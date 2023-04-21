Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RADI   US7504811032

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.

(RADI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-20 pm EDT
14.69 USD    0.00%
09:03aRadius Global Infrastructure Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date
BU
03/07Jefferies Downgrades Radius Global Infrastructure to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $15 From $14
MT
03/03Radius Global Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. - RADI
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Radius Global Infrastructure Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

04/21/2023 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

As previously announced on March 1, 2023, the Company entered into a definitive agreement under which EQT Active Core Infrastructure and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, through certain of their controlled affiliates, will acquire Radius. In light of this pending acquisition, Radius will not be hosting a conference call, issuing an earnings presentation or providing forward-looking guidance in conjunction with its first quarter 2023 earnings release. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the “Quarterly Results” section of the Company’s website, https://www.radiusglobal.com/filings/quarterly-results.

About the Company:

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its various subsidiaries, is a multinational owner and acquiror of triple net rental streams and real properties leased to wireless operators, wired operators, wireless tower companies, and other digital infrastructure operators as part of their infrastructure required to deliver a wide range of services.

For further information, see https://www.radiusglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
09:03aRadius Global Infrastructure Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date
BU
03/07Jefferies Downgrades Radius Global Infrastructure to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Targe..
MT
03/03Radius Global Investor Alert By The : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
03/03Credit Suisse Downgrades Radius Global Infrastructure to Neutral From Outperform After ..
MT
03/03Raymond James Downgrades Radius Global Infrastructure to Underperform From Strong Buy
MT
03/02Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
03/02Radius Global to be Acquired in $3 Billion Go-Private Deal -- Shares Rise Thursday
MT
03/02Global markets live: Haleon, Best Buy, Macy's, HSBC, GSK...
MS
03/02Radi Alert : Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Radius Global Infras..
AQ
03/02EQT, Public Sector Pension Investment Board To Buy Radius Global Infrastructure
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 174 M - -
Net income 2023 -117 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 389 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 421 M 1 421 M -
EV / Sales 2023 16,2x
EV / Sales 2024 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 398
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,69 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Berkman Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Garland Bruce President
Glenn J. Breisinger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael D. Fascitelli Co-Chairman
Richard I. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.24.28%1 421
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.56%39 647
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.45%34 247
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-1.46%28 304
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.68%24 855
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.75%21 167
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer