Leadership, focusing on how to best integrate Sustainability and best-in class ESG practices with an organization’s business model. Prior to running her own business Siri worked with BHP Canada as Head of Project Services, as well as with Glencore (Xstrata) in Australia, Malaysia and New Caledonia, and other major companies in the industry. Siri is the PDAC Co-chair of the Sustainability and Lands and Regulations Committees. Siri previously served as the Vice-Chair of Women in Mining Canada. She is a member of Council of the Professional Geoscientists Association of Ontario (“PGO”), as well as a director and chair of the Compensation and Nomination Committee of Exploits Discovery Corp. Siri received the 2019 “Distinguished Lecturer Award for CSR” from the Canadian Institute of Mining. She lectures in several universities both in Canada and Australia. Siri is a lawyer, as well as a qualified mediator.

Denis V.Lachance Chairman of the Board commented:

“We are pleased to nominate Siri to our Board of Directors. Siri is well known to the team at Radisson. Having personally worked with her at Koniambo, New Caledonia, I know the exceptional value she can bring to a team and the communities in which she works. Her extensive experience with ESG, governance and corporate strategy will be a major asset for Radisson going forward.

With Siri’s appointment we will have added four new independent directors to our board in the last eighteen months, beginning with the appointments of Michael Gentile, Pierre Beaudoin and Jeff Swinoga in 2021. Siri’s appointment will further strengthen our Board, and position Radisson for the next steps on the value creation path we see ahead for our shareholders.”

Rahul Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with Siri as we strive to accelerate the process of value creation for our shareholders. I am certain that our shareholders will benefit significantly from her extensive industry experience and expertise in several key areas including ESG, Risk Management, Corporate Governance, Strategic Planning and Stakeholder Relations. Siri is an accomplished leader in the mining industry and Radisson will be truly fortunate have her on its Board of Directors.”

Siri C Genik , commented :

“I am looking forward to the opportunity of working with a great team of people and support the development of the O’Brien mine, in a manner which is consistent with best practices in sustainability. Abitibi is an exciting jurisdiction to be working in, and a privilege for me to be working alongside friends and colleagues and accompany Radisson on its journey.”

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Quebec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

On behalf of the board of directors

Rahul Paul

President and CEO

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:



Hubert Parent-Bouchard

Chief Financial Officer

819-763-9969

hpbouchard@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the development of the O’Brien project and generally, the above “About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in Radisson’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s endeavours to develop the O’Brien project and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.