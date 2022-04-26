Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RADI   US7504811032

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.

(RADI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
12.32 USD   -4.27%
04:48pRadius Global Infrastructure Completes Debt Refinancing
BU
04/18Radius Global Infrastructure Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
BU
03/10Berenberg Bank Adjusts Radius Global Infrastructure's Price Target to $21 From $23, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Radius Global Infrastructure Completes Debt Refinancing

04/26/2022 | 04:48pm EDT
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”) announced today that AP WIP Holdings, LLC, a Radius subsidiary, has entered into a subscription agreement with a multinational finance and insurance company, providing for a loan of up to $165 million (the “Facility”). Radius will use the proceeds of this new facility to repay all its outstanding obligations under an existing credit facility secured by the Company’s domestic ground lease assets, which was scheduled to mature in 2023. Radius expects to use the remaining capital for the continued acquisition of ground lease assets as well as for general working capital purposes. The fixed rate coupon under the Facility is 3.64% per annum, with a scheduled maturity of five years from the closing date of April 21, 2022, compared to a cash pay interest rate of 4.25% under the previous credit facility. Concurrent with the closing of the transaction, the Company received an ‘A’ rating from Fitch for the facility, which has a leverage cap of 9.75x eligible annual cash flow.

About the Company

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its various subsidiaries, is a multinational owner and acquiror of triple net rental streams and real properties leased to wireless operators, wired operators, wireless tower companies, and other digital infrastructure operators as part of their infrastructure required to deliver a wide range of services.

For further information see https://www.radiusglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 139 M - -
Net income 2022 -91,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 054 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 193 M 1 193 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,1x
EV / Sales 2023 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 336
Free-Float 73,7%
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,87 $
Average target price 20,75 $
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Berkman Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Garland Bruce President
Glenn J. Breisinger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael D. Fascitelli Co-Chairman
Richard I. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.-20.06%1 193
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.27%34 488
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.31.09%33 750
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.79%31 531
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.12.41%31 004
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.99%30 116