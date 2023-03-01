Advanced search
    RADI   US7504811032

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.

(RADI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:56:16 2023-03-01 am EST
14.13 USD   +3.63%
08:51aRadius Global Infrastructure Delays Previously Scheduled Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Cancels Conference Call
BU
02/27EQT-led Investor Group to Soon Disclose Take-private Deal for Radius Global Infrastructure
MT
02/27Investor Group Nears Deal to Buy Radius Global Infrastructure; Shares Surge
MT
Radius Global Infrastructure Delays Previously Scheduled Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Cancels Conference Call

03/01/2023 | 08:51am EST
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”), one of the largest international owners and acquirors of real property interests and contractual rights underlying essential digital infrastructure assets, today announced that it is delaying the previously scheduled earnings release and canceling the conference call for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

About the Company

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its various subsidiaries, is a multinational owner and acquiror of triple net rental streams and real properties leased to wireless operators, wired operators, wireless tower companies, and other digital infrastructure operators as part of their infrastructure required to deliver a wide range of services.

For further information see https://www.radiusglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
08:51aRadius Global Infrastructure Delays Previously Scheduled Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..
BU
02/27EQT-led Investor Group to Soon Disclose Take-private Deal for Radius Global Infrastruct..
MT
02/27Investor Group Nears Deal to Buy Radius Global Infrastructure; Shares Surge
MT
02/27EQT-led investor group nears deal to buy Radius Global - Bloomberg News
RE
02/27Radius Global Rises 17% After Report EQT Deliberating $14-per-Share Take-Private Deal; ..
MT
02/27EQT nears deal to buy Radius Global Infrastructure - Bloomberg News
RE
01/18Radius Global Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Relea..
BU
2022RBC Initiates Radius Global Infrastructure at Sector Perform, Speculative Risk With $13..
MT
2022BNP Paribas Exane Initiates Radius Global Infrastructure at Outperform With $17 Price T..
MT
2022Radius Global Infrastructure Shares Jump on Report of Takeover Interest from Sweden-Bas..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 134 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 299 M 1 299 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,9x
EV / Sales 2023 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 336
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,63 $
Average target price 15,40 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Berkman Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Garland Bruce President
Glenn J. Breisinger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael D. Fascitelli Co-Chairman
Richard I. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.15.31%1 299
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.37%39 576
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.66%31 615
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.53%27 135
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.26%26 048
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED2.39%22 529