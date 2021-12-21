Log in
    RADI   US7504811032

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.

(RADI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Radius Global Infrastructure Announces New Debt Financings

12/21/2021 | 04:14pm EST
Radius Also Reports Results of Warrant Exercise and Redemption

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”) announced today that on December 21, 2021, AP WIP ArcCo Investments, LLC, a Radius subsidiary, entered into a subscription agreement providing for loans of up to €750 million. The subscription agreement provides for funding consisting of tranches in Euros, Pounds Sterling, and U.S. dollars. The Company expects that AP WIP ArcCo Investments will borrow an initial €225 million of the amount available under the subscription agreement on or about January 13, 2022, resulting in an increase to the Company’s outstanding debt of approximately $254.2 million. The initial tranche of loans are 8-year, interest-only promissory certificates that mature in 2030 and accrue interest at a fixed annual rate of 3.21%.

In addition, on December 17, 2021, AP WIP International Holdings, LLC, a Radius subsidiary, borrowed additional funds under its existing facility agreement, dated October 24, 2017, that provides for loans of up to £1.0 billion consisting of tranches in Euros, Pounds Sterling, Canadian dollars, Australian dollars and U.S. dollars. The new borrowings made under the facility agreement consisted of €97.2 million and £33.7 million and resulted in an increase to the Company’s outstanding debt of approximately $154.0 million. Both tranches are 10-year, interest-only notes that mature in 2031 and accrue interest at a fixed annual rate of 2.84% (Euros) and 3.78% (Pounds Sterling), respectively.

The Company expects to use the proceeds from both of these credit facilities for general working capital purposes, including the making of incremental asset acquisitions.

Finally, on December 17, 2021, the Company completed the previously announced redemption of all its outstanding, unexercised warrants to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock that had been issued under its Amended and Restated Warrant Instrument dated October 2, 2020. Prior to the redemption, 49.2 million warrants were exercised, resulting in the issuance of 16.4 million shares of Class A common stock, generating approximately $188.7 million of gross cash proceeds to the Company. Pursuant to the redemption, the Company redeemed 0.8 million warrants for a redemption price of $0.01 per warrant. After completing the redemption, the Company had 92.2 million shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding.

About the Company

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiary, AP WIP Investments, LLC ("APW"), is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties underlying their mission critical digital infrastructure. APW's proven lease origination engine drives attractive yields on capital invested and maintains a broad pipeline of acquisition opportunities.

For further information see https://www.radiusglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 104 M - -
Net income 2021 -87,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 859 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 230 M 1 230 M -
EV / Sales 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales 2022 16,2x
Nbr of Employees 307
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,90 $
Average target price 22,33 $
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Berkman Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Garland Bruce President
Glenn J. Breisinger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael D. Fascitelli Co-Chairman
Richard I. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.23.74%1 230
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.90%34 392
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.06%29 887
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.50%28 923
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.40%27 598
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.15%25 923