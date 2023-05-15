Advanced search
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates RADI, MDWT, FRG

05/15/2023 | 10:53am EDT
NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI)'s sale to EQT Active Core Infrastructure and Public Sector Pension Investment Board for $15.00 per share in cash. If you are a Radius shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDWT)'s sale to an affiliate of Antarctica Capital for $27.00 per share. If you are a Midwest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG)'s sale to members of the senior management team of Franchise Group led by Brian Kahn, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and a consortium including B. Riley Financial, Inc. and Irradiant Partners, for $30.00 in cash per share. If you are a Franchise Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-radi-mdwt-frg-301824543.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
