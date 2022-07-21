Radium Life Tech : announces the Board of Directors approved the Ex-Dividend date

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/21 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend")::Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend amount NT$176,018,930, with cash dividend NT$0.2 per share 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/09 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/10 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/11 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/15 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/15 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Cash dividend is estimated to be paid on 2022/09/08. (2)The Board of Directors has authorized the Chairman to oversee any change related to the dividend issuance should they arise due to changes in market conditions or instructions from the relevant authorities.