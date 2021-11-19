Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RADI   US7504811032

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.

(RADI)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Radius Global Infrastructure to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/19/2021 | 09:02am EST
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to participate in several upcoming investor conferences.

Bill Berkman, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, along with other members of the management team, is scheduled to have a webcast fireside chat on December 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET at the Wells Fargo Virtual TMT Summit. Eric Luebchow, Senior Analyst of Communications Infrastructure & Telecom Services Equity Research at Wells Fargo, will lead the discussion.

Bill Berkman is also scheduled to have a webcast fireside chat on December 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference. Batya Levi, Executive Director of Communications Infrastructure Equity Research at UBS, will lead the discussion.

Webcast Details:

The events will be webcast live in the News & Events section of Radius Global’s website under “Events and Presentations” at https://www.radiusglobal.com/news-events/events-presentations. To listen to the webcast, please go to Radius Global’s website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software.

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the presentation at the same location for 14 days.

About the Company:

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiary, AP WIP Investments, LLC ("APW"), is one of the largest owners and acquirors of real property interests and contractual rights underlying essential telecommunications digital infrastructure in 21 countries. Radius is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties underlying their mission critical digital infrastructure. APW's proven lease origination engine drives attractive yields on capital invested and maintains a broad pipeline of acquisition opportunities.

For further information see https://www.radiusglobal.com.

Source: Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 104 M - -
Net income 2021 -93,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 859 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 403 M 1 403 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,7x
EV / Sales 2022 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 307
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,15 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Berkman Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Garland Bruce President
Glenn J. Breisinger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael D. Fascitelli Co-Chairman
Richard I. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer
