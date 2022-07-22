Radius Health : Rules of Conduct and Procedure

RADIUS HEALTH, INC.

2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

JULY 26, 2022

RULES OF CONDUCT AND PROCEDURE

The business of the meeting will follow the order shown in the agenda that will be displayed during the meeting. Radius Health, Inc. will follow the order in the agenda.

You need not vote at this meeting if you have already voted by proxy.

If you have voted your shares prior to the start of the meeting, your vote has been received by the Company's inspector of elections, and you do not need to vote those shares during the meeting.

The proposals set forth in the proxy statement will be presented and discussed. If a stockholder has a question or remark about one of those matters, such question or remark may be submitted in the field provided in the web portal when the matter is before the meeting for consideration. The Company will endeavor to answer relevant questions before voting ends.

Stockholder questions and remarks must be confined to matters properly before the meeting. Two minutes will be allocated to each question or remark. The meeting is not a forum for general economic, political or other views lacking a direct relationship to the matters properly before the meeting. The Chairperson, in his or her discretion, may determine that certain questions or remarks are out of order.

Questions from multiple stockholders on related topics may be grouped, summarized and answered together.

Stockholder questions are welcome but conducting the formal business of the meeting is paramount. If you have general questions, please contact Investor Relations at investor- relations@radiuspharm.com.

In the event of a technical malfunction or other disruption, the Chairperson may adjourn, recess or expedite the meeting or take such other action that the Chairperson determines is appropriate in light of the circumstances.