Radius Gold Inc. is a Canada-based company. The Company has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico and Guatemala. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties and investment in companies, which hold mineral property interests. Its precious metals projects include Tropico target, Maricela project, Amalia project, Plata Verde project, Holly project, Banderas project, and Motagua Norte project. The Tropico Target is located approximately 30 kilometers (km) northwest of Fresnillo city, Zacatecas, Mexico. The Maricela project is located within a mineralized mining district, approximately 20 km south of the Cananea mine. The Amalia Project is located approximately 25 km south-west (SW) of the Guadalupe y Calvo mining district in Chihuahua. The Plata Verde project is located in Chihuahua, Mexico, north of its Amalia Gold-Silver project and east of the historic Batopilas silver mining district. The Holly property straddles the regional Jocotan Fault.

Sector Diversified Mining