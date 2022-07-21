Radium Life Tech : announces the Board of Directors approved the Ex-Dividend date
07/21/2022 | 10:34am EDT
Provided by: RADIUM LIFE TECH. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/21
Time of announcement
18:35:58
Subject
Radium announces the Board of Directors approved
the Ex-Dividend date
Date of events
2022/07/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/21
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend")::Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend amount NT$176,018,930, with cash dividend NT$0.2 per share
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/09
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/10
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/11
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/15
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/15
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Cash dividend is estimated to be paid on 2022/09/08.
(2)The Board of Directors has authorized the Chairman to oversee any change
related to the dividend issuance should they arise due to changes
in market conditions or instructions from the relevant authorities.
Radium Life Tech Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 14:33:15 UTC.