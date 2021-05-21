Radius Health : SURRENDER AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)

a.

Subtenant represents and covenants that, to the best of its knowledge, as of the date hereof (i) the Sublease is in full force and effect; (ii) there are no defaults existing under the Sublease; (iii) there exist no valid abatements, causes of action, counterclaims, disputes, defenses, offsets, credits, deductions, or claims against the enforcement of any of the terms and conditions of the Sublease; (iv) nothing has been or will be done or suffered whereby the Sublease, or the term or estate thereby granted, or the Sublease Premises, or any part thereof, or any alterations, decorations, installations, additions and improvements in and to the Sublease Premises, or any part thereof, have been or will be encumbered in any way whatsoever; (v) that Subtenant owns and will own the Sublease and has and will have good right to surrender the same on the Sublease Surrender Date; (vi) that no one other than Subtenant has acquired or will acquire through or under Subtenant any right, title or interest in or to the Sublease Premises, or any part thereof, or in or to said alterations, decorations, installations, additions and/or improvements or any part thereof; (vii) this Agreement has been duly authorized, executed and delivered by Subtenant and constitutes the legal, valid and binding obligation of Subtenant; and (viii) there are no actions, whether voluntary or otherwise, pending against Subtenant under the bankruptcy or insolvency laws of the United States or any state thereof.