Radius Gold Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.533636 million compared to CAD 0.231529 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 1.7 million compared to net income of CAD 0.047608 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02.
Radius Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 27, 2023 at 05:40 pm EST
